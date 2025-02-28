Prevention And Regulation Of Greenwashing And Misleading Environmental Claims (Video)

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.
Discover the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA)
latest guidelines on preventing greenwashing and misleading
environmental claims. These guidelines aim to ensure that
environmental claims are truthful and meaningful, thereby enhancing
consumer trust and promoting sustainable business practices. The
CCPA emphasizes collaboration with industry stakeholders, consumer
organizations, and regulatory bodies to ensure effective
implementation and compliance. By staying informed, businesses can
stay ahead of the curve and ensure adherence to legal
compliances.
The video presentation was Ms. Yashodhara Burmon Roy, Principal
Associate, and Ms. Pranshu Singh, Senior Associate, Hammurabi &
Solomon Partners.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.