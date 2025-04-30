Employment Laws In India - Brief Insights (Video)

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.
In this comprehensive video presentation, Ms. Pranshu Singh
(Senior Associate) and Ms. Tejaswini Chandrasekhar (Senior
Associate) from Hammurabi & Solomon Partners provide an
insightful overview of employment and labour laws in India —
tailored for employers, HR professionals, in-house legal teams, and
business leaders.
Introduced by our Partner, Mr. Anil Tiwari, the session offers
practical guidance and legal clarity on crucial employment
laws.
Whether you are expanding into India or navigating domestic
regulatory compliance, this video is designed to equip you with
foundational and actionable legal knowledge.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.