ARTICLE
1 August 2025

17 Digital Banking Licences, UPI–PayPal Global Play & SEBI vs SCAM – July 28, 2025 (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
his week on Lexpresso, RBI drafts a sweeping master direction for digital banking channels, PayPal teams up with NPCI to take UPI global, and SEBI launches its "SEBI vs SCAM"...
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners

This week on Lexpresso, RBI drafts a sweeping master direction for digital banking channels, PayPal teams up with NPCI to take UPI global, and SEBI launches its "SEBI vs SCAM" campaign with finfluencers in its crosshairs. Plus: NBFC consolidation, debit card slump, IFSCA fund manager norms, and IRDAI's push for internal insurance ombudsmen.

Your CXO-friendly roundup of India's regulatory pulse—in under 10 minutes. Powered by AK & Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AK & Partners
AK & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More