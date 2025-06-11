10 RBI's Record Surplus, Flipkart's NBFC Leap & India's AI Boom: June's Legal Pulse (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

This week on Lexpresso, we decode RBI's ₹2.69 lakh crore surplus transfer, Flipkart's move into NBFC lending, and IFSCA's tightening of AML/KYC norms. Also in focus: Starlink's satellite entry, SEZ rule relaxations for chipmakers, and the Delhi High Court's AWS tax ruling with global implications. Plus, UPI hits 18.68B transactions, and IndiaAI GPU capacity crosses 34,000.

