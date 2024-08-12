MCA introduces e-adjudication platform

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), via Notification No. G.S.R. 476(E) announced the Companies (Adjudication of Penalties) Amendment Rules, 2024. These new rules are set to come into force on 16 September 2024 and represent a significant shift towards digitalization in the adjudication process.

Highlights of the notification

The key aspect of this notification is the introduction of Rule 3A in Companies (Adjudication of Penalties) Amendment Rules, 2014, which mandates the use of electronic modes for all proceedings under these rules. This encompasses issuing notices, submitting replies or documents, handling evidence, conducting hearings, attending to witnesses, passing orders, and even the payment of penalties. These processes will now be carried out exclusively through the newly developed e-adjudication platform by the Central Government.

Further, in cases where the email address of the person involved is unavailable, the adjudicating officer shall send notices via post to the last known address. A copy of the notice will be preserved in the electronic records on the e-adjudication platform. If no address is available, the notice will be placed directly on the said platform.

The annexure as Form no. ADJ shall be substituted in pursuant to the aforesaid Rule.

Our Comments

Due to this change, the e-adjudication platform is expected to streamline interactions between adjudicating officers, Regional Directors, and stakeholders, thereby reducing delays and ensuring a smoother flow of communication and decision-making. This shift to a fully electronic adjudication process marks a significant step forward in modernizing and improving the overall efficiency of the adjudication system.

In this era of digitalization, familiarity with the platform and its requirements will be essential to avoid any disruptions in compliance and communication. This is a major reform to further smoothen the ease of doing business in India and is a welcome move. This will reduce the friction in the overall process.

The official notification can be accessed here.

