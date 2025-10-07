ARTICLE
25 Fast-Track Mergers & Demergers: MCA's 2025 Amendment Explained (Podcast)

In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2025—a reform that expands the Fast-Track Merger...
India Corporate/Commercial Law

Episode Description

In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2025—a reform that expands the Fast-Track Merger (FTM) route under Section 233 and clarifies its application to demergers. With new eligibility thresholds and RD-based approvals replacing NCLT hearings for routine restructurings, this change promises faster, cheaper corporate reorganisations.

Your concise guide to what this means for unlisted companies, subsidiaries, and India's ease of doing business agenda.

