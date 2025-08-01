ARTICLE
1 August 2025

RBI Plans To Revise Directions On Investments By Regulated Entities In AIFs

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

The RBI had previously issued Circulars dated December 19, 2023, and March 27, 2024, prescribing regulatory guidelines for investment by its REs, such as banks and non-banking financial companies ('NBFCs') in AIFs (collectively referred to as 'RBI-AIF Guidelines'). On April 21, 2025, RBI has released a draft framework proposing following amendments to the RBI-AIF Guidelines:

  1. RE's investment individually to be capped at 10% of corpus, and all REs collectively at 15%; and
  2. In case of an RE contributing more than 5% of corpus of an AIF, which also has downstream investment (excluding equity instruments) in a debtor company of the RE, such RE will be required to make 100% provision to the extent of its pro rata share in the investment by such AIF in the debtor company.

Originally published 29 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

