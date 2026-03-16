Centre Gives RoC Adjudication Powers: What The New MCA Reform Means For Companies And LLPs?

For decades, Indian companies navigating even the most routine regulatory missteps have found themselves queued behind insolvency giants and complex commercial disputes at an already overstretched National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”).

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Introduction

For decades, Indian companies navigating even the most routine regulatory missteps have found themselves queued behind insolvency giants and complex commercial disputes at an already overstretched National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”). That era, quietly but consequentially, is now drawing to a close.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”) has introduced a major change in the way corporate law compliance will be handled in India. Through a series of official notifications published by the central government on 10th February 2026, this initiative aims to reduce the workload of the NCLT by granting expanded adjudication powers to the Registrars of Companies (“RoC”) under Section 454 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Section 76A of the LLP Act.

This allows them to handle the penalties for minor statutory non-compliance by companies and LLPs, directly bypassing NCLT for first-level enforcement to reduce the NCLT’s caseloads and ensure faster resolutions and supporting decriminalisation of minor offences through penalty-based actions. Additionally, MCA has expanded the Regional Directorates (“RD”) from 7 to 10 by adding offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh to improve appeals handling and jurisdictional clarity, changes which took effect on February 16, 2026.

The Systemic Need for Change

Over the past several years, the NCLT has been operating under intense pressure. What was designed as a specialised forum for critical corporate and insolvency matters has increasingly found its docket dominated by routine, non-contentious issues — delays in filing financial statements, lapses in updating statutory records, and similar administrative defaults. These are issues that do not require judicial reasoning but nonetheless consume judicial bandwidth.

The scale of the problem is stark. As of March 2025, more than 30,600 cases were pending before the NCLT, and the Economic Survey 2025–26 warns that, at current disposal rates, clearing this backlog could take nearly a decade — meaning matters filed today may not see resolution until 2035. This crisis is not new. In fact, the pendency itself has grown more than 42% from its earlier peak backlog of 21,532 cases in FY 2019–20, reflecting deep structural constraints that pre-date the pandemic.

This judicial congestion creates a twofold drag on the business ecosystem. For companies, even trivial compliance issues become disproportionately costly when trapped in long years of litigation queues. For the economy, the resulting delays inhibit ease of doing business, slow down capital flows, and undermine confidence in regulatory timelines. The judiciary, meanwhile, gets forced to expend precious capacity on matters that do not merit adjudication, widening the gap between statutory timelines and real, world outcomes.

Recognising this systemic challenge, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has shifted decisively toward “administrative adjudication.” Under this model, the RoC — the authority closest to corporate compliance — will adjudicate minor defaults and levy penalties where appropriate. Only disputes involving substantive questions of law or appeals will continue to escalate to higher forums, including the NCLT. The result is a regulatory architecture that can support India’s evolving corporate sector: faster, leaner, and more aligned with global best practices. And, crucially, one that acknowledges that in a modern economy, compliance adjudication must move at the speed of business, not the pace of backlog.

Understanding the Operational Architecture of the Revised Compliance Framework

Through a suite of official notifications dated 10th February 2026, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has fundamentally restructured India’s corporate enforcement architecture. The central reform: RoCs are now formally appointed as adjudicating officers under Section 454 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Section 76A of the LLP Act, 2008—empowering them to independently impose penalties for minor statutory violations.

It represents a deliberate policy choice to move India’s corporate compliance regime toward an ‘administrative adjudication’ model—one long employed in developed regulatory economies—where proximity, speed, and proportionality govern first-instance enforcement. The key structural changes are:

RoCs can now issue notices, conduct hearings, and pass penalty orders independently for minor violations under both the Companies Act and the LLP Act.

Regional Directorates have been expanded from 7 to 10, adding offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh—effective 16th February 2026—to serve as the appellate tier above RoC orders.

Nine separate gazette notifications update the jurisdictional frameworks across all prior MCA instruments, ensuring a legally consistent and geographically clear enforcement map.

The Northern Region Directorate at Noida has been reclassified under the Northern Region Directorate I, headquartered in New Delhi, eliminating longstanding jurisdictional ambiguity.

