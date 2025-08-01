17 Digital Banking Licences, UPI–PayPal Global Play & SEBI vs SCAM – July 28, 2025 (Podcast)

his week on Lexpresso, RBI drafts a sweeping master direction for digital banking channels, PayPal teams up with NPCI to take UPI global, and SEBI launches its "SEBI vs SCAM"...

This week on Lexpresso, RBI drafts a sweeping master direction for digital banking channels, PayPal teams up with NPCI to take UPI global, and SEBI launches its "SEBI vs SCAM" campaign with finfluencers in its crosshairs. Plus: NBFC consolidation, debit card slump, IFSCA fund manager norms, and IRDAI's push for internal insurance ombudsmen.

Your CXO-friendly roundup of India's regulatory pulse—in under 10 minutes. Powered by AK & Partners.

