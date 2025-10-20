Revised Thresholds For Perquisite Valuation: A Major Relief For Salaried Employees

In August 2025, the CBDT issued Notification No. 133/2025, introducing the Income Tax (22nd Amendment) Rules, 2025. The amendment inserted Rule 3C and Rule 3D, substantially enhancing the exemption limits for perquisites (non-monetary benefits) under Section 17 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The changes take effect from April 1, 2025.



Provision Old limit New limit Rule 3C - Salary threshold for perquisites INR 50,000 INR 4,00,000 Rule 3D - Gross total income threshold for medical treatment abroad INR 2,00,000 INR 8,00,000

Rule 3C - Salary threshold of "specified employee" u/s 17(2)(iii)(c)

Employees whose salary exceeds INR 4 lakh will be considered as "specified employee".

Non-monetary perquisites such as company cars, domestic help, utilities, educational facilities, transport facility will remain tax-free for "specified employees" whose salary is less than INR 4 lakh.

Benefits such as ESOPs, interest-free/concessional loans, gifts, food & beverages, club membership are not covered under this relief.

This relaxation does not apply to company directors or employees who hold a substantial interest (i.e., over 20% of the voting rights).

Rule 3D - Gross income threshold for section 17(2)(vi)

If the gross total income of an employee does not exceed INR 8 lakh, then expenses of medical treatment abroad, travel and stay for self, family or attendant will be exempt.

This rule pertains to exemption for expenses incurred on overseas medical treatment

Our Comments Brings much-needed relief to middle-income salaried employees

to middle-income salaried employees Makes the tax system more equitable and aligned with modern salary structures .

. Ensures checks remain in place for directors and senior management .

. A welcome step towards a fairer and more rational tax framework for India's workforce.

