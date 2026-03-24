Net Working Capital In M&A Transactions: The Adjustment Mechanism And When It Disappears

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Executive Summary: In private M&A transactions, net working capital (NWC) operates as a negotiated pricing and risk allocation tool rather than a mere accounting label. Parties typically implement this through either (i) a completion accounts structure, where NWC is “trued up” post-closing, or (ii) a locked-box structure, where no post-closing NWC adjustment is made, and value is protected via leakage covenants. The choice between these approaches is now a central strategic question in deal-making. It has been recognised in Indian and comparative practice as a recurring driver of post-closing disputes, particularly where definitions, accounting principles and expert determination clauses are not drafted with sufficient precision.

Introduction

In M&A transactions, the headline purchase price often creates an illusion of certainty. In reality, that number is frequently subject to post-closing adjustments, the most significant of which relates to net working capital (NWC). What appears to be a technical accounting exercise is, in substance, a core mechanism for ensuring that the buyer receives a business in a condition consistent with the agreed commercial understanding.

In modern private M&A practice, this mechanism is usually implemented through one of two competing pricing frameworks: a completion accounts model, which uses a post-closing “true-up” of NWC, or a locked-box model, which fixes the price by reference to a historical balance sheet and foregoes post-closing working capital adjustments. Both structures are well-established in contemporary transactional practice and, as commentary on M&A disputes notes, each carries its own characteristic dispute profile depending on how precisely the parties document definitions, accounting principles, and expert determination processes.

However, modern deal practice presents an important evolution. Not all transactions rely on working capital adjustments. Increasingly, parties adopt a locked-box structure in which the concept of NWC adjustment is deliberately eliminated. Understanding both approaches and the strategic choice between them is therefore critical for any M&A practitioner.

Net Working Capital: A Contractual, Not Just Accounting, Construct

In a transaction context, net working capital is not simply current assets minus current liabilities as reflected in financial statements. It is a bespoke, negotiated definition, crafted specifically for the deal and embedded in the purchase agreement.

While it typically includes receivables, inventory, payables, and accruals, the real negotiation lies in the margins: which items are excluded as “cash” or “debt-like” rather than working capital; which provisions, advances, and deferred items sit inside or outside the definition; and how those items are measured. Cash is often carved out in cash-free, debt-free transactions. Certain liabilities may be treated as debt-like and excluded from NWC. Others, such as provisions or deferred revenue, may become points of intense negotiation.

This is because NWC directly impacts the purchase price. Every inclusion or exclusion effectively reallocates value between buyer and seller. Indian and comparative commentary on M&A disputes observes that these “true-ups of working capital” are among the most common post-closing issues to reach expert determination or arbitration precisely because of ambiguity in such classifications. As a result, the definition of working capital becomes one of the most economically sensitive and heavily negotiated clauses in the entire agreement.

The Commercial Objective: Delivering a Business That Can Operate

The underlying rationale of the working capital mechanism is straightforward. The buyer expects to receive a business that is operationally self-sufficient from the moment of closing, capable of continuing its activities in the ordinary course without requiring an immediate equity injection solely to replenish working capital.

Without such a mechanism, a seller could, in the lead-up to closing, extract value by reducing working capital, delaying payments to suppliers, accelerating collections, or running down inventory. While such actions may improve the seller’s short-term cash position, they leave the business underfunded and compromise its ability to operate normally after completion.

The working capital adjustment neutralises this risk. If the business is delivered with less working capital than expected, the purchase price is reduced. If more is delivered, the seller is compensated. In this way, the mechanism preserves the transaction’s economic balance and aligns delivery with the parties’ agreed assumptions about the business’s operational needs.

In practice, this protection functions alongside other contractual tools, such as representations, warranties and indemnities, that seek to ensure the business is delivered in an agreed condition and that any deviation gives rise to a defined remedy, a point repeatedly emphasised in drafting-focused commentary on M&A contracts.

