ARTICLE
23 September 2024

Amendments To Performance Requirements For Warehouseman

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, vide notification dated June 4, 2024, issued the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses...
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Dheeraj Nair
Photo of Divyam Agarwal
Photo of Gerald Manoharan
Photo of Madhurima Mukherjee
Photo of Probir Roy Chowdhury
Photo of Sajai Singh
Photo of Shivpriya Nanda
Photo of Soumitra Majumdar
Photo of Tony Verghese
Photo of Varghese Thomas
Photo of Varun Sriram
Authors

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, vide notification dated June 4, 2024, issued the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses (Amendment) Rules, 2024, amending Rule 27 of the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses Rules, 2017. Pursuant to the amendment, a warehouseman must issue negotiable warehouse receipts in electronic form only, in the manner as determined by the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (“Authority”). The Authority may itself function as a repository or register 1 (one) or more entities as repository, for creation and management of electronic negotiable warehouse receipts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dheeraj Nair
Dheeraj Nair
Photo of Divyam Agarwal
Divyam Agarwal
Photo of Gerald Manoharan
Gerald Manoharan
Photo of Madhurima Mukherjee
Madhurima Mukherjee
Photo of Probir Roy Chowdhury
Probir Roy Chowdhury
Photo of Sajai Singh
Sajai Singh
Photo of Shivpriya Nanda
Shivpriya Nanda
Photo of Soumitra Majumdar
Soumitra Majumdar
Photo of Tony Verghese
Tony Verghese
Photo of Varghese Thomas
Varghese Thomas
Photo of Varun Sriram
Varun Sriram
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More