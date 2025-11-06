ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Maintenance Under Hindu Law: Know Your Legal Rights (Video)

IndiaLaw LLP

India Family and Matrimonial
Maintenance Under Hindu Law | Rights of Wife, Parents & Dependents Explained | INDIALAW LLP Podcast

About the Episode:

In this episode of The Legal Podcast by INDIALAW LLP, host Ritika Dedhia discusses with Rahul Sundaram, Partner at INDIALAW LLP, the crucial concept of maintenance under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.

The conversation breaks down key legal provisions and recent judicial interpretations, including:

  • Who can claim maintenance under Hindu law
  • Rights of a Hindu wife to be maintained by her husband
  • Maintenance for children, widowed daughters-in-law, and aged parents
  • Whether a husband can claim maintenance
  • The shift toward gender-neutral maintenance provisions

Tune in to understand how Indian family law safeguards the right to maintenance and promotes social justice.

