Delhi HC Upholds Live-in Relationship Rights (Video)

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In a significant reaffirmation of personal liberty and constitutional rights, the Delhi High Court in Kartik & Anr. v. State of NCT of Delhi & Ors. has upheld the right of consenting adults to live together without interference from family or society. In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riya Rajbhar examines the Court’s ruling delivered on February 24, 2026, which underscores that live-in relationships fall within the ambit of constitutionally protected autonomy under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The episode explores key legal principles emerging from the judgment, including the recognition of live-in relationships, the limits of parental authority over adult children, and the State’s positive obligation to ensure protection where there is a threat to life and liberty.

Drawing from landmark precedents such as Nandakumar v. State of Kerala and Shafin Jahan v. Asokan K.M., the discussion highlights how Indian constitutional jurisprudence continues to evolve in safeguarding individual choice, dignity, and freedom in personal relationships.

This episode is essential listening for legal professionals, students, and individuals seeking clarity on the legal status of live-in relationships and the extent of constitutional protection available in India.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.