Employee Incentives 2025

The Indian government has proposed consolidating 29 existing federal labour statutes into four labour codes in 2020, namely, the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security, and the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code. The codes are awaiting notification of effective dates to become a law.

Meanwhile, it is likely that in 2025, all the Indian states and union territories in India will have completed the process of framing state-specific rules corresponding to these codes, which will help streamline procedural aspects of labour regulations.

In this consolidation exercise, an important change is the introduction of a common definition of "wages" across the codes. Currently, there are multiple definitions of "wages" under different employment laws. The new definition under the codes makes a reference to "remuneration-in-kind". The codes envisage that where an employee is given any remuneration-in-kind by the employer, the value of such remuneration-in-kind which does not exceed 15% of the total wages payable to him/her will be deemed to form part of the wages of such employee. It is possible that the term "remuneration-in-kind" (not defined under the codes) may include share-based incentives.

Furthermore, the new definition explicitly excludes any bonus payable under existing laws that does not constitute part of the remuneration agreed upon in the terms of employment. However, cash-based incentives that are purely contractual in nature may still be classified as part of an employee's wages.

Once these codes come into effect, employers may need to reassess how they calculate employee benefits that are determined based on wages, ensuring compliance with the new framework.

Additionally, amendments/developments to the Indian tax regime are generally introduced via the finance budget proposals, which are typically presented before the Indian Parliament during the month of February each year. The proposals are then reflected as amendments in tax laws. Amendments impacting the taxability of share/cash incentives may be proposed via the finance budget and consequently under the tax laws.

Indian companies typically prefer the roll-out of plain vanilla ESOP plans/schemes for their senior-level or mid-level employees. Start-ups generally use ESOPs as a way to incentivise employees when they are not in a position to pay high salaries. RSUs and restricted shares have generally been offered by foreign companies to employees of their Indian subsidiaries.

Historically, for cash-based incentives, performance bonuses and retention bonuses have been the most popular options amongst Indian companies.

2. SHARE PLANS: LEGAL AND TAX ISSUES

2.1 Prospectus or Filings

In India, the grant of employee stock options is exempt from the provisions governing the issuance of a prospectus when granting shares in an Indian entity. There is no guidance in the legislation on whether this exemption applies to foreign companies issuing share awards/options to employees of Indian subsidiaries.

In practice, we are not aware that any prospectus has been filed by a foreign parent company offering shares under an employee share plan to employees of its Indian subsidiary.

2.2 Promoting the Plan

There are no restrictions under applicable Indian laws on the promotion or communication of a share plan to employees.

2.3 Funding the Plan

There are no restrictions under Indian law applicable to private companies (local employer) on providing financial assistance for funding of the plan, provided the offering of the plan, grant of awards, and the recharge arrangement have been approved by a resolution of the board of the local employer entity (unless some special provisions are incorporated in the charter documents of the local employer stating otherwise).

In the case of a public company, a recharge agreement may count as financial assistance, in which case a special resolution of its shareholders would be needed and such financial assistance should not be given to any director or key managerial personnel of such company. Such financial assistance to other employees should not exceed six months of their salary or wages. In the case of the issuance of shares of the foreign parent to employees of its Indian subsidiary, any costs recharged to the Indian subsidiary (ie, the local employer) by the foreign parent would need to be declared in the annual report filed by the Indian subsidiary.

From an Indian exchange control law perspective, if the local employer is to be recharged for the costs of the plan, then a confirmation that there is no Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval requirement for the recharge, even if it is by way of book/accounting entry only, should be sought. This should be sought as a clarification through the authorised dealer bank of the local entity in India.

2.4 Grant Process

In the case of unlisted companies in India, the issuance/grant of employees' stock options is governed by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "2013 Act") and the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 (the "SCD Rules"). For listed companies in India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (the "SEBI ESOP Regulations") govern employee stock option schemes, employee stock purchase schemes, stock appreciation rights schemes, general employee benefits schemes, and retirement benefit schemes. A minimum vesting period of one year is prescribed between the grant and the exercise of options in the case of both listed and unlisted companies.

SCD Rules

Under the SCD Rules, the issue of an employee stock option scheme should be approved by the shareholders by passing a special resolution. A description of the disclosures required to be made in the explanatory statement affixed to the notice for passing the resolution is detailed in 4.1 Governance and Disclosure.

"Employee" under the 2013 Act for these purposes shall mean (i) permanent employees of the company who have been working in India or outside India; (ii) a director of the company, whether a whole-time director or not but excluding an independent director; or (iii) an employee of a subsidiary in India or outside India, or of a holding company of the company; however, it does not include an employee who is a promoter or a person belonging to the promoter group or a director who either himself/herself, through his/her relative, or through a body corporate, directly or indirectly, holds more than 10% of the outstanding equity shares of the company.

