JSA Newsletter | Employment | October_November Edition 2024

This edition of the JSA Employment Newsletter discusses nuances around extended or unauthorized employee absenteeism and legally tenable options available at an employer's disposal. The newsletter also provides a brief roundup of latest key regulatory developments in the Indian employment space for the months of October and November 2024, released through amendments, notifications and orders. We also discuss some recent judicial precedents across several employment legislations.

Continued employee absenteeism: employers' way forward

In the recent past, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic and introduction of work-from-home hybrid work models, organisations are facing newer challenges linked to prolonged employee leaves and absenteeism. While employers continue to accommodate leave requests to ensure employee welfare and enhanced work-life-balance, what is also seen is a growing trend around unauthorised continued periods of absence. Needless to say, absence from work can have significant consequences at workplace, impacting not only work schedules, but also team dynamics.

Legal position around period of absence

The Factories Act, 1948 ("Factories Act") and applicable state specific shops and establishment regulations provide for minimum leaves to be extended to workers/employees, subject to applicable conditions. Organisations can choose to extend benefits over and above those which are statutorily prescribed. Unauthorised absence is typically handled under organisational policies, together with prescriptions under standing orders (if applicable), where such absence is usually regarded as a 'misconduct' resulting in appropriate disciplinary sanctions, ultimately leading up to termination, where severity of misconduct warrants the same. Model standing orders of some states such as Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka (subject to specific exceptions) provide that absence from work typically between 8 (eight) to 10 (ten) days could amount to unauthorised absence.

Termination due to unauthorised absence

Indian courts, while recognising that unauthorised absence can be a misconduct and accordingly, initiation of disciplinary procedures can be a consequent action, has also held that an employee's services cannot be terminated solely on grounds of prolonged leave. The question of whether 'unauthorised absence from duty' amounts to misconduct or not, would largely depend on whether such absence has been wilful or due to compelling circumstances. Unless a disciplinary authority can prove that prolonged absence is wilful, such absence cannot amount to misconduct. In the case Barun Chatterjee vs. State of West Bengal1, the Calcutta High Court stated that merely proving that an employee was absent from duty without authorisation is not sufficient grounds for termination. It has to be proved that such absence was wilful.

In the case of Chief Engineer, APSEB vs. K Naga Hema2, the Andhra Pradesh High Court held that services of an employee cannot be terminated automatically due to prolonged unauthorised absence, without following a proper enquiry. Even if standing orders of a company allow for automatic termination, principles of natural justice must apply. Employers must ensure a fair inquiry before termination3.

A free and fair enquiry process where principles of natural justice are followed must entail inter alia the following:

employees must be provided reasonable notice of the case against them; employees must be provided reasonable opportunity to be heard; disciplinary enquiry must consist of an impartial or unbiased person who is neither directly nor indirectly party to the case; and disciplinary authority should not act arbitrarily and must act in good faith.

Recommended approach before termination, proportionality of punishment

Employers can attempt to contact employees absent without notice, after expiry of a reasonable duration (as per applicable policies or standing orders) to determine their whereabouts. If the absence persists, a preliminary warning letter can document these efforts, notify employees of their breach of contract, and warn them of potential consequences including initiation of appropriate disciplinary actions. At least one warning letter should be issued, urging employees to return to office or report to their manager by a specified date. Where employees do not respond to these preliminary communications, employers may then proceed with initiating appropriate disciplinary actions on grounds of alleged misconduct relating to unapproved continued absence.

Punishments should be awarded after taking into account the gravity of offence, reasons for unauthorised absence as well as previous conduct of the employee. Punishments should also be proportionate to the nature of misconduct. Validity of reasons for unauthorised absence and proportionality of disciplinary actions must be assessed on a case-to-case basis. In Malaikannu A. vs. Managing Director, Marudhu Pandiar Transport Corporation Ltd. and Anr.4, the Madras High Court ruled that termination for unauthorised absence, even when natural justice principles are followed, may be unreasonable if the absence was due to a serious medical condition, such as a heart ailment.

