A Guide To Winding Up Of Defunct Companies In India

An affidavit from all directors

A declaration of solvency stating that the company has no liabilities

The latest financial statements and other relevant compliance forms

Public Notice: Once the application is filed, the ROC will publish a notice in a leading English and vernacular language newspaper, announcing the company's intention to dissolve and seeking any objections from the public or regulatory authorities.

Regulatory Clearance: Authorities like the Income Tax department are given 30 days to raise objections if the company has any pending liabilities. If no objections are received, the ROC proceeds with the strike-off.

Upon the completion of the process, the company's name is published in the Official Gazette, and the closure of defunct companies is finalized.

Judicial Precedents and Summary Procedure

The winding up of defunct companies has evolved through legislative reforms and judicial precedents in India. Courts have consistently upheld the importance of a fair process, particularly ensuring that defunct companies have the option to close without being dragged through lengthy liquidation procedures.

In certain cases, such as when the company meets specific financial thresholds, a summary procedure for liquidation is available under Section 361 of the Companies Act, 2013. This allows for an expedited winding-up process overseen by the Regional Director rather than the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

To be eligible for this, a company must have minimal assets and liabilities, such as:

A turnover of less than ₹50 crore

Paid-up capital below ₹1 crore

No outstanding loans exceeding ₹50 lakh

Once the company qualifies, a liquidator is appointed, and the process of settling its liabilities and disposing of assets is completed within 60 days. The company is then officially dissolved through an order issued by the Regional Director, which is published in the Official Gazette.

Key Considerations for Closure of Defunct Companies

Before initiating the closure of defunct companies, it is crucial to ensure that all legal and financial obligations are settled.

Any outstanding liabilities, such as unpaid taxes, loans or legal dues, must be cleared to avoid complications during the process. A company must also ensure that all mandatory filings, such as annual returns and financial statements, are up-to-date before filing the application for winding up.

The ROC requires the submission of a declaration of solvency by the directors, which states that the company has no outstanding debts or liabilities. Additionally, all directors must sign an indemnity bond, affirming that they will cover any liabilities that arise after the company is dissolved.

Here's a summary of key points to keep in mind:

The company must not have carried out any business activity in the last financial year.

If the company holds assets, they must be liquidated before applying for closure.

All mandatory filings with regulatory bodies such as the Income Tax Department and GST authorities must be completed before submission of the strike-off application.

An affidavit stating that there are no pending legal proceedings against the company is also required.

Once these prerequisites are fulfilled, the winding up of defunct companies becomes a relatively straightforward process, allowing businesses to shut down with minimal legal entanglements.

Conclusion

The winding up of defunct companies in India, while governed by a clear legal framework under the Companies Act, 2013, still requires meticulous attention to detail and compliance. Whether through the Fast Track Exit Scheme or the summary procedure, it allows companies that have ceased operations and have no significant liabilities to exit gracefully from the corporate landscape.

Seeking professional legal assistance, such as from Maheshwari & Co., ensures that the process is expedited and compliant with all relevant laws, helping businesses avoid unnecessary complications and delays.

Choosing MAHESHWARI & CO. for the Winding Up of Defunct Companies

At MAHESHWARI & CO., we provide expert legal services for the winding up of defunct companies and ensure that your company's closure is handled seamlessly. With a deep understanding of th eCompanies Act, 2013, and experience in navigating the fast-track exit scheme, our legal team offers personalized solutions to expedite the process.

We take care of everything—from preparing the necessary documents, filing STK-2 forms and ensuring regulatory compliance to representing your company in case of any objections raised by authorities. Choosing MAHESHWARI & CO. means choosing professionalism, efficiency, and peace of mind when closing your defunct or dormant company.

FAQs on Winding Up of Defunct Companies

1. What is the Fast Track Exit (FTE) Scheme for defunct companies?

The Fast Track Exit (FTE) Scheme is a simplified process for the closure of defunct companies that have no outstanding liabilities or assets. It allows companies to voluntarily apply for dissolution by submitting the STK-2 form to the Registrar of Companies.

2. Can a company with outstanding liabilities apply for winding up?

No, a company must settle all liabilities and provide a declaration of solvency before applying for the winding up of defunct companies. The directors must affirm that no debts remain unpaid.

3. What is the difference between winding up and striking off a company?

Winding up involves liquidating a company's assets to pay off debts before dissolving, whereas striking off is the removal of the company's name from the register when it is no longer operational and holds no liabilities. The closure of defunct companies typically involves striking off.

4. How long does it take to wind up a defunct company?

The entire process, from filing the application to the publication of the dissolution notice in the Official Gazette, can take 3 to 6 months, depending on the complexity of the company's affairs and whether any objections are raised.

5. What happens if there are objections to the winding-up application?

If objections are raised by regulatory authorities or creditors during the winding up of defunct companies, the company may need to resolve the issues before the process can continue. This could involve settling any outstanding dues or providing additional documentation to satisfy the authorities.

Explore More: Post Incorporation Compliance: https://www.maheshwariandco.com/blog/post-incorporation-compliance-for-private-limited-company-in-india/

Types of Business Structures in India: https://www.maheshwariandco.com/blog/types-of-business-structures-in-india/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.