Maintenance Under Hindu Law: Know Your Legal Rights (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
within Family and Matrimonial, Immigration and International Law topic(s)
in India
with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Maintenance Under Hindu Law | Rights of Wife, Parents &
Dependents Explained | INDIALAW LLP Podcast
About the Episode:
In this episode of The Legal Podcast by INDIALAW LLP, host
Ritika Dedhia discusses with Rahul Sundaram, Partner at INDIALAW
LLP, the crucial concept of maintenance under the Hindu Adoptions
and Maintenance Act, 1956.
The conversation breaks down key legal provisions and recent
judicial interpretations, including:
Who can claim maintenance under Hindu law
Rights of a Hindu wife to be maintained by her husband
Maintenance for children, widowed daughters-in-law, and aged
parents
Whether a husband can claim maintenance
The shift toward gender-neutral maintenance provisions
Tune in to understand how Indian family law safeguards the right
to maintenance and promotes social justice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.