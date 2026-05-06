What The DPDP Act Means For Cross-Border Data And GCC Operations In India

India hosts over 1,700 GCCs today, handling sensitive data for global enterprises. That scale is exactly why the DPDP Act becomes relevant to businesses.

IMC is a cross‑ border advisory firm that partners with multinational corporations, mid‑sized businesses, start‑ups, family offices and high‑net‑worth individuals. We handle every aspect of your global expansion, from setting up and maintaining entities in multiple jurisdictions to securing work permits and managing international tax obligations. Our team also supports company incorporation, accounting, payroll processing, outsourced CFO functions and due diligence services.

Article Insights

Poornima J.’s articles from IMC Group are most popular: in India IMC Group are most popular: within Technology, Corporate/Commercial Law and Wealth Management topic(s)

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries

India hosts over 1,700 GCCs today, handling sensitive data for global enterprises. That scale is exactly why the DPDP Act becomes relevant to businesses.

For years, India balanced two roles. First, it has been a global nerve center for data processing and secondly, a cost-efficient delivery hub. Now, it is also asserting itself as an enforcer of data sovereignty.

Imagine a Global Capability Center in Bengaluru processing employee data for a US headquarters. The data moves across boundaries every day. Under the DPDP Act, that movement is no longer just operational, but it’s also regulated, tracked, and accountable. No wonder international businesses often ask why India is the first choice for a Global Capability Center.

The law has been notified, and rules are evolving. Today, the direction is already clear, and the clock is ticking.

What the DPDP Act Actually Says

The DPDP Act applies to digital personal data. If your GCC handles employee records, customer data, or vendor information in India, it falls within this scope.

A “data fiduciary” is the entity deciding how and why data is processed. In many cases, GCCs shift between roles —- sometimes acting independently, and sometimes on instructions from a global parent. That distinction directly affects accountability.

Under Section 16, cross-border transfers are allowed, but not blindly. The law follows a “negative list” approach. This implies that data can move freely unless the government restricts certain jurisdictions.

Consent is one of the most crucial aspects in this context. It must be clear, informed, and specific. For GCCs, this is where conflict often shows up between theory and operational reality, particularly when data originates from multiple jurisdictions.

The concept of a Significant Data Fiduciary also needs to be considered. If your operations involve large volumes of sensitive data, expectations are likely to increase. It leads to a higher number of audits, governance layers, and accountability at the leadership level.

Compared to GDPR, India’s approach is more flexible in process, but equally firm in accountability.

The Data Localization Question - Myth vs. Reality

There is a common misconception that India now mandates strict data localization. That is not entirely true.

The DPDP Act does not impose blanket localization requirements. Data can move across borders. But the flexibility comes with oversight.

The government retains the right to restrict specific countries. This approach creates a controlled environment rather than a free-flowing one.

In reality, the concept of “soft localization” is already emerging. Companies are choosing to store or mirror data within India to reduce regulatory uncertainty.

For sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and telecom, this system becomes more layered. Existing regulators already impose stricter rules. The DPDP Act adds another layer, not a replacement.

What This Means for GCC Operations - The Practical Impact

Here’s the practical impact on GCC operations that businesses must realize.

1. Data Architecture and Infrastructure

Data mapping is no longer optional. GCCs need clear visibility on where data originates, where it is stored, and where it moves.

Shared data lakes, once efficient, now need segmentation. Cloud decisions must factor in data residency clauses, not just cost or performance.

2. Contracts and Vendor Management

Currently, intercompany agreements need to be reorganized. A parent entity may act as a processor in one scenario and a fiduciary in another.

Contracts must reflect the responsibilities under the DPDP, including:

Security

Reporting breaches

Boundaries of data usage

Due diligence for vendors also becomes more rigorous.

3. Consent and Notice Management

It’s crucial for consent flows to be redesigned. This includes employee data, which often remains in a gray area globally.

GCCs must have access to systems that allow individuals to give, track, and withdraw consent easily. Static policies are not likely to sustain under scrutiny.

4. Governance and Accountability

Governance moves closer to the top. Leadership accountability is no longer theoretical. For larger GCCs, a DPO-like role becomes essential. Breach response timelines, particularly the 72-hour window, require coordination across geographies, not just within India.

Strategic Recommendations - What GCC Leaders Should Do Now

The exact recommendations for GCC leaders depend on the following timeframe.

Now (0-3 months)

Start with a clear data audit and map all cross-border flows to headquarters, affiliates, and vendors.

Review the existing agreements. Most of them will not fully align with DPDP expectations today.

Soon (3-12 months)

Build a consent infrastructure that is likely to work in practice. It should not be just legal language, but actual systems.

Engage with global teams, as DPDP compliance cannot be restricted only to operations in India.

Embed privacy into vendor onboarding. Make it part of procurement, not an afterthought.

Strategic (12+ months)

Prepare for potential SDF classification. Assume higher scrutiny and prepare early for it.

Invest in privacy-by-design. This is particularly critical for product and analytics-oriented GCCs.

Stay close to industry bodies. Regulatory clarity will evolve, and early signals matter.

The Competitive Lens - Risk or Opportunity?

There is a tendency to view regulation as a hurdle. That is only half the story. GCCs that operationalize compliance early build trust internally and externally.

They are better positioned for future global data agreements. They also reduce legal exposure before enforcement is tightened.

More importantly, they become credible centers that prioritize privacy – something global enterprises increasingly value.

This is where Global Capability Centers in India can move beyond cost advantage and into trust advantage.

The Compliance Horizon

The rules are still evolving. But waiting for perfect clarity is a decision in itself, and often an expensive one.

The DPDP Act is directionally clear. It marks a shift from loosely governed data operations to structured accountability. For Global Capability Centers, this is not just a compliance update, but a shift in how they operate, design systems, and engage with global stakeholders.

Why Choose Xpansa

When it comes to setting up and scaling Global Capability Centers in India, the question is no longer just about talent and cost. It is about getting the operating model right from the first day. This is where a professional team like Xpansa comes in.

At Xpansa, the experts offer advisory solutions on every aspect, offering legal, operational, and strategic consultations. From structuring data governance frameworks to aligning cross-border data transfer compliance requirements for India GCC, the priority lies in building long-term resilience instead of providing quick fixes.

You may be trying to understand the DPDP Act implications for GCC India operations, redesigning contracts, or preparing for future regulatory shifts. Consult Xpansa to make informed and strategic decisions. After all, businesses must be fully prepared to operate within the evolving regulatory environment in India.

self

Ms. Poornima brings deep experience in business operations, talent development, and cross-border collaboration. Connect with her at LinkedIn to understand how well-structured capability centers can shape global success stories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.