In Union of India vs. Yashpal5, the Allahabad High Court ("Allahabad HC") examining a challenge to a termination order passed by an employer on account of the employee's prolonged absence from work, noted that "In the context of absence from duty without leave, all factors should have been examined by the disciplinary authority before award of major punishment of dismissal could be made". The Allahabad HC noted that, inter alia, gravity of misconduct, past conduct, nature of duties, position in organisation, previous penalty, if any and requirement of discipline to be enforced were relevant to be considered by the disciplinary authority before awarding a major punishment such as dismissal from service. In the present case, the court set aside the termination order observing that the disciplinary authority (employer) had failed to take into consideration material aspects of the matter while passing the termination order, including past records of the employee.

Regulatory Updates

Government of Uttar Pradesh grants 2 (two) year exemption for Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Service sectors

The Government of Uttar Pradesh, vide notification6 dated September 26, 2024, granted a 2 (two) year exemption to establishments in the Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services sectors from certain provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Dookan Aur Vanijya Adhishthan Adhiniyam, 1962. Specifically, the exemption applies to Section 6 (regulating 'hours of work and overtime') and Section 7 (regulating 'intervals for rest and spread over of working hours in a day'). This move aims to provide more operational flexibility to these industries while maintaining essential worker protections. Under the exemption, young workers are limited to 6 (six) hours of work per day, while employees aged 18 (eighteen) and above can work up to 12 (twelve) hours a day, including breaks. Employees working beyond 48 (forty-eight) hours a week are entitled to overtime pay at twice the normal rate. The new rules also mandate a minimum 30 (thirty) minute rest period after 5 (five) continuous hours of work, a weekly off, compensatory holidays for working on public holidays, and adequate security and transport for women working night shifts. These provisions come into effect immediately, ensuring both flexibility for employers and safeguarding workers' welfare.

Government of Kerala extends applicability of Section 85 of Factories Act to recently established industries in the small-scale sector

The Government of Kerala, vide notification7 dated September 28, 2024, declared that schedules related to 'Hazardous Manufacturing Processes' under Section 85 of the Factories Act, 1948, will now apply to any manufacturing location in the state, regardless of the number of employees. Specifically, this includes operations with fewer than 10 (ten) workers using power, or fewer than 20 (twenty) without power, and extends to those collaborating with the owner's permission or under agreement, unless the owner is only using family members. This decision aims to encompass new types of industries emerging in the small-scale sector that were previously unregulated, ensuring they are covered within the Factories Act. The notification includes a detailed list of affected manufacturing processes and their descriptions.

Government of Uttar Pradesh revises minimum wages for 74 (seventy-four) scheduled employments

The Government of Uttar Pradesh, vide notification8 dated October 1, 2024, has revised minimum wages for 74 (seventy-four) scheduled employments, including various industries such as shops, plastics, metals, rubber, and brick kilns. These changes, effective from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, aim to improve workers' economic conditions in response to the rising cost of living, enhance purchasing power, and promote overall economic growth through increased consumer spending.

Government of Gujarat revised minimum rates of wages under Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970

On October 3, 2024, the labour department, Government of Gujarat announced the minimum rate of wages under the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970. The rates vary based on the skill level of workers and designated zones. For Zone I, which includes Municipal Corporations and Urban Development Corporations, the daily wages are set at INR 452 (Indian Rupees four hundred and fifty-two) for unskilled workers, INR 462 (Indian Rupees four hundred and sixty-two) for semi-skilled workers, and INR 474 (Indian Rupees four hundred and seventy-four) for skilled workers. In Zone II, covering all other areas, the rates are INR 441 (Indian Rupees four hundred and forty-one) for unskilled, INR 452 (Indian Rupees four hundred and fifty-two) for semi-skilled, and INR 462 (Indian Rupees four hundred and sixty-two) for skilled workers. Additionally, a special allowance has been introduced for the period from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, applicable to workers in manufacturing companies, shops, establishments, and contractors.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation issues notification regarding utilisation of reserves and surplus for crediting interest by private provident fund trusts of exempted establishments

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ("EPFO") vide notification9 dated October 7, 2024, addresses the utilisation of reserves and surplus by private provident fund trusts, prohibiting overdrawal and mandating interest credit on a monthly basis reflecting the fund's earnings. The circular, which supersedes previous guidelines, highlights that distributing these funds among current beneficiaries could lead to unjust enrichment, violating trust principles. It raises questions regarding the enforceability of its directives given the lack of specific provisions in the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 ("EPF Act") and scheme, and requires clarification on the calculation of distributable surplus, especially regarding unrealised gains and investment provisions.