The Working Capital “Peg”: A Negotiated Baseline

At the centre of this framework lies the concept of the target working capital, commonly referred to as the “peg.” This represents the level of working capital that the business is expected to maintain in its normal course of operations.

Determining this peg is rarely a purely mathematical exercise. While historical averages provide a starting point, they must be adjusted for seasonality, growth trends, structural changes in the business, and any one-off events affecting historic periods (for example, large exceptional orders, temporary supply disruptions, or acquisitions and carve-outs that have altered the business perimeter). A simple average cannot fairly represent a company with cyclical inventory build-up or fluctuating receivables.

In practice, the peg becomes a negotiated proxy for normalcy. It reflects not just historical data, but also the parties’ expectations of how the business should operate going forward. Disputes frequently arise where the peg is based on historical numbers prepared under accounting policies or business configurations that differ from those used for the completion accounts, reinforcing the need to align the peg with the agreed accounting framework.

Misalignment at this stage is one of the most frequent sources of post-closing disputes, particularly where parties have not sufficiently interrogated seasonality, trend lines and structural shifts before agreeing on the target level.

Completion Accounts Mechanism: Where NWC Drives Final Pricing

In transactions structured with completion accounts, the working capital adjustment plays a central role. The purchase price agreed at signing is provisional, and a “true-up” exercise is conducted after closing based on completion accounts prepared as at the closing date in accordance with agreed accounting policies and methodologies.

This approach provides a high degree of accuracy. The buyer is protected against deterioration in working capital between signing and closing, and the final price reflects the business’s actual condition at the time of transfer. Commentary on M&A disputes explicitly refers to such post-closing “true-ups of working capital” as a prominent category of disputes in which buyers and sellers contest the completion accounts and their impact on price.

However, this accuracy comes at a cost. The preparation of completion accounts, the interpretation of the agreed accounting principles, and the treatment of judgment-based items often lead to disagreements. In many transactions, the working capital adjustment becomes the focal point of post-closing disputes, which parties commonly agree to resolve by referring narrow accounting issues to an independent accountant acting as an expert rather than an arbitrator. The agreement must therefore carefully define the scope of the expert’s mandate and the standards they are to apply.

The Locked-Box Mechanism: When NWC Adjustment Disappears

In contrast, the locked-box mechanism represents a fundamentally different approach. Here, the purchase price is fixed based on a historical balance sheet as of the “locked-box date,” and no post-closing working capital adjustment is made.

Instead of relying on a true-up, the buyer gains protection through covenants that prohibit “leakage” of value from the business between the locked-box date and closing. Leakage typically includes dividends, distributions, management fees, related-party transactions on non-arm’s length terms, repayment of shareholder loans, or any extraction of value by the seller outside the ordinary course.

The economic logic of the locked-box structure is that the buyer effectively assumes the business's economic risk and reward from the locked-box date onward, even though legal ownership transfers later. Any profits generated in the interim period accrue to the buyer, and any deterioration is borne by them, subject only to leakage protections and other contractual safeguards.

This structure offers significant advantages in terms of price certainty and execution simplicity. It eliminates the need for post-closing adjustments and reduces the scope for post-closing accounting disputes, a point highlighted in practice-oriented analysis of locked-box accounts. However, it also shifts interim-business risk to the buyer, who must rely heavily on pre-signing due diligence, robust financial information as of the locked-box date, and carefully drafted leakage, warranty, and covenant protections.

Choosing Between Completion Accounts and Locked Box

The choice between these two mechanisms is not merely technical. It reflects a broader allocation of risk, pricing tension and negotiating leverage between the parties.

Completion accounts are typically preferred where:

There is a longer gap between signing and closing.

The business has volatile working capital or is undergoing significant change (for example, rapid growth, restructuring or integration); and

The buyer seeks protection against interim fluctuations and wants the price to track the actual financial position at the closing date.

Locked-box structures, on the other hand, are common in:

Competitive auction processes, where bidders are pushed towards price certainty and comparability;

Private equity exits, where sellers often value clean exits and minimal post-closing entanglement; and

Situations where the seller has strong bargaining power and can resist post-closing adjustments in favour of a fixed-price construct.

