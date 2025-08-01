ARTICLE
1 August 2025

SEBI Consultation Paper On Investment By Mutual Funds In InvITs And REITs

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
SEBI has, on April 17, 2025, issued a Consultation Paper for public comments proposing to enhance the limits for investment by mutual funds in InvITs and REITs.
India Finance and Banking
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

SEBI has, on April 17, 2025, issued a Consultation Paper for public comments proposing to enhance the limits for investment by mutual funds in InvITs and REITs. Further, SEBI has proposed to classify units of InvITs and REITs as equity and include them in equity indices.

Originally Published 29 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More