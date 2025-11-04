DPDP Act, 2023: Sector – Wise Impact On BFSI, Healthcare, E-Commerce, IT & Telecom In India

Jidesh Kumar’s articles from King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular:

Introduction

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) is India's first dedicated legislation governing digital personal data. It creates obligations for data fiduciaries and data processors, introduces rights for individuals (Data Principals), and establishes the Data Protection Board of India as the enforcement authority.

While the Act applies broadly to all sectors, its practical impact varies across industries. Each sector has unique data-handling practices, legacy regulatory frameworks, and risk profiles. This essay decodes how the DPDP Act reshapes compliance obligations for key industries, focusing on banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, e-commerce, IT/ITES, telecom, and social media platforms.

Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

Nature of Data Handled:Banks, NBFCs, fintech platforms, and payment operators handle sensitive personal data – identity documents, biometrics, financial transactions, and credit histories.

Sectoral Overlap:The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) already imposes stringent data-related obligations, including payment data localisation, KYC retention rules, and cybersecurity reporting. The DPDP Act adds a parallel layer.

Compliance Challenges

Right to Erasure vs. RBI Mandates

The Act allows individuals to demand deletion once the purpose is complete.

RBI requires retention of KYC and transaction records for specified periods.

Banks must reconcile conflicting duties.

Breach Notifications

BFSI entities must notify both CERT-In (within 6 hours) and the Data Protection Board (promptly).

This dual reporting regime strains compliance teams.

Significant Data Fiduciary (SDF) Risk

Given the volume and sensitivity of data processed, most banks and large fintechs are likely to be classified as SDFs, triggering Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and independent audits.

Implications

For BFSI, DPDP compliance is not optional – it is existential. Failure to protect data can erode consumer trust and attract penalties running into hundreds of crores.

Healthcare and Health-Tech

Nature of Data Handled:Hospitals, diagnostic labs, insurance TPAs, telemedicine platforms, and health-tech startups process highly sensitive data: medical history, genetic information, diagnostic results, and insurance claims.

Unique Risks:Breaches can cause irreversible harm, such as stigma, discrimination, or denial of employment/insurance. Health-tech startups often lack mature data governance frameworks.

Compliance Challenges

Consent Management:Patients often lack awareness of how their data will be used (e.g., for research, insurance, or commercial partnerships). Fiduciaries must ensure consent is informed, granular, and revocable. Voluntarily Provided Data:Casual disclosures (e.g., in teleconsultations or wearable health apps) must be processed only for connected purposes. Cross-Border Transfers:Many hospitals outsource analytics abroad. While DPDP permits transfers by default, government blacklisting of jurisdictions could disrupt clinical research collaborations.

Implications

Healthcare fiduciaries must view DPDP compliance not merely as legal duty but as an ethical imperative. Transparent notices and strict retention policies are essential to preserve trust.

E-Commerce and Retail

Nature of Data Handled:E-commerce platforms collect personal and behavioural data: names, addresses, phone numbers, browsing patterns, payment information, and purchase histories.

Key Pressure Points

Targeted Advertising:Platforms rely on behavioural profiling. Under DPDP, such processing requires valid consent. Dark patterns to obtain "consent" may be struck down. Grievance Redressal:Platforms already must maintain consumer grievance officers under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. DPDP requires parallel privacy grievance officers, creating potential duplication. Children's Data:Many platforms cater to minors indirectly (edtech, gaming, toys). Processing children's data requires verifiable parental consent and prohibits tracking or targeted advertising.

Implications

E-commerce players must integrate consumer law and DPDP compliance, ensuring notices are simple, accessible, and aligned with refund and grievance systems.

IT/ITES and Outsourcing

Nature of Data Handled:India's IT/ITES and BPO industry thrives on cross-border processing of foreign personal data. Millions of employees process financial, health, and consumer information on behalf of global clients.

Compliance Challenges

Fiduciary–Processor Obligations:Indian outsourcing firms often act as data processors. While the DPDP Act imposes primary liability on fiduciaries, processors must act strictly within instructions and implement safeguards. Contractual Burden:Global clients will demand DPDP-aligned processing agreements with strict audit rights and liability clauses. Cross-Border Transfers:Outsourcing relies on free data flow. DPDP's default permissibility helps, but sudden restrictions could destabilise contracts.

Implications

For IT/ITES, DPDP compliance is not just a regulatory requirement but a competitive differentiator in global markets. Demonstrating strong privacy practices will be key to retaining international clients.

Telecom and Digital Communications

Nature of Data Handled:Telecom operators and ISPs process subscriber information, call records, location data, and internet usage.

Existing Obligations:TRAI and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) already impose obligations on data storage, spam control, and lawful interception.

DPDP Challenges

Law Enforcement Requests:Telecom operators often receive bulk data requests. DPDP exemptions for government access provide legal cover but raise trust concerns. Consent for Value-Added Services:Operators frequently upsell services using subscriber data. Under DPDP, this requires explicit consent. Spam and Marketing:The overlap between TRAI's spam regulations and DPDP's consent regime may create compliance complexities.

Implications

Telecom operators must implement robust consent management frameworks to manage cross-regulatory compliance and restore consumer confidence in data use.

Social Media and Digital Platforms

Nature of Data Handled:Social media platforms manage the most diverse and sensitive datasets: identity, opinions, photos, behavioural signals, and interpersonal communications.

High-Risk Areas

Profiling and Algorithms:Behavioural profiling requires explicit consent under DPDP. Algorithmic recommendations for minors will face greater scrutiny. Children's Data:Platforms must verify parental consent before processing. Targeted ads or nudges directed at children may attract penalties. Grievance Mechanisms:Platforms must respond to privacy grievances promptly, alongside IT Rules obligations for content grievances.

Implications

Social media platforms will likely be among the first targets of enforcement. Given their massive scale, they are certain to be classified as Significant Data Fiduciaries, facing DPIAs, DPO requirements, and recurring audits.

Cross-Sectoral Themes

Dual Regulation:DPDP adds a privacy layer to existing sectoral laws (RBI, IRDAI, SEBI, TRAI, IT Rules). Accountability through Documentation:Consent logs, grievance records, breach reports, and retention schedules are central. Trust as Currency:In a digital economy, compliance directly builds consumer trust and brand value.

Risks of Non-Compliance

Financial Penalties: Up to ₹250 crore per breach.

Operational Disruption: Orders to stop processing can cripple operations.

Reputational Harm: Especially acute in BFSI, healthcare, and social media.

Global Impact: Weak compliance may undermine India's adequacy recognition with global partners.

Conclusion

The DPDP Act is a horizontal law, it applies across industries. But its impact is felt differently in each sector. BFSI must reconcile erasure rights with retention mandates. Healthcare must secure sensitive patient data. E-commerce must avoid manipulative advertising. IT/ITES must manage cross-border flows. Telecom must reconcile lawful access with privacy expectations. Social media must protect children while limiting profiling.

For all sectors, the underlying message is the same: data protection is no longer a compliance footnote, but a central pillar of business strategy. Companies that embrace this shift will not only avoid penalties but also strengthen consumer trust and competitive advantage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.