Ministry of Labour and Employment releases guidelines for processing of digital signature certificate e-sign requests submitted by an employer

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, vide notification10 dated October 10, 2024, released guidelines for processing digital signature certificate ("DSC") e-sign requests submitted by employers, following directives from previous circulars issued by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner. The guidelines mandate that at least one DSC of the employer or authorised signatory must be registered with EPFO. The e-sign feature is part of an e-governance initiative, facilitating the authentication of establishment-related documents and statutory returns. The notification outlines the online submission process for DSC/E-sign requests, including required stamps and Form 5A completion. Essential details, such as the name and mobile number of the applicant, as well as format for the request letter, are specified. Given the sensitive nature of DSC/e-sign usage, strict compliance with these guidelines is required and requests must be processed within 15 (fifteen) working days of receipt.

Government of Kerala notifies amendments to the Kerala Labour Welfare Fund Rules, 1977

The Government of Kerala, vide order11 dated October 10, 2024, amended the Kerala Labour Welfare Fund Rules, 1977, introducing key updates to enhance compliance and payment processes for employers. Notably, employers can now make payments for fines and unpaid accumulations online, providing greater flexibility. Payments to beneficiaries will be made via National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) or other modern banking systems, improving transaction efficiency. Additionally, employers can remit contributions using various methods, including online payments, and must submit a detailed statement in Form 'A' for transparency. It also mandates employers to maintain specified registers, either manually or electronically, fostering better record-keeping.

Government of Kerala launches free medical treatment and insurance for inter-state migrant workers

Government of Kerala, vide notification12 dated October 16, 2024, introduced a scheme to support inter-state migrant workers aged 18 (eighteen) to 60 (sixty) years, offering free medical treatment and accidental disability insurance. Administered by the labour and skills department, the initiative aims to enhance welfare of this workforce segment. Aadhaar integration streamlines service delivery, beneficiaries must provide their Aadhaar number or undergo authentication to access benefits. For those without Aadhaar, alternative identification documents are accepted. The government will run public awareness campaigns and facilitate Aadhaar enrolment to ensure accessibility. To address authentication challenges, alternatives like iris scans, facial recognition, and One-Time Passwords ("OTPs") are provided.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, vide notification13 dated October 18, 2024, announced the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024, building on the 2017 framework to improve access to services for persons with disabilities. Key updates include a streamlined application process for disability certificates and unique disability identity ("UDID") cards through the UDID portal, allowing submissions by legal guardians for those unable to apply themselves. Required documentation now includes proof of identity, a recent photograph, proof of residence, and an aadhaar number. The amendments introduce a color-coded UDID system based on disability severity and mandate issuance within 3 (three) months. Applications pending for over 2 (two) years will become inactive, and there are new provisions for appeals in case of rejections. The rules from October 22, 2024, promoting a more efficient and inclusive process for individuals with disabilities.

Annual Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 report submission in Gurugram

On November 4, 2024, the Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Officer, Gurugram, issued a notification requiring all government and non-government organisations operating in the district to submit an annual report on implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act"). The report must be submitted by February 28th each year and should detail the number of sexual harassment cases at workplace, actions taken to address them and measures implemented to prevent harassment. This applies to all organisations, including industries, educational institutions, banks, hospitals, and any other entity with more than 10 (ten) employees. The POSH Act mandates constitution of internal committees in such organisations and aims to protect women's dignity and provide a mechanism for grievance redressal. Organisations that fail to comply with the report submission will face a penalty of INR 50,000 (Indian Rupees fifty thousand) and legal action. This initiative ensures accountability in maintaining a safe and respectful workplace environment for women in Gurugram.

