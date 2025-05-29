CCPA Issues New Guidelines To Regulate Sale Of Radio Equipment On E-Commerce Platforms

In an effort to combat the unauthorized sale and distribution of wireless telegraphy apparatuses, including walkie-talkies, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has introduced new guidelines. These guidelines, titled "Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie-Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025," were published under the powers granted by Section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The primary objective of these guidelines is to ensure that all radio equipment sold on e-commerce platforms complies with national telecommunications and security regulations, thereby protecting consumers and maintaining regulatory standards.

The guidelines apply to all e-commerce platforms operating in and outside India that cater to Indian consumers, as well as to manufacturers, importers, and sellers of radio equipment. This includes walkie-talkies and other wireless devices that require specific authorization for use. The guidelines define key terms such as "Radio Equipment" and "Unauthorized Devices," ensuring clarity in the regulations. Unauthorized devices are those that lack proper authorization from the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing or have been altered post-certification.

To ensure compliance, the guidelines mandate that no radio equipment requiring frequency assignment from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) shall be listed or sold on e-commerce platforms unless purchased from an authorized dealer. This measure aims to prevent the sale of unauthorized devices that could pose security risks. Additionally, platforms are prohibited from listing or selling mobile signal boosters and wireless jammers, which are often used illicitly.

Product listings on e-commerce platforms must specify frequency ranges and other technical parameters and include proof of regulatory approval, such as Equipment Type Approval (ETA). For equipment operating in unlicensed frequency bands, listings must mention ETA details and provide downloadable copies of the ETA and relevant test reports. This ensures transparency and allows consumers to verify the authenticity of the products they are purchasing.

To further enhance compliance, e-commerce platforms are required to implement automated keyword and frequency-based scanning systems. These systems will detect and flag non-compliant listings, ensuring that only authorized products are sold. Additionally, a user-friendly reporting mechanism will be provided for the public to report illegal or suspicious listings, thereby involving consumers in the regulatory process.

Responsibilities of Online Platforms

Online platforms play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with these guidelines. They must ensure that sellers of license-exempt equipment certify the authenticity of test reports and remove non-compliant listings within 24 hours of receiving directions from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) or DOT. Platforms are also required to cooperate with regulators for real-time takedowns and enforcement actions and to submit regular audits and compliance reports as required by law. These measures are designed to hold platforms accountable for their listings and ensure that non-compliant products are promptly removed.

Enforcement and Penalties

The CCPA guidelines emphasize strict enforcement to ensure compliance. Non-compliance by platforms or sellers will attract penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and other applicable laws. Persistent violations will result in blacklisting of sellers and platform liability. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may also levy additional penalties. E-commerce platforms are required to cooperate with regulators for real-time takedowns and enforcement actions and to submit regular audits and compliance reports as required by law.

Collaboration with Authorities

E-commerce platforms must actively collaborate with regulatory authorities to ensure real-time takedowns and enforcement actions. Regular audits and compliance reports must be submitted to the authorities as required by law. This collaborative approach ensures that platforms are held accountable for their listings and that non-compliant products are removed promptly.

Public Awareness

To educate consumers and prevent the purchase of unauthorized devices, platforms must display notices on the risks and legal implications of purchasing unauthorized walkie-talkies. They may also educate users on frequency compliance to encourage informed consumer behavior. By raising awareness, the guidelines aim to involve consumers in the regulatory process and promote responsible purchasing practices.

In conclusion, the CCPA's new guidelines represent a comprehensive approach to regulating the sale of radio equipment on e-commerce platforms. By setting clear compliance requirements, implementing automated monitoring systems, and ensuring public awareness, these guidelines aim to protect consumers and maintain national telecommunications and security standards. This regulatory framework will help prevent the unauthorized sale and use of wireless telegraphy apparatuses, thereby safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring adherence to legal and technical standards.