However, in the case of a start-up (for which a specific registration has to be obtained), these restrictions do not apply for a period of ten years from the date of its incorporation or registration. The company granting options to its employees pursuant to an employee stock option scheme shall have the freedom to determine the exercise price of the options in accordance with the applicable accounting principles.

Shareholder approval by way of a separate resolution shall be obtained by the company in the case of: (i) the grant of options to employees of a subsidiary or holding company; or (ii) the grant of options to identified employees, during any one year, equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of granting the options.

The company may, by special resolution, vary the terms of the stock option scheme/plan not yet exercised by the employees, provided such variation is not prejudicial to the interests of the option holders.

The options granted to employees are not transferable to any other person and shall not be pledged, hypothecated, mortgaged, or otherwise encumbered or alienated in any other manner. The company shall maintain a Register of Employee Stock Options in Form No SH.6 and include particulars of the options granted.

SEBI ESOP Regulations

In the case of a listed company, shareholder approval by way of a special resolution is required, and any change in the terms of the scheme that is detrimental to the interest of the employees is not permitted.

While the eligibility conditions for the grant process are the same as in the case of unlisted companies, the regulations additionally specify that an employee will be eligible to participate in the company as determined by the compensation committee of the company.

When a new issue of shares is made under any scheme, a listed company must list all the new shares immediately on all the recognised stock exchanges where the existing shares are listed subject to the company obtaining an in-principle approval from all the stock exchanges on which the company's shares are listed. As and when an exercise is made, the company must notify the stock exchange in accordance with the statement specified by the regulator.

2.5 Exchange Controls

In India, there are specific exchange control restrictions and reporting requirements under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and applicable regulations thereunder, which govern the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, including the purchase of shares of a foreign entity or the payment of an option exercise price.

The Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 ("OI Rules") govern the acquisition of shares and interests of an offshore/foreign entity by an individual resident in India pursuant to an employee share plan or benefits scheme offered by the overseas parent entity subject to the following conditionalities:

The resident individual is an employee or a director of (i) an office in India or a branch of an overseas entity; (ii) a subsidiary in India of an overseas entity or (iii) of an Indian entity in which the overseas entity has direct or indirect equity holding.

The employee share option plan or benefits scheme is offered by the issuing overseas entity globally on a uniform basis. While "uniform basis" is undefined, it is likely to mean that stock option plans in India should be the same as those in other jurisdictions.

Any remittances out of or into India must be made through an authorised dealer (ie, a designated bank in India that is permitted to receive, remit and generally deal in foreign exchange).

Exchange Control Restrictions and Reporting Requirements

Below is a breakdown of the exchange control restrictions and reporting requirements for different scenarios.

Employees sending local currency out of India to pay for shares/option exercise price offered by overseas parent entity

Cap: While there is no limit on the remittance towards the share plans, the remittance by an Indian employee made towards the acquisition of shares under an employee benefit plan will be counted towards the individual's limit, which is currently at USD250,000 per financial year (April-March), under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) issued by RBI.

Mode of Payment: Upon exercise of the option, the Indian employee can make use of the following permissible modes of payments to make the payment to the overseas parent entity: (i) through ordinary banking channels, and (ii) funds held in an account maintained in accordance with foreign exchange control laws.

Reporting in Form OPI: The local employer must submit a semi-annual return to RBI via their authorised dealer. This return, filed in physical form using Form OPI, details the amounts transferred into and out of India, specifying the beneficiaries. The form contains broad details of the remittance made/shares issued in the preceding six months, which need to be filed within 60 days of both 31 March and 30 September.

The investment must be less than 10% and no control is being acquired by the individual.

Employees selling shares and sending currency to India

Repatriation of Sale Proceeds: If an employee sells the shares they received under a plan, they must repatriate the proceeds within 180 days of receipt (unless reinvested). It is recommended to include a declaration in the enrolment form in which the employee agrees to repatriate to India any funds received under the plan. Transfer in Certain Special Cases: If the transfer is on account of a merger, amalgamation or demerger or on account of a buyback of foreign securities, such transfer or liquidation in the case of the liquidation of the foreign entity must have the approval of the competent authority per the applicable laws in India or the laws of the host country or host jurisdiction, as the case may be. If an Indian employee receives cash under any share option plan in Indian Rupees through payroll, there are no exchange control issues.

2.6 Employee Tax and Social Security: Share Options/Awards/RSUs

Social Security

In India, social security requirements are primarily governed by the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948. As the value of the ESOPs granted to employees is based on the value of the share at a future date, it does not fall within the meaning of "wages" under the currently applicable law and therefore its value does not need to be considered when making social security contributions. However, employers must take care not to include this component as part of the cost to company (CTC) of the employee as this may then potentially require them to consider the monetary value when making social security contributions. Please refer to 1.3 Future Developments for proposed changes under the labour codes.

Taxability at the Time of Allotment/Transfer of Shares to Employees

Per Indian income tax law, the grant or vesting or exercise of an option/award/RSU is not subject to income tax. The taxable event arises at the time of allotment or transfer of shares or securities/payment of cash to an Indian employee as part of the relevant incentive plan, in the hands of such employee.