Employees' State Insurance Corporation introduces new circular to streamline claims process

Employees' State Insurance Corporation, vide notification14 dated November 5, 2024, issued a circular aimed at simplifying the submission process for cash benefit claims, such as sickness benefits and maternity benefit claims, by insured persons. The circular promotes the use of insured person portal for online claim submissions and urges the elimination of physical documentation wherever possible. This initiative follows previous guidelines dated November 22, 2022, and May 2, 2023, encouraging digital claim submissions. Branch offices are instructed not to ask for physical copies if they have already been submitted online and to verify documents electronically in exceptional cases. This move aims to reduce delays, enhance transparency, and support a more efficient, paperless system for claims processing.

Government of Rajasthan notifies Rajasthan Private Security Agencies (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2024

The Government of Rajasthan, vide notification15 dated November 19, 2024, has amended the Rajasthan Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2022. These amendments come into effect from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The key change pertains to Rule 3, where sub-rules (9) and (10) of the existing rules have been revised. The new provisions specify that applications for licensing must be submitted online via the private security agency licensing portal to the Controlling Authority, along with the required fees as outlined in Section 7(3) of Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

Government of Kerala mandates Aadhaar linking for maternity benefit scheme

The Government of Kerala, vide notification16 dated November 26, 2024, requires women beneficiaries of the maternity benefit scheme, administered by the Labour and Skills Department, to link their aadhaar for efficient service delivery. This move aims to simplify the process, reduce delays, and ensure direct and timely access to maternity benefits. Women eligible for the benefits must now provide proof of aadhaar or undergo aadhaar authentication. For those without aadhaar, enrolment centers, including in remote areas, will assist in obtaining Aadhaar. Women can also provide alternative documents such as a bank passbook, PAN card, voter ID, or Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme card, along with an aadhaar enrolment slip. The Labour and Skills Department will conduct awareness campaigns to inform beneficiaries about this requirement. In cases of biometric authentication failure, alternatives like iris scans, face recognition, or OTP-based verification will be used. Department will also follow an exception handling mechanism to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of benefits due to technical issues.

Case law ratios

Management's employment orders can be validated in case of lack of concrete evidence to determine the nature of employee duties

In Lenin Kumar Ray vs. M/s Express Publications (Madurai) Ltd.17, Supreme Court of India ("Supreme Court") clarified that when there is a lack of concrete evidence regarding the nature of an employee's duties, employment orders issued by management take precedence. This decision stemmed from the case of a former assistant engineer at New Indian Express, who was dismissed and subsequently sought reinstatement. Supreme Court ruled that the employee does not qualify as a workman under Section 2(s) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 ("IDA"), emphasising that determination of workman status relies on the actual duties performed, rather than just job titles. Consequently, Supreme Court dismissed employee's appeal and upheld management's position, highlighting the importance of clear evidence in employment disputes.

Liability for payment of gratuity rests with employer, notwithstanding the existence of a separate contractor

In Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay vs. Tanaji Babaji Lad and Ors.18, Bombay High Court ("Bombay HC") held that contract labourers involved in various projects at IIT Bombay will be considered employees of the institute for the purpose of gratuity payments. Petitioner argued that these workers were employed by their respective contractors, denying any employer-employee relationship with IIT Bombay. However, Bombay HC found that IIT Bombay maintained ultimate control over the workers' services, thus affirming the claim of the contract labourers. Bombay HC rejected writ petitions filed by IIT Bombay and mandated that the institute pay the awarded interest on gratuity to respondents or their heirs within 2 (two) months.

Casual labourers cannot be terminated on oral basis and without notice

In Sharad vs. The Chief General Manager, Telecom (R.E.) Project and Ors.19, Bombay HC upheld the award of compensation of INR 30,000 (Indian Rupees thirty thousand) to a casual labourer whose services were terminated orally, violating due process as outlined in Section 25F of IDA. Employer claimed termination was due to wilful absenteeism starting August 1, 1988, but the labourer denied any voluntary abandonment of his job. Notably, employer admitted that no notice was issued regarding alleged absence. Further, labourer had worked for over 240 (two hundred and forty) days in the year prior to his termination, and there was no evidence of him abandoning his work. Here, while acknowledging that he continued to work as a labourer post-termination and was not entitled to arrears of wages, Bombay HC decided to award compensation instead of reinstatement or back wages.