In essence, completion accounts prioritise the accuracy of final pricing at the cost of complexity and potential “trueup” disputes. In contrast, a locked box prioritises certainty at the cost of shifting interim economic risk to the buyer. In practice, this also influences the dispute profile: completion accounts structures tend to generate disputes over the preparation and interpretation of completion accounts. In contrast, locked-box structures tend to generate disputes over the definition and identification of leakage, as noted in the practice commentary on post-closing M&A disputes.

Relationship with Other Price Adjustment Mechanisms

NWC adjustments rarely operate in isolation. They sit alongside other purchase price tools such as debt or “debt-like” adjustments and, in some transactions, earn-outs linked to future performance.

When multiple mechanisms coexist, careful drafting is required to avoid unintended double-counting or gaps in value allocation. For example, a liability may be treated as “debt-like” for a debt adjustment, or as a current liability within working capital, but not both. Similarly, the financial metrics used in an earn-out should be consistent with the accounting policies and classifications used in the NWC and debt calculations.

Commentary on post-closing M&A disputes emphasises that both working capital true-ups and earn-outs are frequent sources of contention, often driven by differences in interpretation of accounting policies and judgment calls around provisions, revenue recognition and cost allocation. The same disciplines that reduce NWC disputes precise definitions, agreed policies, examples, and well-structured expert determination provisions are therefore equally relevant to the design of other price adjustment mechanisms.

Key Drafting Focus Areas: Completion Accounts vs Locked-Box Structures

Whether the transaction adopts a working capital adjustment or a locked-box structure, the drafting must be precise and aligned with the commercial intent. Indian and comparative practice-oriented material on M&A disputes stresses that many post-closing disagreements could have been mitigated by clearer drafting of price adjustment, locked-box and expert determination provisions.

Completion Accounts Structures

In transactions adopting a completion accounts mechanism, the real complexity lies not in the concept of adjustment itself, but in how precisely the framework is defined and operationalised. Each of the core elements, definition, accounting consistency, treatment of judgment items, and dispute mechanics, has the potential to influence the final purchase price materially.

Definition of Working Capital

The definition of working capital is the starting point and often the most negotiated aspect. While parties may broadly agree on the inclusion of receivables, inventory, payables, and accruals, the real discussion centres on edge cases such as provisions, advances, deferred revenue, statutory liabilities, contingent liabilities, cash-like items, or intercompany balances.

The definition must be sufficiently detailed to minimise interpretational ambiguity, yet flexible enough to capture the commercial intent. Many agreements, therefore, combine a general definition (current assets minus current liabilities, excluding specified items) with itemised schedules or examples that clarify treatment of contentious categories. Commentary on working capital true-ups notes that disputes frequently arise where the parties relied solely on highlevel wording, leaving room for either party to influence the outcome post-closing through classification decisions rather than actual business performance.

Consistency in Accounting Principles

Closely linked to this is the requirement of consistency in accounting principles. Sellers typically insist that the closing accounts be prepared using the same accounting policies, practices, and methodologies as historically followed by the business. This protects them from artificial adjustments arising from changes in accounting treatment initiated by the buyer.

Buyers, however, often seek alignment with standard accounting frameworks such as Ind AS or IFRS, particularly where historical practices may not accurately reflect economic reality or may be inconsistent with group policies. The tension here is subtle but significant: consistency promotes predictability, while standardisation promotes accuracy.

To manage this, many agreements establish a clear hierarchy, for example:

First, any specific accounting policies set out in an accounting principles schedule;

Second, the target’s historical accounting policies applied on a basis consistent with past practice; and

Third, in the absence of specific guidance, generally accepted accounting standards (such as Ind AS).

Drafting guidance emphasises the importance of such clarity to reduce the scope of “true-up” disputes over completion accounts.

