ARTICLE
11 June 2025

10 RBI's Record Surplus, Flipkart's NBFC Leap & India's AI Boom: June's Legal Pulse (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
This week on Lexpresso, we decode RBI's ₹2.69 lakh crore surplus transfer, Flipkart's move into NBFC lending, and IFSCA's tightening of AML/KYC norms.
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners

Episode Description

This week on Lexpresso, we decode RBI's ₹2.69 lakh crore surplus transfer, Flipkart's move into NBFC lending, and IFSCA's tightening of AML/KYC norms. Also in focus: Starlink's satellite entry, SEZ rule relaxations for chipmakers, and the Delhi High Court's AWS tax ruling with global implications. Plus, UPI hits 18.68B transactions, and IndiaAI GPU capacity crosses 34,000.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AK & Partners
AK & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More