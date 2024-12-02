POSH Compliance - Submission Of Annual Report In Gurugram By February 28

“LexCounsel is a corporate and commercial law firm with head office at New Delhi and associate offices in major cities across India. Supported by the strong capabilities and experience of its members, it provides comprehensive legal services to a broad spectrum of corporations in the areas of Corporate & M&A, Private Equity & Funding, Education, Biotechnology, Satellite/Space Law, Food & Health, TMT, Aviation and Defence, Projects & Energy, Restructuring and Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, Taxation, Intellectual Property, Retail, Licensing & Franchising.”

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“POSH Act”) mandates the internal committee of each employer to prepare and submit an annual report to the District Officer for every calendar year. The annual reports were required to be submitted by April 30 of the following year for each calendar year. It has however been noted that many employers either fail or delay in submission of this annual report. Taking this lapse in consideration, the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Officer of Gurugram issued a formal directive dated November 4, 2024, mandating that all government and non-government entities operating within the district to submit their annual reports in accordance with the provisions of the POSH Act.

Failure to adhere to the aforesaid deadline will result in a penalty of INR 50,000 (Rupees Fifty Thousand). Furthermore, the directive stipulates that stringent actions will be taken against organizations found to be non-compliant. The relevant forms and checklist for report submission can be accessed on the official website of the Gurugram district administration, where entities are required to comply with the prescribed reporting procedures.

The deadline for submission of the annual report in Gurugram for every calendar year has been revised from April 30 to February 28, of the next year. All employers within the district of Gurugram are required to ensure timely compliance with this revised deadline in order to remain compliant with the POSH Act.

