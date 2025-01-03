IBC- NCLAT Fortnightly Summary (October 16 – October 31, 2024)

The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between October 16 and October 31, 2024.

For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e., Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage, Post CIRP stage, Liquidation and Miscellaneous.

A. Pre-admission Stage

In Century Aluminium Company Limited v. Religare Finvest Limited(Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1719 of 2024), the NCLAT had an opportunity to examine the interplay between the Code and the Arbitration Act, when it analyzed the impact of pendency of an arbitration proceeding initiated by the financial creditor on the Section 7 application filed by it, as well as the course of action to be taken in the event that an application under Section 8 of Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 is filed.



Insofar as the first issue is concerned, the NCLAT held that even when arbitration proceeding is initiated by the financial creditors, it would not preclude such financial creditor from filing a Section 7 application nor would it preclude the Adjudicating Authority from proceeding to consider the debt and default in a Section 7 application.



In the context of the course to be adopted when a Section 8 application is filed, the NCLAT observed that a right to file under Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 stands forfeited if such an application is not filed before filing a reply to the Section 7 application. Even otherwise, it was noted that the Adjudicating Authority is duty bound to first ascertain the existence of debt and default under Section 7 of the Code before proceeding with an application under Section 8.



In Canara Bank v. GTL Infrastructure Limited (Comp. App. (AT) (Ins) No. 68 of 2023), the NCLAT considered whether the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Vidarbha Industries Power Limited v. Axis Bank Limited (Civil Appeal No. 4633 of 2021), can be applied to reject a Section 7 application without ascertaining the viability and feasibility of the corporate debtor.

After noting that the Adjudicating Authority had rejected that Section 7 application clearly on the basis of Vidarbha industries (supra), the NCLAT went onto observe that there was lack of judicious application of mind by the Adjudicating Authority as it failed to take into account relevant factual aspects indicating that the corporate debtor was not in a position to discharge the debt as and when due. Accordingly, the NCLAT cautioned against applying the principles laid down in Vidarbha Industries (supra) without ascertaining the relevant factors to determine the viability of the corporate debtor.

B. CIRP Stage

C. Post-CIRP Stage

D. Liquidation Stage

In Sanjay Dave v.Andhra Bank Limited and Ors. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1128 of 2024), the NCLAT observed that the SRA cannot object to conditions imposed in the letter of intent issued in the CoC which were not alien to the plan submitted by the SRA and when such conditionalities were deliberated in the CoC meetings, to which the SRA was privy.



In the instant case, the NCLAT also observed that even after approval of plan and as long as the plan has not been approved by the NCLT, the CoC can change its mind and approve liquidation.

E. Miscellaneous