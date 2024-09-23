Amendments To Performance Requirements For Warehouseman

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, vide notification dated June 4, 2024, issued the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses (Amendment) Rules, 2024, amending Rule 27 of the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses Rules, 2017. Pursuant to the amendment, a warehouseman must issue negotiable warehouse receipts in electronic form only, in the manner as determined by the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (“Authority”). The Authority may itself function as a repository or register 1 (one) or more entities as repository, for creation and management of electronic negotiable warehouse receipts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.