A Three-Tier Architecture: The New Enforcement Pyramid

The reform establishes a cleaner, three-tiered enforcement hierarchy that companies and LLPs must now internalise:

Tier Authority Role First Instance RoC Notice, hearing & penalty order Appellate RD Administrative appeals against RoC orders Judicial / Complex NCLT / NCLAT Serious disputes, insolvency, major violations

For companies, this hierarchy has immediate practical implications. The RoC, an authority with deep familiarity with your filing history, your corporate structure, and your local context, becomes the first substantive regulatory touchpoint. Engagement at this level will demand a different strategic register than NCLT proceedings: faster, more document-ready, and more relationship-aware.

The Decriminalisation Trajectory

This reform does not exist in isolation. It is the latest chapter in a deliberate, multi-year effort by the Government of India to decriminalise corporate law. The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020 removed criminal liability for a host of technical violations, replacing prosecution with penalties. The present reform operationalises that philosophy at the enforcement level—moving the locus of penalty adjudication from a court to an administrative officer.

For boards and general counsel, the signal is clear: the Government is actively reducing the legal jeopardy attached to procedural non-compliance, provided that companies engage with the process in good faith. The existential risk of a criminal prosecution for failing to update a registered office address is giving way to a graduated, administrative penalty framework. That is a significant change in the risk calculus that boards should be pricing into their compliance strategies.

Key Changes Introduced by the New Notifications

Enhanced Adjudication Framework under the LLP Act 1 : This notification appoints various ROCs across India as adjudicating officers under Section 76A 2 . The notification also published a detailed list of territorial jurisdictions, listing every district and state that falls under which RoCs.

This notification appoints various ROCs across India as adjudicating officers under Section 76A . The notification also published a detailed list of territorial jurisdictions, listing every district and state that falls under which RoCs. Expansion of Regional Directors to Strengthen Appellate Capacity 3 : This notification is published in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 458 4 applied to the LLPs and the Central Government makes the following amendment in the notification of MCA dated 11th February 2022 5 by updating the list of Regional Directors, and the new RD offices include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai. Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and New Delhi. An expansion is needed because appeals against RoC adjudication orders will now go to RDs.

This notification is published in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 458 applied to the LLPs and the Central Government makes the following amendment in the notification of MCA dated 11th February 2022 by updating the list of Regional Directors, and the new RD offices include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai. Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and New Delhi. An expansion is needed because appeals against RoC adjudication orders will now go to RDs. RoCs Notified as Adjudicating Officers under the Companies Act, 2013 6 : This is one of the most important notifications where the Central Government appoints RoCs as adjudicating officers under Section 454 7 specifically for penalty-related matters. This implements the Government’s goal of moving minor violations of company law away from the NCLT and towards administrative resolutions.

This is one of the most important notifications where the Central Government appoints RoCs as adjudicating officers under Section 454 specifically for penalty-related matters. This implements the Government’s goal of moving minor violations of company law away from the NCLT and towards administrative resolutions. Modernisation of the 2015 MCA Notification on Regional Directors 8 : This notification updates an old 31 st March 2015 MCA’s notification 9 by replacing the earlier list of RDs with the new expanded RD list. This continues the effort to realign and modernise the jurisdictions of RDs so that adjudication appeals can be processed faster.

This notification updates an old 31 March 2015 MCA’s notification by replacing the earlier list of RDs with the new expanded RD list. This continues the effort to realign and modernise the jurisdictions of RDs so that adjudication appeals can be processed faster. Northern Region Reorganisation: Noida Office Replaced with New Delhi Directorate 10 : It amends a 22 nd May 2014 MCA’s notification 11 by removing the reference to the Regional Director at Noida and replacing it with the Northern Region Directorate I, headquarters in New Delhi. With RoCs receiving adjudication functions, the RD structure must be clear and modernised. This notification has ensured that companies located in the northern region clearly know the appellate authority to reduce jurisdictional confusion.

