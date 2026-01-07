ARTICLE
7 January 2026

RBI Regulatory Reset 2025. Navigating The Consolidation Of Circulars Into Master Directions (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, Uditi Singh unpacks the Reserve Bank of India's landmark regulatory consolidation announced on November 28, 2025.
India Finance and Banking
IndiaLaw LLP
The RBI has withdrawn 9,445 circulars and replaced them with 244 consolidated Master Directions, marking a fundamental shift from a fragmented, circular-based regime to a unified compliance framework across the Indian Banking and Financial sector.

This episode explains why the consolidation matters for banks, NBFCs, foreign banking entities, and fintech partners, and how it addresses long-standing issues of regulatory overlap and interpretational ambiguity. We explore the impact on KYC norms, licensing and registration, risk management frameworks such as ALM and IRAC, digital banking governance, outsourcing arrangements, and scale-based regulation for NBFCs.

The discussion also highlights the prospective nature of the repeal, clarifying how past transactions remain protected while future compliance must align strictly with the new Master Directions. Finally, we outline the immediate operational priorities for compliance teams, including policy mapping, contract audits, and system realignment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IndiaLaw LLP
