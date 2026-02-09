Navigating Privacy, Consent And Dark Pattern Risks For E-Commerce And Retail Platforms In India – Consumer Data, Targeted Advertising And Trust

India's e-commerce and digital retail ecosystem comprising marketplaces, D2C brands, omnichannel retailers, quick-commerce platforms, social commerce intermediaries and loyalty programs is fundamentally built on data.

Introduction: Why E-Commerce Is at the Epicentre of Data Protection Enforcement

India's e-commerce and digital retail ecosystem comprising marketplaces, D2C brands, omnichannel retailers, quick-commerce platforms, social commerce intermediaries and loyalty programs is fundamentally built on data.

Browsing histories, purchase patterns, payment details, delivery addresses, location data, device identifiers and behavioural analytics form the backbone of modern retail strategy and also some of the most prominent e-commerce privacy risks. Personalisation, targeted advertising, dynamic pricing and recommendation engines are now standard commercial tools.

However, this data-centric business model also places e-commerce platforms squarely within the crosshairs of data protection regulators.

With the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDP Act") and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 ("DPDP Rules"), Indian law has decisively shifted the balance away from unchecked commercial exploitation of consumer data towards consent, purpose limitation and accountability.

Applicability of the DPDP Act to E-Commerce and Retail Platforms

A. Who Is Covered?

The DPDP Act applies to any entity processing digital personal data, including:

Online marketplaces and aggregators

D2C and brand-owned e-commerce platforms

Quick-commerce and hyperlocal delivery apps

Omnichannel retailers using digital loyalty systems

Social commerce and influencer-led platforms

Online marketplaces offering cross-border sales

Both Indian and foreign platforms offering goods or services to Indian consumers fall within scope.

B. E-Commerce Platforms as Data Fiduciaries

E-commerce companies almost always qualify as data fiduciaries, as they determine:

What consumer data is collected

How it is analysed and monetised

With whom it is shared (logistics, advertisers, vendors)

How long it is retained

Third-party participants like payment gateways, logistics partners, cloud providers, and ad-tech platforms typicallyy act as data processors, though primary compliance responsibility rests with the platform.

Large marketplaces and consumer platforms may be notified as Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs) due to:

Volume of personal data processed

Profiling and targeted advertising

Risk of consumer harm at scale

Consumer Consent in E-Commerce: From Formality to Substance

A. Consent as the Primary Legal Basis

Under the DPDP Act, consent is the default ground for processing personal data, including:

Account creation data

Order and transaction data

Marketing and promotional data

Behavioural analytics

Consent must be:

Free

Informed

Specific

Unambiguous

Capable of withdrawal

B. Notice Requirements Under the DPDP Rules

The DPDP Rules mandate that consumers receive clear notice specifying:

Categories of personal data collected

Purpose of processing (including marketing and profiling)

Third-party data sharing

Retention periods

Rights of the consumer

Grievance redressal mechanisms

Lengthy, generic privacy policies copied across jurisdictions are unlikely to satisfy Indian regulatory expectations.

C. Bundled Consent and Forced Choice Risks

Common industry practices such as:

"Accept all to continue shopping"

Bundled consent for marketing and analytics

Conditional discounts tied to data sharing

may be viewed as coercive, particularly where refusal materially disadvantages the consumer.

Dark Patterns in E-Commerce: A Growing Enforcement Risk

A. Understanding Dark Patterns

Dark patterns are interface designs that manipulate user behaviour, including:

Hidden opt-outs

Pre-selected marketing consents

Misleading countdown timers

False scarcity claims

While the DPDP Act does not expressly define dark patterns, such practices undermine free and informed consent, rendering data processing unlawful.

B. Regulatory Direction of Travel

Indian regulators and courts have increasingly scrutinised:

Manipulative UX design

Deceptive consent flows

Exploitative consumer interfaces

E-commerce platforms relying on aggressive growth tactics face increasing risk under the DPDP framework.

