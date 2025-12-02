Central Government Notifies Commencement Of All Four Labour Codes – Effective 21 November 2025

The Government of India has officially notified the commencement of substantive provisions of all four Labour Codes, marking the most sweeping labour reform in independent India.

Date of Notification: 21 November 2025

Issued by: Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India

The Government of India has officially notified the commencement of substantive provisions of all four Labour Codes, marking the most sweeping labour reform in independent India.

1. Code on Wages, 2019 – Provisions Notified

The Central Government has enforced:

Sections 1–41 (definitions, minimum wages, floor wages, payment of wages, bonus)

Sections 42(4)–(9) (Advisory Boards)

Sections 43–66 (compliance, offences, penalties)

Sections 67(1), 67(2)(a–r), 67(2)(u–zc), 67(3)–(5) (rule-making powers)

Sections 68–69, with one limited exception from 2020 notification.

What the Code on Wages Deals With

The Code on Wages consolidates and replaces four central laws—Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act, and Equal Remuneration Act. It standardises concepts such as "wages", introduces floor wages, ensures timely payment to all employees, mandates non-discrimination in remuneration, and provides uniform compliance requirements. It aims to simplify wage regulation across sectors and introduce nationwide consistency.

2. Code on Social Security, 2020 – Substantial Provisions Enforced

The notification brings into force:

Sections 1–14 (definitions, applicability)

Sections 15(1), 15(2) (registration of establishments)

Section 16(1)(c)

Sections 17–141 (PF, ESI, maternity benefit, gratuity, unorganised and gig worker benefits)

Section 143 (with specified exclusions)

Sections 144–163 (offences, penalties, inspector-cum-facilitators)

Section 164(1) items 1,2,4–9; 164(2)(a),(c); 164(3)

What the Code on Social Security Deals With

The Social Security Code consolidates nine major social security laws including EPF Act, ESI Act, Maternity Benefit Act, Gratuity Act, Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, etc. It provides a unified framework for provident fund, pension, insurance, maternity benefits, disability benefits, gig and platform worker coverage, and social security for unorganised workers. The Code introduces digital registration, expands coverage, and creates a structure for future schemes through social security funds and aggregator contributions.

3. Industrial Relations Code, 2020 – Entire Code Brought Into Force

The Central Government has simply appointed 21 November 2025 as the date on which the entire Industrial Relations Code, 2020 comes into force.

What the Industrial Relations Code Deals With

The Industrial Relations Code consolidates the Trade Unions Act, Industrial Disputes Act, and Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act. It governs trade union registration and recognition, dispute resolution, retrenchment and closure procedures, strikes, lockouts, and standing orders. It raises thresholds for certain compliances (e.g., 300-worker threshold for standing orders), introduces fixed-term employment, and seeks to balance flexibility for employers with stronger dispute-resolution mechanisms.

4. Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020 – Full Enforcement

The notification brings the entire OSH Code into force with effect from 21 November 2025.

What the OSH Code Deals With

The OSH Code consolidates 13 laws relating to workplace safety, health, and conditions of service including the Factories Act, Contract Labour Act, Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, Mines Act, and Building & Construction Workers Acts. It standardises rules for working hours, safety protocols, welfare facilities, contractor licensing, factory registration, migrant worker support, hazardous processes, working conditions for women, and digitised compliance systems. It aims to modernise India's occupational safety regime and harmonise compliance requirements across industries.

Overall Impact for Employers

Immediate compliance shift to the four Codes for wages, HR processes, safety and social security.

State rules are critical, full operationalisation requires matching State notifications.

HR policies, employment contracts, payroll and safety manuals need revision.

Gig & platform worker obligations begin under the Social Security Code.

Companies must deploy updated compliance documentation, registrations, and digital filings.