It amends a 22 May 2014 MCA’s notification by removing the reference to the Regional Director at Noida and replacing it with the Northern Region Directorate I, headquarters in New Delhi. With RoCs receiving adjudication functions, the RD structure must be clear and modernised. This notification has ensured that companies located in the northern region clearly know the appellate authority to reduce jurisdictional confusion. Formal Adoption of the Expanded Ten - City RD Network 12 : It amends the 31 st December 2015 13 notification of RDs and substitutes the old RD location with the new ten-city list, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and New Delhi. This is yet another legal instrument used to formalise the increase from seven to ten Regional Directors.

It amends the 31 December 2015 notification of RDs and substitutes the old RD location with the new ten-city list, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and New Delhi. This is yet another legal instrument used to formalise the increase from seven to ten Regional Directors. Alignment of the 2017 Notification with the Updated RD Hierarchy 14 : It amends the 6 th September 2017 MCA’s notification 15 by replacing the list of the RDs with the expanded ten office structure. This is part of the harmonisation process where every earlier notification is being rewritten to reflect the new adjudication and hierarchy in appeal.

It amends the 6 September 2017 MCA’s notification by replacing the list of the RDs with the expanded ten office structure. This is part of the harmonisation process where every earlier notification is being rewritten to reflect the new adjudication and hierarchy in appeal. Harmonisation of the 2018 Notification with the Updated RD Structure 16 : It amends the MCA notification of 20 th December 2018 17 and replaces the old RD reference with the new expanded RDs frameworks to ensure consistency across all prior MCA notification so that appeals from RoCs go the right and correct forums of RD.

It amends the MCA notification of 20 December 2018 and replaces the old RD reference with the new expanded RDs frameworks to ensure consistency across all prior MCA notification so that appeals from RoCs go the right and correct forums of RD. Consolidation of RD Jurisdictions under the Updated 2016 Notification18: It updated 19th December 2016 19 MCA’s notification by deleting the earlier RD cities and replacing them with the new ten-city list. This is the final series of amendments that complete the nationwide restructuring of the zones of RDs. With the expanded network of RDs, appeals against the RoCs orders will move faster and reduce the burden of the NCLT.

The Bigger Picture: India’s Regulatory Modernisation in Global Context

Measured against global standards, India’s move is directionally sound. Jurisdictions such as the UK, Singapore, and Australia have long operated systems in which administrative officers at the company registry level handle routine penalty matters, with tribunals and courts reserved for complex or contested disputes. The result in those jurisdictions has been faster resolution cycles, lower compliance costs, and a more proportionate enforcement culture.

India is now building toward that model. The challenge and the opportunity are in the implementation. The quality of outcomes will depend significantly on the capacity, consistency, and procedural rigour of RoC offices themselves. Companies, their counsel, and their industry bodies have a legitimate interest—and arguably a responsibility—to engage with this process constructively and to hold the new framework to high standards of due process.

Conclusion

The MCA’s February 2026 notifications are not routine administrative housekeeping. They represent a considered structural intervention in how corporate India is regulated—one that shifts significant enforcement authority downward, closer to the business, and away from an already overburdened judicial system.

For companies, LLPs, and their advisors, the immediate task is practical: understand the new jurisdictional map, review your compliance posture, and prepare your teams for a regulatory environment in which the RoC is now a more active and more consequential enforcement actor. For boards and general counsel, the longer-term task is strategic: recognise that India’s compliance architecture is maturing and ensure that your organisation’s governance frameworks are maturing with it.

Footnotes

1 S.O.696 (E)

2 LLP Act, 2008

3 S.O. 697 (E)

4 Companies Act, 2013

5 S.O. 623 (E)

6 S.O. 698 (E)

7 Companies Act, 2013

8 S.O. 699 (E)

9 S.O. 891 (E)

10 S.O. 700 (E)

11 S.O. 1354 (E)

12 S.O. 701 (E)

13 S.O. 3557 (E)

14 S.O. 707 (E)

15 S.O. 2938 (E)

16 S.O. 708 (E)

17 S.O. 6225 (E)

18 S.O. 709 (E)

19 S.O. 4090 (E)

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