Targeted Advertising and Consumer Profiling

A. Profiling as High-Risk Processing

E-commerce platforms routinely engage in:

Behavioural profiling

Purchase prediction

Dynamic pricing

Personalised advertising

Under the DPDP Act, profiling must:

Be purpose-specific

Be disclosed clearly

Be supported by valid consent

Opaque recommendation engines and undisclosed targeting logic create compliance exposure.

B. Ad-Tech and Third-Party Risk

E-commerce platforms commonly integrate:

Programmatic advertising networks

Attribution and analytics SDKs

Retargeting tools

Each integration represents a potential data leakage point. The DPDP Act places responsibility on the platform to ensure that ad-tech partners comply with Indian data protection standards, regardless of their location.

High-Risk Consumer Data Categories

A. Financial and Payment Data

Payment information, transaction histories and wallet balances carry heightened risk due to:

Fraud potential

Identity theft

Regulatory overlap with financial laws

Such data must be collected only where necessary and secured using robust technical measures.

B. Location and Delivery Data

Real-time delivery tracking, address data and location analytics must be:

Justified by operational necessity

Retained only for limited periods

Protected against unauthorised access

C. Loyalty Programs and Behavioural Analytics

Loyalty programs often involve long-term tracking of consumer behaviour. Without clear disclosures and opt-out mechanisms, such programs can violate purpose limitation and storage limitation principles.

Vendor, Logistics and Marketplace Liability

A. Logistics and Fulfilment Partners

Sharing consumer data with delivery partners is operationally necessary, but platforms must:

Limit data shared to necessity

Impose contractual safeguards

Monitor downstream compliance

Uncontrolled sharing of phone numbers, addresses or order details exposes platforms to liability.

B. Marketplace Sellers and Third Parties

In marketplace models, ambiguity often exists around:

Whether the platform or seller is the data fiduciary

Responsibility for breach notification

Consumer grievance handling

Clear contractual allocation and governance mechanisms are essential.

Cross-Border Data Transfers in Retail Platforms

Global e-commerce platforms often store or process data overseas. Cross-border transfers are permitted only to government-notified jurisdictions, requiring platforms to:

Map data flows

Monitor regulatory notifications

Reassess global data architecture

Future restrictions may require localisation or segmentation strategies.

Data Breaches: Consumer Trust at Stake

A. Mandatory Breach Notification

Under the DPDP Act and Rules, e-commerce platforms must notify:

The Data Protection Board of India

Affected consumers

This obligation applies regardless of financial loss.

B. Reputational Impact

Consumer data breaches often lead to:

Media scrutiny

Consumer backlash

Regulatory investigations

Long-term erosion of brand trust

For consumer brands, reputational damage may outweigh statutory penalties.

Penalties and Enforcement Exposure

A. Monetary Penalties

The DPDP Act authorises penalties up to INR 250 crore per contravention, assessed based on:

Nature of personal data

Scale of processing

Duration of violation

Mitigation measures taken

E-commerce platforms processing large consumer datasets face systemic exposure.

B. Commercial Consequences

In addition to penalties, platforms may face:

Platform delisting or restrictions

Loss of advertising partners

Investor and partner concerns

Regulatory conditions on operations

Compliance Roadmap for E-Commerce and Retail Platforms

Data Mapping and Purpose Review: Identify all consumer data flows and associated purposes. Consent and UX Audit: Eliminate dark patterns and redesign consent journeys. Ad-Tech and Vendor Controls: Audit SDKs, cookies and third-party integrations. Contractual Safeguards: Update seller, logistics and vendor agreements. Governance and Training: Align product, marketing and compliance teams on DPDP obligations.

Conclusion: Consumer Trust as a Competitive Advantage

The DPDP Act and Rules mark a decisive shift in India's digital commerce landscape. Data-driven growth strategies that ignore consent, transparency and proportionality are no longer sustainable.

E-commerce platforms that embed privacy-by-design, reduce profiling excesses and treat consumer data as a matter of trust not merely monetisation, will be best positioned to succeed in India's evolving regulatory environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.