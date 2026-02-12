Navigating Privacy Risks For Edtech Platforms And Educational Institutions Under India's Data Protection Regime: Children's Data, Consent And Compliance

India's gaming and interactive entertainment ecosystem comprising online gaming platforms, fantasy sports operators, real-money gaming companies, casual mobile games, esports platforms and gamified social apps has experienced explosive growth.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

Article Insights

Aniket Ghosh’s articles from King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: within Privacy topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: within Privacy, Energy and Natural Resources, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

Introduction: Why Gaming Platforms Sit at the Centre of Privacy Enforcement

India's gaming and interactive entertainment ecosystem comprising online gaming platforms, fantasy sports operators, real-money gaming companies, casual mobile games, esports platforms and gamified social apps has experienced explosive growth. These platforms are no longer passive entertainment providers; they are data-intensive behavioural engines involving major data privacy risks.

Every tap, swipe, pause and in-game decision is captured, analysed and monetised. As a result, gaming platforms process some of the most granular behavioural datasets in the digital economy, often involving:

Children and young adults

Continuous tracking and profiling

Psychological engagement mechanisms

Cross-platform advertising and monetisation

With the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ("DPDP Act") and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 ("DPDP Rules"), gaming companies now face heightened legal scrutiny, particularly around consent, profiling, children's data, dark patterns and targeted advertising.

Applicability of the DPDP Act to Gaming and Interactive Platforms

A. Platforms Covered

The DPDP Act applies to all entities processing digital personal data, including:

Online and mobile gaming platforms

Fantasy sports and skill-based gaming operators

Esports platforms

Casual and hyper-casual game developers

Social gaming and metaverse platforms

Real-money gaming and betting intermediaries

Both Indian and offshore platforms offering services to users in India fall within scope.

B. Gaming Companies as Data Fiduciaries

Gaming platforms almost invariably qualify as data fiduciaries, as they determine:

What user data is collected

How gameplay data is analysed

How engagement and monetisation strategies are deployed

Third parties such as analytics providers, ad-tech platforms, payment processors and cloud service providers operate as data processors, though primary liability remains with the platform. Large gaming platforms may be designated as Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs) due to:

Scale of user base

Volume of behavioural data

Involvement of children

Use of AI-driven engagement tools

Behavioural Data in Gaming: A High-Risk Category

A. What Is Behavioural Data?

Gaming platforms routinely collect:

Gameplay patterns

Reaction times

Spending behaviour

In-game communications

Social interactions

Device and location metadata

When combined, this data enables deep behavioural profiling, capable of predicting user preferences, vulnerabilities and spending propensity.

B. Why Regulators Are Concerned

Behavioural profiling in gaming raises concerns around:

Manipulative engagement design

Addiction and compulsive behaviour

Exploitation of cognitive biases

Psychological harm, particularly to minors

Under the DPDP Act, such data processing must be lawful, proportionate and purpose-bound – a standard many legacy gaming models struggle to meet.

Consent in Gaming: Validity Under the DPDP Act

A. Consent Must Be Real, Not Illusory

Gaming platforms often rely on click-wrap agreements, bundled consents, and long, technical privacy policies. Under the DPDP Act, consent must be:

Free

Informed

Specific

Unambiguous

Capable of withdrawal

"Accept to play" models that condition access on broad data permissions risk being treated as coerced consent.

B. DPDP Rules: Notice and Transparency Obligations

The DPDP Rules require platforms to disclose:

Categories of personal data collected

Purpose of processing (including analytics and advertising)

Third-party data sharing

User rights and withdrawal mechanisms

Grievance redressal channels

Generic disclosures that do not explain behavioural analytics and profiling are unlikely to withstand scrutiny.

Dark Patterns and Manipulative Design in Gaming

A. What Are Dark Patterns?

Dark patterns are interface designs that manipulate user behaviour, including:

Infinite scroll and loot box mechanics

Misleading reward structures

Obscured opt-outs

Artificial urgency

While not explicitly defined in the DPDP Act, such practices undermine free and informed consent.

B. Regulatory Trajectory

Gaming platforms are increasingly scrutinised by consumer protection authorities, sectoral regulators, and Courts. Under the DPDP framework, dark patterns may invalidate consent and expose platforms to enforcement action for unlawful data processing.

Children's Data: A Legal Minefield for Gaming Platforms

A. Children Under the DPDP Act

Any user below 18 years is a child under the DPDP Act. This is particularly consequential for gaming platforms with:

Casual or cartoon-style games

School-age user bases

Freemium models

B. Parental Consent and Verification

Processing children's data requires:

Verifiable parental consent

Mechanisms to confirm guardian identity

Clear linkage between parent and child

Self-declared age gates are insufficient.

C. Prohibition on Tracking and Targeted Advertising

The DPDP Act restricts behavioural tracking, profiling and targeted advertising directed at children. This directly impacts:

Ad-supported gaming models

In-game personalised offers

Behaviour-based monetisation strategies

Real-Money Gaming, Payments and Financial Data

A. Financial and Transactional Data

Real-money gaming platforms process:

Payment information

Wallet balances

Spending patterns

This data carries elevated risk due to Fraud potential, addiction concerns, and regulatory overlap with financial laws. Such data must be processed with heightened security and minimal retention.

B. KYC and Identity Data

Where KYC is required, platforms must:

Limit collection to necessity

Clearly disclose purpose

Secure data against unauthorised access

Repurposing KYC data for marketing or profiling is legally hazardous.

Third-Party Sharing and Ad-Tech Risk

Gaming platforms frequently integrate with advertising networks, attribution providers, and analytics engines. The DPDP Act places responsibility on the gaming platform to ensure:

Processor compliance

Contractual safeguards

Breach notification obligations

Uncontrolled SDKs and plug-ins are a common source of data leakage.

Data Breaches and Incident Response

A. Mandatory Reporting Obligations

Under the DPDP Act and Rules, gaming platforms must notify the Data Protection Board of India and affected users. This obligation applies even to non-financial harm.

B. Reputational Fallout

Data breaches involving children, behavioural data, and payment information are likely to attract disproportionate public and regulatory backlash.

Penalties and Enforcement Exposure

A. Monetary Penalties

The DPDP Act empowers the Data Protection Board to impose penalties up to INR 250 crore per contravention, considering:

Nature of data involved

Scale of processing

Harm caused

Mitigation steps taken

Gaming platforms processing children's or behavioural data face elevated penalty risk.\

B. Business Impact

Beyond penalties, platforms may face:

Platform bans or restrictions

Loss of advertising partners

App store scrutiny

Investor concerns

For gaming businesses, regulatory action can directly threaten viability.

Compliance Roadmap for Gaming Platforms

Data Mapping and Risk Assessment: Identify behavioural, financial and children's data flows. Consent and UX Redesign: Simplify consent journeys and eliminate dark patterns. Children's Data Controls: Implement robust age-gating and parental consent systems. Vendor and SDK Audits: Review third-party integrations and contracts. Governance and Training: Educate product, design and marketing teams on privacy risks.

Conclusion: Sustainable Gaming Requires Responsible Data Practices

The DPDP Act and Rules signal a clear regulatory message: behavioural exploitation is not a sustainable business model. Gaming platforms must rebalance innovation with responsibility, particularly where vulnerable users are involved.

Platforms that proactively redesign consent, limit profiling and embed privacy-by-design will be best positioned to thrive in India's evolving digital ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.