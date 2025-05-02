Secondment Of Employees - Significance Of 'Lien' On Previous Post - Formation Of Service PE In India.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

A judgement of the Supreme Court of India [L.R. Patil v. Gulbarga University, 2023 SCC OnLine SC 1110] rendered in the context of an employee of a Govt run University makes the concept...

A boutique law firm committed to excellence in service delivery backed by in depth research and robust strategy

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept