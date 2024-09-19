RBI Introduces New Guidelines For Identifying And Managing Wilful Defaulters

(i) Definition of wilful default:

A borrower is considered a wilful defaulter if they fail to meet payment obligations despite having the means to do so, divert or siphon off funds, or dispose of secured assets without lender approval. It also includes cases where the borrower or promoter does not fulfil commitments to infuse equity despite having the ability to do so. The threshold for classification as wilful default is INR 25 lakhs or more in outstanding amount.

Identification mechanism:

A structured process is mandated for identifying wilful defaulters, involving an identification committee and a review committee. The borrower or guarantor receives a show-cause notice and has 21 days to respond. A personal hearing is offered, but lawyers are not allowed in these proceedings. The review committee makes the final decision based on the recommendations and submissions.

Penalties:

No additional credit will be provided to a wilful defaulter or associated entities for 1 year after removal from the List of Wilful Defaulters (" LWD ").

"). No new credit facilities will be granted for 5 years for floating new ventures after removal from the LWD.

Wilful defaulters are ineligible for credit facility restructuring.

Guarantors who refuse to settle default claims may also be classified as wilful defaulters.

Reporting requirements:

Regulated entities must submit monthly reports to credit information companies detailing suit-filed and non-suit-filed accounts classified as doubtful or loss. This aims to enhance the credit reporting system and support informed lending decisions.

