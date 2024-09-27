Qualified Institutions Placement Of Llodys Metals And Energy Limited

JSA advised Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (“LMEL”), in relation to its qualified institutions placement (“QIP”) of 1,75,00,000 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers aggregating to approximately ₹1,218.00 crore. LMEL is one of the top five merchant miner in India.
The Book Running Lead Manager to this QIP was JM Financial Limited.
Deal value: INR 1,218.00 crore
Our Transaction Team Comprised Lead Partner – Arka Mookerjee, Partner – Pracheta Bhattacharya, Senior Associate – Sourav Modi, Associate – Ayushi Pandit, Dhvanit Kothari and Jeebitesh Bhattacharya.
