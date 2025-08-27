Egypt's New Labor Law No.14 Of 2025 - Updates For Employers And Employees

The Labor Law No.14 of 2025, also known as Egypt's new labor law is a major milestone aiming to protect workers, modernize employment relations, and align national labor standards with international conventions. Officially enacted in May 2025 and effective from 1 September 2025, the new labor law delivers long-awaited protection for workers while also considering the needs of employers.

Key highlights with respect to employment

New terms of employment contracts

The employment contract must be in Arabic and 4 copies shall be issued for employer, employee, labor office, and social insurance.

Contracts are assumed to be indefinite unless otherwise justified.

Recognized type of work are remote, part-time, gig/platform work.

3 months' notice for indefinite term contracts where there is no misconduct.

3% yearly wage increase on insurable wage.

Update in severance pay calculation

For terminated workers, the severance pay will now be paid as 2 months wages per year of service.

Update in calculation of end of service compensation

Workers on certain fixed term contracts will receive end of service compensation as 1 month's wage for each year of service.

Reduction in working hours and overtime exemption for women

Women may reduce their working hours by 1 hour daily from 6th month of pregnancy

Women will be exempted from overtime for up to 6 months after childbirth

Training fund contribution

Employers with 30+ employees shall contribute maximum 0.25% of the minimum social insurance wage to the training fund

Employers with internal training programs will be exempted.

Leaves

The changes announced for various categories of leaves are employee friendly and provides more flexibility to the employees to work.

Type of leave New law Annual leave Leave can be taken up to:

15 working days in the first year of employment 21 calendar days from 2 nd year onwards 30 calendar days after 10 years of service with 1 or more employers 45 calendar days for employees with dwarfism

Leaves exclude public holidays, official occasions, and weekly rest days

Leave accrual of 15 calendar days will start from 1styear of employment Paid leave Employee will be entitled for paid leave on all public holidays, festivals, and official occasions

Relevant cabinet decisions regarding religious holidays applies for non-Muslim workers

Employee working on holidays will get double pay or alternative paid day off Casual leave Leave can be taken up to 7 calendar days and are to be deducted from annual leave

Employee can take leave up to 2 days maximum per instance Study and exam leave Employee can set annual leave timing for exam preparation with at least 15 days of prior notice

Employee is entitled of paid study leave for actual exam days with 10 days prior notice before start of the leave

Employee must present proof of actual attendance at the exam

Leave will not be deducted from annual leave balance Maternity leave Women employees will be entitled to maternity leave from 1 st day of employment

day of employment Leave can be taken up to 120 days

Leave can be availed maximum up to 3 times per employment Paternity leave Male employee will be entitled to 1 paid day leave within 7 days of child's birth

Leave can be availed maximum up to 3 times per employment Childcare leave Women employee will be entitled up to 2 years unpaid leave in large companies

Our Comments

As the law takes full effect in September 2025, employers and employees alike must adapt to the new legal landscape. For employers, this means reviewing HR policies and ensuring compliance. For employees, it signals a new era of enforceable workplace rights and dignity. Although challenges remain in implementation, particularly educating employers and streamlining the legal framework to achieve a solid foundation for a modern, fair, and competitive labor market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.