Labour Court's authority to issue notices to non-party entities

In Manjeet Global Private Limited vs. State of Madhya Pradesh and Ors.20, Madhya Pradesh High Court ("MP HC") upheld Labour Court's power to issue notices to parties not originally included in a reference. Appellants, who purchased respondent unit on July 15, 2021, argued that they were not liable for compensation to the workers of the respondent unit, as those workers were never their employees. However, MP HC supported the Single Judge's conclusion that the Labour Court could issue notices to any establishment or group, regardless of their party status in original proceedings, especially when majority of employees' rights are at stake. MP HC emphasised that since appellants took over the unit's assets and liabilities, they cannot claim immunity from proceedings. The appeals were dismissed.

Allahabad HC upholds reinstatement of retrenched contract workers, clarifies legal scope of industrial disputes

In Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. vs. Hindustan Aeronautics Karmchari Sabha and Ors.21, Allahabad HC ruled on the employment status of 57 (fifty-seven) canteen workers retrenched by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. ("HAL") in 2000, providing significant clarity on legal framework governing industrial disputes. Allahabad HC upheld industrial tribunal's directive to reinstate workers, recognising them as HAL employees due to their long continuous service, rather than contractor staff. However, Allahabad HC overturned tribunal's finding that the contractor agreement was a sham, ruling that this determination was outside tribunal's jurisdiction under Section 10(4) of the IDA, which limits adjudication to matters referred by the appropriate government.

Allahabad HC also affirmed tribunal's denial of back wages, agreeing that there was no evidence showing workers were unemployed during the retrenchment period. On jurisdictional matters, Allahabad HC confirmed that the State Government had the authority to refer the dispute, as delegated by the Central Government via a 1998 notification. This ruling emphasises the protection of long-serving contract workers under labor laws, the jurisdictional boundaries of industrial tribunals, and the role of state authorities in disputes involving central public sector enterprises.

Delhi High Court directs university of Delhi to pay interest on delayed gratuity

In Madan Mohan vs. University of Delhi and Ors.22, Delhi High Court ("Delhi HC") ruled in favor of the petitioner, a retired professor, who sought interest on his retirement gratuity delayed by over 5 (five) years. Further, gratuity amount of INR 14,38,204 (Indian Rupees fourteen lakh thirty-eight thousand two hundred and four), which was due on March 31, 2018, was eventually paid on October 5, 2023. The university justified the delay by citing uncertainty over applicability of gratuity under the new pension scheme, which was clarified only in 2023. Delhi HC rejected this reasoning, emphasising the overriding authority of the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 ("Gratuity Act"), and its mandate for timely payment. Citing Section 7(3-A) of the Gratuity Act, the Delhi HC directed the university to pay interest at 10% per annum for the delay, recognising gratuity as a statutory right and not a discretionary benefit. The university was given 4 (four) weeks to comply with the order.

Bombay HC upholds labor court's decision on employee reinstatement and back wages

In Jerry Varghese International Ltd. vs. Mathew Yohannan and Ors.23, Bombay HC upheld the Labor Court's awards, dismissing writ petitions filed by petitioner/parent company. The case centred around 2 (two) workers employed under Shanti Publications, a division of the parent company. Labor Court ruled that despite the closure of Shanti Publications, workers remained employees of petitioner company. This decision was based on evidence such as salary slips and appointment letters that linked the workers' employment to the parent company. The Labor Court ordered reinstatement of one worker with back wages and full back wages until superannuation for the other, due to the improper termination that violated retrenchment procedures under the IDA. Bombay HC rejected company's claim that Shanti Publications was a separate entity, ruling instead that it was a division of the parent company. This ruling reinforces the principle that divisions without independent legal status cannot evade employment obligations of the parent company, emphasising labor protections and compliance with statutory procedures for termination.

