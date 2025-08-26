India Law Legal Podcast Powered By INDIALAW LLP Episode No 4 (Video)

In this episode of the India Law Podcast, we break down the landmark judgment of the Madras High Court in H.C.P. No. 990 of 2025, where the Court recognized that family is not limited to marriage...

Who gets to define family—law, society, or love?

The habeas corpus petition filed by a same-sex partner

The Court's reliance on Navtej Johar, Shafin Jahan, Deepika Singh, and the Yogyakarta Principles

Why constitutional morality must prevail over social morality

How this ruling advances LGBTQIA+ rights and redefines the meaning of family

This case is more than a legal precedent—it's a reminder that dignity, autonomy, and love are at the heart of the Constitution.

