When Transparency Becomes The Price Of Entry: What SEBI’s New Disclosure Approach Tells Us About The Future Of Doing Business In India

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There was a time when a company’s balance sheet told most of its story. Today, it is rarely enough. Investors want to know who actually controls a business. Regulators want to know where the money comes from. Customers want to know whether the organization they are dealing with is trustworthy. And increasingly, businesses themselves are discovering that their ownership structure and governance practices can be just as important as their financial performance.

A recent move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) brings this changing reality into sharper focus.

SEBI’s Message: Look Beyond the Company on Paper

SEBI has strengthened disclosure requirements for entities seeking to sponsor mutual funds, including information relating to ownership structure, ultimate beneficial owners, financial strength, regulatory history and governance. The move is part of a broader effort to make the registration process more transparent and allow regulators to undertake more meaningful due diligence.

At first glance, this may appear to be a development limited to the mutual fund industry. It isn’t. There is a larger message here for Corporate India. The regulator increasingly wants to know the story behind the company. A corporate structure can look perfectly clean on paper. There may be multiple companies, holding entities, investment vehicles, trusts and subsidiaries sitting between the business and its ultimate owners. Legally, each entity may have a separate identity.

But from a regulatory perspective, the most important question is often: Who ultimately owns, controls or benefits from the structure?

Transparency Is Becoming a Business Asset

The shift is understandable. It is about understanding the complete picture. Transparency is becoming a business asset Compliance is often viewed as a cost. Forms have to be filed. Documents have to be prepared. Disclosures have to be reviewed.

A company with a clear ownership structure, well-documented governance practices and a clean regulatory history is in a much stronger position when it approaches an investor, lender, regulator or potential business partner. Transparency, therefore, is no longer simply about satisfying a regulatory requirement. It can directly influence how a business is perceived and how quickly it can respond to scrutiny.

The Hidden Problem with Complex Corporate Structures

Corporate structures are not necessarily problematic. There are perfectly legitimate reasons for having holding companies, subsidiaries, joint ventures and investment entities. The problem arises when nobody has a complete and updated picture of the structure. A company may have changed shareholders several times. A promoter group may have reorganized its holdings. A foreign investor may have entered through an investment vehicle.

What should businesses be doing differently

The recent SEBI approach is a useful reminder for businesses to periodically look beyond routine statutory compliance.

A practical governance review should ask some basic questions:

Who ultimately owns the business?

Is the beneficial ownership structure clearly documented and internally understood?

Who has control?

Does actual decision-making correspond with the legal structure?

Has anything changed?

Have there been share transfers, restructurings, investments, mergers or changes in management that could affect regulatory disclosures?

What is the company’s regulatory history?

Are there past notices, proceedings, penalties or compliance issues that need to be properly disclosed?

Can the company explain its structure simply?

This may sound like a small question, but it is an important one.

If explaining the ownership and control structure takes several meetings, multiple spreadsheets and a room full of advisers, there may be a governance issue worth examining.

The Larger Shift in Indian Regulation

What we are seeing is not simply stricter regulation. It is a change in the nature of regulation.

The regulator is increasingly interested not only in whether a company has complied with a particular rule, but also in whether the underlying business is transparent, accountable and capable of being properly assessed. That is an important distinction.

A company can technically comply with hundreds of individual requirements and still have weaknesses in its governance framework. The direction of travel is therefore clear: substances are becoming increasingly important alongside form.

Compliance Can no Longer Remain a Back-Office Function

For businesses, this means that legal and compliance teams cannot operate only as a back-office function. They need to be involved much earlier — when ownership structures are created, investments are made, businesses are reorganized and strategic decisions are taken.

Transparency may Soon Become the First Question, not the Last

SEBI’s latest move concerns mutual fund sponsors, but the underlying principle has much wider relevance. In a business environment where capital, ownership and operations increasingly cross borders, knowing who is behind a company is becoming just as important as knowing what the company does.

Businesses that adapt early will have an advantage. Not because they will have fewer regulations to deal with. But because they will understand their own structures well enough to respond when the regulator, investor or business partner asks the inevitable question:

“Tell us who is really behind this business.”

And perhaps that is where modern corporate governance is heading — away from compliance merely as paperwork, and towards transparency as part of the way a business is built.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.