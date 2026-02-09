From Fortuity To Equality: Supreme Court On Maintenance Rights Of Widowed Daughters-in-Law (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by INDIALAW LLP, host Brian Noronha examines a significant ruling of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India interpreting the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.
By its judgment dated 13 January 2026, the Supreme Court held
that a widowed daughter-in-law is entitled to claim maintenance
from her father-in-law's estate even if her husband dies after
the father-in-law. The Court adopted a literal interpretation of
Sections 21 and 22, while reinforcing the constitutional guarantees
under Articles 14 and 21.
The episode briefly covers the factual background, the
Court's reasoning on the definition of "dependant,"
and the practical implications for maintenance claims and estate
planning, reaffirming the law's protective intent toward
vulnerable dependants.
