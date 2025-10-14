RBI's IFS Cloud And The New Era Of Financial Data Protection (Video)

In this episode of Privacy Jamboree, host Aditi Rana dives deep into one of India's most transformative digital initiatives the Indian Financial Services Cloud (IFS Cloud)...

In this episode of Privacy Jamboree, host Aditi Rana dives deep into one of India's most transformative digital initiatives the Indian Financial Services Cloud (IFS Cloud), developed under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Joined by Appurv Bhatia, a seasoned expert in compliance, privacy, and data protection, this conversation explores how the IFS Cloud is redefining financial data security, localization, and regulatory compliance for banks, NBFCs, and fintech companies.

Key Insights:

What is the RBI's IFS Cloud and why it matters? Data localization and financial sovereignty in action How India's model compares with GDPR, China, and the U.S. The impact on smaller banks and FINTECH's

The IFS Cloud marks a major step toward secure, compliant, and sovereign financial infrastructure reinforcing trust in India's digital economy.

Tune in for an insightful discussion bridging law, technology, and policy.

