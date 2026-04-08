Karta’s Acquisitions May Be Treated As Joint Family Property Upon Proof Of Adequate Ancestral Nucleus: Supreme Court

In Dorairaj v. Doraisamy (Dead) through LRs & Ors.1, the Supreme Court revisited the principles governing classification of property under Hindu law, particularly where acquisitions are made in the name of the Karta of a joint Hindu family.

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Introduction

In Dorairaj v. Doraisamy (Dead) through LRs & Ors.1, the Supreme Court revisited the principles governing classification of property under Hindu law, particularly where acquisitions are made in the name of the Karta of a joint Hindu family.

The Court reaffirmed that while there is no automatic presumption that all such properties are joint family assets, a presumption may arise where the existence of an income-yielding ancestral nucleus is established. In such cases, the burden shifts to the person asserting self-acquisition to establish the same through cogent evidence.

Factual Background

The dispute related to multiple immovable properties, primarily agricultural lands situated in Perambalur Taluk, Tiruchirappalli District. The plaintiff sought partition, contending that the properties were joint Hindu family properties traceable to ancestral holdings, particularly certain items alleged to generate income.

The defendant contended that several properties were self-acquired, either by his predecessor through independent income or by himself through business and contractual earnings. Reliance was placed on sale deeds and an unregistered Will.

The Trial Court partly decreed the suit. The First Appellate Court modified the decree and granted a 5/16th share. The High Court largely affirmed these findings. The matter reached the Supreme Court in appeal.

Issues

Whether the existence of ancestral, income-yielding property gives rise to a presumption that subsequent acquisitions in the name of the Karta are joint family property; Whether the appellant discharged the burden of proving self-acquisition.

Judgment

The Supreme Court upheld the concurrent findings of the courts below and dismissed the appeal.

It reiterated that:

Mere existence of a joint Hindu family does not render all properties joint family property;

However, where an adequate and income-yielding ancestral nucleus is established, and acquisitions are made during the subsistence of the joint family, a presumption may arise that such acquisitions are joint family property.

On facts, the Court found that:

The ancestral properties were established through revenue records;

Evidence demonstrated that they were cultivated and capable of generating income;

The appellant failed to establish a clear nexus between alleged independent income and specific acquisitions.

The Court also held that:

Existence of some independent income is insufficient unless its application to the acquisitions is demonstrated;

No clear intention to effect partition was proved;

Findings regarding validity of alienations based on legal necessity were sound;

The rejection of the unregistered Will did not warrant interference, particularly in light of surrounding suspicious circumstances and absence of a substantive challenge.

Analysis

Doctrine of Ancestral Nucleus

The decision reaffirms the settled principle under Mitakshara law that a presumption of joint family property arises only where:

ancestral property exists; and

such property is sufficient and capable of generating income to support subsequent acquisitions.

This principle finds support in Shrinivas Krishnarao Kango v. Narayan Devji Kango2. The sufficiency of the nucleus is a question of fact, to be determined based on evidence.

Burden of Proof

The ruling aligns with Indian Evidence Act, 1872 principles:

Initial burden lies on the party asserting joint family character (Sections 101–103);

Upon proof of a sufficient nucleus, an evidentiary presumption arises;

The burden then shifts to the person claiming self-acquisition.

This is not a reversal of legal burden, but a practical evidentiary rule, reinforced by Section 106 (facts within special knowledge).

Independent Income – Requirement of Nexus

The Court clarified that:

Proof of independent income in the abstract is insufficient;

The claimant must establish existence of such income at the relevant time, its adequacy; and its direct application to the acquisition.

Absent this linkage, the presumption in favour of joint family property remains.

Partition and Severance

The judgment reiterates that:

Partition requires clear and unequivocal intention to sever;

Separate possession, cultivation, or financial dealings do not by themselves establish division in status.

This preserves the doctrinal distinction between:

physical division, and

legal severance of joint status.

Alienations by Karta

The Court affirmed that alienations by a Karta must satisfy recognised grounds:

legal necessity,

benefit of estate, or

indispensable duties.

It endorsed the lower courts’ item-wise scrutiny, reiterating that:

recitals in documents are not conclusive;

necessity must be independently established.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that no automatic presumption attaches to acquisitions made in the name of a Karta. However, once the existence of a sufficient income-yielding ancestral nucleus is established, a presumption arises that such acquisitions are joint family property, shifting the evidentiary burden to the person asserting self-acquisition.

The ruling strengthens settled principles governing joint family property, evidentiary burdens, and the limits of claims based on independent income.

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