New Guidelines To Empower Women Working During Night Shifts: Haryana Government Labour Department

In a major stride towards promoting safer and inclusive workplaces, the Haryana Government Labour Department has recently rolled out a detailed notification aimed at bolstering the safety and security of women working during night shifts i.e., from 8:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. vide Notification No. 11/26/2025-4Lab. dated May 08, 2025. 1

This progressive move reinforces the State Government's commitment to empowering women and promoting gender-sensitive employment practices across various sectors.

This initiative is not Haryana's first step in regulating night-shift employment for women. In recent years, the State Government amended Rule 15 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Rules, 1958, permitting specific sectors-such as IT, ITeS, Banking establishment, three star or above hotels, 100% export oriented establishments, logistics and warehousing establishments to allow them to employ women during nights shifts, subject to provisions of Section 28 of the said Act.

The new notification goes further, offering a detailed compliance framework for employers, aimed at mitigating risks and ensuring women's dignity, security and wellbeing during late working hours.

Guidelines for Employing Women Employees during Night Shifts:

As per this notification, employers across the state must follow stringent guidelines when employing women during night shifts-setting a new benchmark for workplace safety and gender equity.

The key measures include:

Compliance with POSH Act:

It shall be the duty of the employer or other responsible person at the workplace or institutions to present at deter the commission of acts of sexual harassment and to provide the procedures for the resolution; statement of victim or prosecution of acts of sexual harassment by taking all steps required as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder (hereinafter referred to as the POSH Act). Submission of POSH Annual Report:

The employer/occupier must submit a copy of Annual Return which is to be submitted to the District Authority under the POSH Act and also to the Labour Commissioner, Haryana. Consent:

Each employer shall submit a declaration that they have obtained consent from each women employee to work during night shifts 08:00 P.M. to 06:00 A.M. Enhanced Lightning:

The employer shall provide proper lightning not only inside the shop/establishment but also surrounding of the shop/establishment and to all places where the female employees may move out of necessity in the course of such shift. Robust Security:

Sufficient security guards shall be provided during the night shift. Safe Transportation:

The employer shall provide transportation facility to the women workers from their residence and back. Security guards (including female security guard), well trained and responsible drivers, proper communication channels shall be provided in each vehicle. Other practical measures such as installation of CCTV cameras, GPS, etc. may also be provided in each vehicle to ensure the safety and security of women workers. Team-based Deployment:

The occupier or manager shall see that the women workers are employed in a batch of not less than four. However, in IT, ITeS sector quorum may be relaxed for any women in senior position (earning more than One lakh per month) when she give consent to work in night. Healthcare Access:

Appropriate medical facility by engaging a doctor/female nurse shall be provided during the night shift. However, the occupier may pool the ambulance services and other necessary medical facilities by tie-up with the nearby hospital to meet any emergent situation during the night shift. The important telephone numbers such as hospitals, Ambulance, Police, etc. shall also be displayed at prominent places. Separate Accommodation:

Wherever the establishment/management provides boarding and lodging arrangements for the women employees, the same shall be kept exclusively for the women under the control of women wardens or supervisors. Additional Statutory Obligations:

In other respects, the provisions of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 as amended from time to time and the rules of statutory provisions with respect to the hours of work and the payment of Equal Remuneration Act and all other Labour Legislations shall be followed by the Employer.

The employer shall be at liberty to employ women employees as a whole or in part during night shift, provided the above directions be complied with.

The above are subject to compliances of ESI and Haryana Labour Welfare Fund, Haryana.

Conclusion :

This notification is more than just a checklist- it is a reflection of the Haryana Government's evolving perspective on gender-sensitive governance. As more women join and lead in traditionally male-dominated sectors, such policy initiatives are vital in ensuring their safety is not compromised.