Treatment of Subjective or Judgment-Based Items

The treatment of subjective or judgment-based items, such as provisions, inventory valuation, and receivable recoverability, is another area that requires careful attention. These items inherently involve estimates and assumptions, making them susceptible to manipulation or genuine differences in interpretation.

For example, the extent of provisioning for doubtful debts or obsolete inventory can significantly alter working capital. Without clear guidance in the agreement, whether through specific policies, ageing thresholds, or illustrative examples, these items often become the focal point of disputes and, in practice, are among the most commonly litigated or referred to experts in working capital “true-up” disputes.

Well-advised parties therefore seek to “pre-negotiate” these areas at the drafting stage rather than leaving them open to interpretation post-closing, sometimes including detailed annexures that set out provisioning methodologies, inventory valuation rules, and revenue and expense cut-off policies.

Dispute Mechanics and Expert Determination

Equally important is the mechanics of dispute resolution, which often determine how efficiently disagreements are resolved. Completion accounts process typically involves a structured timeline: preparation of accounts by the buyer, review by the seller, and a defined period for raising objections.

Where disputes arise, they are usually referred to an independent accountant acting as an expert rather than an arbitrator, with a narrowly defined mandate to resolve specified accounting disputes. The agreement must clearly specify the scope of the expert’s authority, the standard of review, the matters that can be referred, and whether the determination is final and binding save for manifest error. Practice commentary on Indian M&A disputes notes that many working capital true-ups are channelled into such expert processes in preference to courts, making the precision of these clauses crucial.

Poorly defined mechanisms can lead to prolonged disputes, overlaps between expert and arbitral forums, delayed settlements, and erosion of commercial value.

Locked-Box Structures

In contrast, in a locked-box structure, the focus shifts away from post-closing adjustments to protecting the economic position between the locked-box date and closing. Since the purchase price is fixed and no working capital true-up is undertaken, the buyer’s primary concern is ensuring that no value is extracted from the business during this interim period.

Leakage and Permitted Leakage

This brings the concept of “leakage” to the forefront. Leakage broadly refers to any transfer of value from the target to the seller or its affiliates outside the ordinary course of business. This may include dividends, distributions, management or advisory fees, repayment of shareholder loans, guarantees, non-arm’s length transactions, or other value transfers.

The definition of leakage must be comprehensive and precise, as it effectively replaces the protection that would otherwise be provided through a working capital adjustment. Any ambiguity in this definition can result in unintended value transfer without recourse and is a recognised source of disputes in locked-box transactions.

At the same time, parties must clearly identify “permitted leakage,” which includes payments made in the ordinary course of business. These typically include salaries, bonuses, routine operating expenses, arm’s-length third-party transactions, and, sometimes, specified payments to the sellers (for example, agreed-upon management fees or deal costs) that are factored into the pricing.

The challenge lies in distinguishing between legitimate business operations and disguised value extraction. Overly restrictive definitions can disrupt normal business operations, while overly permissive ones can dilute buyer protection. Striking the right balance is therefore critical and has been emphasised in drafting-focused analysis of locked-box accounts.

Disputes concerning leakage are often resolved under bespoke contractual mechanisms, sometimes involving expert determination of accounting questions (e.g. whether a payment falls within the leakage definition) and arbitration or courts for wider interpretative issues, mirroring the approach taken to working capital true-ups.

Ticking Fee and Economic Risk Allocation

Another important feature of locked-box transactions is the concept of a “ticking fee” or interest adjustment, designed to compensate the seller for the period between the locked-box date and closing. Since the buyer is effectively treated as having acquired the economic benefit of the business from the locked-box date, the seller is often entitled to an additional payment reflecting the time value of money on the purchase price between that date and completion.

This may be structured as a fixed interest rate, a daily accrual mechanism or a notional rate tied to an index. The commercial rationale is straightforward: if the buyer enjoys the economic upside from the locked-box date, the seller should be compensated for the deferred receipt of consideration, a feature widely noted in discussions of locked-box pricing mechanics.