Where an option/award/RSU is settled in shares or securities, the taxable value is the fair market value of such shares or securities (computed per the prescribed income-tax/valuation rules) on the exercise date (ie, the date on which the relevant employee exercises his/her right to receive shares or securities (per the relevant rule, a valuation report of a date not preceding more than 180 days from the exercise date would also be acceptable)) minus the exercise price (if any) payable by the relevant employee.

Where an option/award/RSU is settled in cash, the taxable value is the cash amounts payable to the relevant employee.

Taxability at the Time of Sale of Shares or Securities by Employees

Any capital gains arising at the time of the sale or transfer of the resulting shares or securities by an employee is subject to capital gains tax in the hands of such employee. The taxable value is the difference between the fair market value of the shares or securities (computed per the prescribed income tax rules at the time of exercise of an option/award/RSU) and the consideration received by the employee on the sale of such shares.

2.7 Employee Tax and Social Security: Restricted Shares

Taxability at the Time of Allotment/Transfer of Restricted Shares to Employees

Depending on the nature of such restrictions, if it can be argued that restricted shares are not tradable, a position may be taken that such shares may not qualify as "securities" under Indian tax law and any grant or vesting or allotment of such restricted shares to Indian employees should not be subject to income tax. However, this position remains untested in Indian courts, and the possibility of Indian tax authorities challenging it and arguing that restricted shares allotted to employees qualify as securities cannot be ruled out.

Further, if restrictions on shares are lifted and such shares qualify as securities, the income tax implications discussed in 2.6 Employee Tax and Social Security: Share Options/Awards/RSUs (under "Taxability at the Time of Allotment/Transfer of Shares to Employees") would also apply to their allotment or transfer to Indian employees.

Taxability at the Time of Sale of Shares or Securities by Employees

If restricted shares qualify as securities, the income tax implications discussed in 2.6 Employee Tax and Social Security: Share Options/Awards/RSUs (under "Taxability at the Time of Allotment/Transfer of Shares to Employees") would also apply to their sale or transfer by Indian employees.

Social Security

Please see 2.6 Employee Tax and Social Security: Share Options/Awards/RSUs.

2.8 Employer Tax: Withholding, Social Security and Corporate Tax

Tax Withholding Obligation of the Local Employer

The local employer is under an obligation to withhold the applicable taxes at the time of allotment or transfer of shares or securities or payment of cash to employees, as the case may be. Where an option/award/RSU/restricted share is settled in shares or securities, the taxable value is the fair market value of such shares or securities (computed per the prescribed income tax rules) on the exercise date (ie, the date on which the relevant employee exercises his/her right to receive shares or securities (per the relevant rule, a valuation report of a date not preceding more than 180 days from the exercise date would also be acceptable)) minus the exercise price (if any) payable by the relevant employee. Further, where an option/award/RSU is settled in cash, the taxable value is the cash amount payable to the relevant employee.

Corporate Tax Deduction

The local employer can claim a corporate tax deduction for the costs of the incentive plan reimbursed to the parent company, provided that such costs qualify as "revenue expenditure", are paid on an arm's length basis (subject to the applicability of transfer pricing regulations), and are subject to tax withholding, if applicable.

Social Security

As the value of the share options/awards/RSUs/restricted shares granted to employees is based on the value of the share at a future date, it does not fall within the meaning of "wages" under the currently applicable law and therefore its value does not need to be considered when making social security contributions. However, employers must take care not to include this component as part of the CTC of the employee as this may potentially require them to consider the monetary value when making social security contributions. Please refer to 1.3 Future Developments for proposed changes under the labour codes.

2.9 Tax-Favourable Plans

There are no forms of plan available in India that allow for a more favourable tax position for Indian employees or the Indian employer.

3. SHARE AND CASH PLANS: GENERAL

3.1 Malus/Claw-back

It is possible to apply malus and/or claw-back to share or cash awards (including bonuses) in India. Malus and claw-back provisions are becoming fairly common in larger companies and those with global operations, especially in sectors like information technology, financial services and banks. The adoption of these provisions is driven by the growing emphasis on executive accountability, corporate governance, and shareholder protection. For certain specific sectors such as banking services, RBI has prescribed guidelines for banking companies on executive compensation which include reference to malus and claw-back clauses. The Companies Act, 2013 also contemplates the recovery of remuneration from certain specified executive personnel in the event of fraud or non-compliance.

From an enforceability perspective, a contractual stipulation regarding claw-back in the share or cash plan which has been voluntarily consented to by the employee should be enforceable from an Indian contract law perspective.

In a cross-border situation, RBI approval would be needed to enforce claw-back if it involves the transfer of cash out of India for no consideration. However, approval would not be needed if the employee repays cash to the Indian employer and that cash remains in India (and no set-off is applied).

3.2 Employment/Labour Laws