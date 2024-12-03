A Guide To Winding Up Of Defunct Companies In India

Winding up of Defunct Companies in India
In India, the winding up of defunct companies is a structured process designed to dissolve inactive companies that are no longer operational or financially viable. Defunct companies, often called dormant companies, have ceased their business activities and hold no assets or liabilities. The Companies Act, 2013 provides several options for the closure of defunct companies, including both voluntary and compulsory winding up.
Under Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013, companies can voluntarily opt for the winding up of defunct companies through a "fast-track exit" mechanism, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. This process is typically simpler for defunct companies as they are inactive and have no outstanding liabilities, making the closure faster and less complicated.
Fast Track Exit Scheme for Winding Up Defunct Companies
One of the easiest ways for the closure of defunct companies is the Fast Track Exit (FTE) Scheme, under which a company with no significant liabilities and assets can voluntarily apply for strike-off by submitting the STK-2 form to the Registrar of Companies (ROC). To qualify for this process, a company must meet the following conditions:
- No financial transactions in the last year
- Nil assets and liabilities
- No pending legal disputes or creditors
Once the application is submitted, the ROC will publish a notice on its website and seek objections from other regulatory authorities like the Income Tax department. If no objections are raised within 30 days, the company is dissolved, and its name is removed from the Register of Companies.
The fast-track process for defunct companies was introduced to relieve small and inactive businesses from the burden of compliance, allowing them to close easily without lengthy legal battles.
Legal Framework for Winding up of Defunct Companies
The winding up of defunct companies in India is governed by the Companies Act, 2013 and supported by several key provisions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
One of the most relevant sections for defunct companies is Section 248, which allows the Registrar of Companies (ROC) to strike off a company if it has remained inactive for two consecutive financial years or has not filed annual returns. The ROC, under these circumstances, can initiate the closure process after giving proper notice to the company.
In cases of voluntary closure, the company must follow a well-defined procedure:
- Board Resolution: The company must first pass a board resolution authorizing the winding-up process.
- Application Filing (STK-2 Form): The
application to strike off the company is filed with the ROC in Form
STK-2. This form must be accompanied by essential documents such
as:
- An affidavit from all directors
- A declaration of solvency stating that the company has no liabilities
- The latest financial statements and other relevant compliance forms
- Public Notice: Once the application is filed, the ROC will publish a notice in a leading English and vernacular language newspaper, announcing the company's intention to dissolve and seeking any objections from the public or regulatory authorities.
- Regulatory Clearance: Authorities like the Income Tax department are given 30 days to raise objections if the company has any pending liabilities. If no objections are received, the ROC proceeds with the strike-off.
Upon the completion of the process, the company's name is published in the Official Gazette, and the closure of defunct companies is finalized.
Judicial Precedents and Summary Procedure
The winding up of defunct companies has evolved through legislative reforms and judicial precedents in India. Courts have consistently upheld the importance of a fair process, particularly ensuring that defunct companies have the option to close without being dragged through lengthy liquidation procedures.
In certain cases, such as when the company meets specific financial thresholds, a summary procedure for liquidation is available under Section 361 of the Companies Act, 2013. This allows for an expedited winding-up process overseen by the Regional Director rather than the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
To be eligible for this, a company must have minimal assets and liabilities, such as:
- A turnover of less than ₹50 crore
- Paid-up capital below ₹1 crore
- No outstanding loans exceeding ₹50 lakh
Once the company qualifies, a liquidator is appointed, and the process of settling its liabilities and disposing of assets is completed within 60 days. The company is then officially dissolved through an order issued by the Regional Director, which is published in the Official Gazette.
Key Considerations for Closure of Defunct Companies
Before initiating the closure of defunct companies, it is crucial to ensure that all legal and financial obligations are settled.
Any outstanding liabilities, such as unpaid taxes, loans or legal dues, must be cleared to avoid complications during the process. A company must also ensure that all mandatory filings, such as annual returns and financial statements, are up-to-date before filing the application for winding up.
The ROC requires the submission of a declaration of solvency by the directors, which states that the company has no outstanding debts or liabilities. Additionally, all directors must sign an indemnity bond, affirming that they will cover any liabilities that arise after the company is dissolved.
Here's a summary of key points to keep in mind:
- The company must not have carried out any business activity in the last financial year.
- If the company holds assets, they must be liquidated before applying for closure.
- All mandatory filings with regulatory bodies such as the Income Tax Department and GST authorities must be completed before submission of the strike-off application.
- An affidavit stating that there are no pending legal proceedings against the company is also required.
Once these prerequisites are fulfilled, the winding up of defunct companies becomes a relatively straightforward process, allowing businesses to shut down with minimal legal entanglements.
Conclusion
The winding up of defunct companies in India, while governed by a clear legal framework under the Companies Act, 2013, still requires meticulous attention to detail and compliance. Whether through the Fast Track Exit Scheme or the summary procedure, it allows companies that have ceased operations and have no significant liabilities to exit gracefully from the corporate landscape.
FAQs on Winding Up of Defunct Companies
1. What is the Fast Track Exit (FTE) Scheme for defunct companies?
The Fast Track Exit (FTE) Scheme is a simplified process for the closure of defunct companies that have no outstanding liabilities or assets. It allows companies to voluntarily apply for dissolution by submitting the STK-2 form to the Registrar of Companies.
2. Can a company with outstanding liabilities apply for winding up?
No, a company must settle all liabilities and provide a declaration of solvency before applying for the winding up of defunct companies. The directors must affirm that no debts remain unpaid.
3. What is the difference between winding up and striking off a company?
Winding up involves liquidating a company's assets to pay off debts before dissolving, whereas striking off is the removal of the company's name from the register when it is no longer operational and holds no liabilities. The closure of defunct companies typically involves striking off.
4. How long does it take to wind up a defunct company?
The entire process, from filing the application to the publication of the dissolution notice in the Official Gazette, can take 3 to 6 months, depending on the complexity of the company's affairs and whether any objections are raised.
5. What happens if there are objections to the winding-up application?
If objections are raised by regulatory authorities or creditors during the winding up of defunct companies, the company may need to resolve the issues before the process can continue. This could involve settling any outstanding dues or providing additional documentation to satisfy the authorities.