Taken together, these elements highlight a fundamental distinction between the two approaches. Completion accounts structures rely on post-closing accuracy and require detailed frameworks to calculate and verify the final price. Locked-box structures, on the other hand, rely on pre-agreed certainty, shifting the focus to protecting value through covenants, information rights and economic adjustments.

For practitioners, the key is not simply to understand these mechanisms in isolation, but to appreciate how drafting choices in each approach directly influence risk allocation, deal certainty, and ultimately, transaction value.

Areas of Frequent Contention

Regardless of structure, certain financial items consistently give rise to disputes. Receivables may be challenged on the grounds of recoverability. Inventory valuation may raise questions of obsolescence and write-downs. Provisions and accruals often involve subjective judgment about future costs or liabilities.

These issues underscore an important point: working capital disputes are rarely about arithmetic. They are about interpretation, judgment, and the boundaries of contractual definitions, and they frequently turn on the application of agreed accounting policies to complex fact patterns, precisely the kind of disputes that commentary notes are increasingly channelled into expert determination or arbitration in both Indian and cross-border M&A.

A Practical Illustration

Consider a business that is agreed to be sold at a valuation assuming ₹50 crore of working capital.

Under a completion accounts structure, if the business is delivered with only ₹40 crore of working capital at closing (as determined in the completion accounts prepared in accordance with the agreed policies), the purchase price would be reduced by ₹10 crore. Conversely, if ₹60 crore is delivered, the seller would receive an additional ₹10 crore. If the parties are unable to agree on the completion accounts position, the disputed items would typically be referred to an independent expert in accordance with the agreed dispute mechanics.

Under a locked-box structure, however, no such adjustment would be made. The price would remain fixed, and the buyer would bear the impact of any change in working capital between the locked-box date and closing, subject only to leakage protections and other contractual remedies. The seller’s protection during this period would usually be the ticking fee or equivalent economic adjustment for the deferred receipt of the purchase price.

India-Specific Context

In Indian M&A practice, completion accounts mechanisms remain widely used, particularly in promoter-driven transactions and transactions involving businesses with volatile cash flows or longer signing-to-closing gaps. Lockedbox structures are increasingly seen in private equity exits and competitive processes, where price certainty and clean exits are prioritised.

Indian discussions of M&A disputes distinguish between pre-closing and post-closing disputes and identify working capital “true-ups” and locked-box accounting provisions as common sources of post-closing controversy, alongside earn-outs and other price adjustments. Disputes regarding working capital adjustments or locked-box leakage are commonly resolved through expert determination by independent accountants and arbitration rather than through ordinary civil courts, reflecting parties’ preference for specialised and efficient resolution of accounting-intensive issues.

Indian tribunals and arbitral forums generally uphold the contractual framework agreed between the parties, including detailed clauses on completion accounts, locked-box protections, expert determination, and limitation of liability. This reality, emphasised in practical guidance on drafting M&A contracts (including representations, warranties and indemnities), reinforces the importance of clear and internally consistent drafting of NWC, locked-box and related provisions.

Conclusion

Net working capital is not merely a mechanical pricing adjustment. It reflects how risk, control, and value are allocated between buyer and seller, and it sits at the intersection of commercial negotiations, accounting judgments and legal drafting.

Whether through a detailed post-closing true-up under a completion accounts structure or a locked-box structure that eliminates adjustments, the treatment of working capital fundamentally shapes the deal’s economic outcome and the profile of potential post-closing disputes.

For practitioners, the key is not just to understand how NWC is calculated, but to appreciate when it should be adjusted and when it should not exist at all; how it interacts with other price adjustment tools; and how choices around definitions, accounting principles, leakage, expert determination and dispute resolution mechanisms translate into risk allocation and enforcement outcomes in practice.

In M&A transactions, therefore, working capital is not just about numbers. It is about ensuring that the deal structure and documentation deliver what the parties actually intended, and that the agreed allocation of economic risk can be enforced with minimal scope for unforeseen disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.