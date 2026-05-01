RBI Aligns NBFC Provisioning Norms With DLG Arrangements

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced amendments to the income recognition, asset classification and provisioning framework for Non-Banking Financial Companies, specifically addressing how Default Loss Guarantees...

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RBI amended and refined the framework relating to income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (‘IRACP’) for Non-Banking Financial Companies (‘NBFCs’) by way of the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning) Amendment Directions, 2026 (‘Amendment Directions’), which clarify the provisioning treatment of Default Loss Guarantee (‘DLG’) in the Expected Credit Loss (‘ECL’) framework while strengthening disclosures.

The Amendment Directions are effective immediately and introduce the following key changes:

i. ECL Measurement with DLG: For loan portfolios covered by DLG arrangements, NBFCs may consider the DLG when determining provisions under the ECL framework across all stages, subject to requirements under the Indian Accounting Standards (‘IndAS’) which require that the DLG is integral to the contractual terms of the loans and is not recognised separately under the IndAS;

ii. Disclosure Requirements: NBFCs must comply with disclosure requirements under IndAS 1; and

iii. Dynamic Re-computation Post-invocation: DLG cover reduces upon and to the extent of each invocation of the DLG. Accordingly, NBFCs must recompute their ECL provisioning requirements across stages after adjusting for the reduced DLG cover.

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