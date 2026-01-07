RBI's 2025 Amendment Directions On Financial Services By Scheduled Commercial Banks

The RBI has issued the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Undertaking of Financial Services) (Amendment) Directions, 2025, effective 5 December 2025, as part of a broader recast of its 2016 framework on financial services by banks and their group entities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Undertaking of Financial Services) (Amendment) Directions, 2025, effective 5 December 2025, as part of a broader recast of its 2016 framework on financial services by banks and their group entities. In parallel, RBI has notified the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Undertaking of Financial Services) (Amendment) Directions, 2025, which amend the NBFC Master Directions to align NBFCs that are part of bank groups with the updated bank framework. These measures have been issued after a draft was placed in the public domain and stakeholder feedback was considered.

The Directions apply to Scheduled Commercial Banks, including banking companies, corresponding new banks and the State Bank of India as defined under Section 5 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, but not to Small Finance Banks, Payments Banks or Local Area Banks, which are covered under separate category-specific directions. Through a new paragraph 60A in the NBFC Master Direction, NBFCs and housing finance companies that belong to a Scheduled Commercial Bank group are required to comply with the Commercial Banks – Undertaking of Financial Services Directions, 2025 in respect of activities that they undertake which are also undertaken by the parent bank. This creates a harmonised activity-based framework for bank-led groups and seeks to minimise regulatory arbitrage within conglomerates.

The framework delineates what must be undertaken only departmentally by the bank and what must be undertaken through group entities. The "business of banking" under Section 5(b) of the Banking Regulation Act, including acceptance of deposits (particularly time deposits), must be carried out only departmentally, subject to a narrow exception for housing finance companies as permitted by sectoral rules. As a principle, a given form of business is expected to be housed in a single entity within the group; where a bank proposes to carry the same line of business through more than one entity, a detailed rationale must be recorded and approved by the Board. At the same time, activities such as mutual funds, insurance, portfolio management services and broking cannot be undertaken departmentally and must be carried out only through subsidiaries or joint ventures, reflecting RBI's preference for structural separation between deposit-taking and market-facing businesses.

For lending entities in the group, the Directions mandate that NBFCs and housing finance companies belonging to a bank group must comply with the Upper Layer NBFC framework (other than listing), even if they are not otherwise classified as such, thereby subjecting them to enhanced governance, risk management and capital standards. These entities must also adhere to existing restrictions on advances against shares of the parent bank, loans to directors and related parties, financing of promoters' contribution, land acquisition financing and limits on loans against shares, IPO financing and ESOP funding. This is aimed at preventing the use of group NBFCs as vehicles to undertake exposures that are constrained or discouraged at the bank level.

On the investment side, the Directions introduce prudential limits on equity holdings by banks in subsidiaries, joint ventures and other companies. A bank's equity investment in a single entity should not exceed 10 per cent of the bank's paid-up share capital and reserves, and the aggregate of all such investments is capped at 20 per cent of the bank's paid-up capital and reserves. Holdings of 20 per cent or more in any entity require prior RBI approval. The Directions recognise limited exceptions where exposures of up to 30 per cent in non-financial entities may be taken, such as under debt restructuring or to protect existing exposures, subject to internal documentation and oversight. The treatment of investments in REITs and InvITs is also updated in line with the broader prudential framework.

In respect of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), the Directions provide that a bank's contribution to a Category I or II AIF scheme must not exceed 10 per cent of the scheme's corpus, and that the total contribution by all regulated entities to such a scheme should not exceed 20 per cent of the corpus. Banks are prohibited from directly investing in Category III AIFs, except through eligible subsidiaries in accordance with SEBI regulations. Where an AIF downstreams its investment into a company that is a debtor of the bank, strict provisioning requirements apply on the bank's exposure, reflecting RBI's concern about indirect evergreening or risk transfer through fund structures.

Paragraph 66(A) of the amended Directions permits a bank to act as a Professional Clearing Member (PCM) in the equity derivatives segment of SEBI-recognised stock exchanges, with the same prudential norms, capital requirements, risk-management standards and operational conditions that already apply to PCMs in the commodity derivatives segment under paragraph 66 being extended mutatis mutandis to equity derivatives. Simultaneously, the revised paragraph 67 reinforces a structural separation for broking activities by prohibiting banks from directly offering broking services in the commodity derivatives segment; such services may only be undertaken through a separate subsidiary and must comply with the specific conditions prescribed for subsidiary-level engagement. The combined effect is that while banks can assume clearing functions directly subject to strict prudential safeguards any client-facing broking activity in commodity derivatives must remain legally and operationally ring-fenced from the bank.

On the procedural side, banks seeking to undertake any new form of business not expressly permitted under the Directions, whether on their own books or through group entities, must obtain prior approval or no-objection from RBI. Non-Operative Financial Holding Companies (NOFHCs) are exempt from prior approval to enter mutual funds, insurance, pension fund management and broking, save where RBI advises otherwise, but must inform RBI within fifteen days of the Board resolution to take up such activities; for all other businesses under an NOFHC, prior approval remains mandatory. The existing directions, instructions and guidelines on undertaking financial services by commercial banks stand repealed, with past actions and approvals continuing to be governed by the earlier instruments but deemed to have effect under the new Directions going forward.

Overall, the 2025 Directions seek to consolidate and modernise the regulatory architecture for financial services undertaken by Scheduled Commercial Banks and their group entities, with a pronounced emphasis on Board-level governance, activity-wise segregation within groups, capped and better-monitored investment exposures and a more conservative approach to complex structures such as AIFs. For bank-led financial conglomerates, these changes will require a reassessment of group structures, intra-group transactions and business strategies to ensure sustained compliance with the new regulatory perimeter.

Shravan Bhatia, Intern assisted with this article.

