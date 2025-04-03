ARTICLE
3 April 2025

CCI Approves The Acquisition Of Flipkart's Shares By Alphabet

The CCI, vide an order dated 26 November 2024, approved the (a) subscription to shares comprising ~0.88% of fully diluted share capital of Flipkart Pvt. Ltd.
The CCI, vide an order dated 26 November 2024, approved the (a) subscription to shares comprising ~0.88% of fully diluted share capital of Flipkart Pvt. Ltd. (Flipkart) by Shoreline International (an Alphabet subsidiary) along with certain information rights, and (b) Commercial Partnership between Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd. and Flipkart India Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL – subsidiary of Flipkart), whereby Google has agreed to sell its Google Cloud Platform Services to FIPL vide an addendum to the Cloud Master Agreement.

With regard to the share acquisition, the CCI observed that given the level of shareholding neither party is likely to have any influence or insight into the other party's strategic commercial information or decisions with respect to their business activities and thus is not likely to change competition dynamics of any segment.

With regard to the Commercial Partnership, the Commission observed that information exchange between the parties was expected to be limited to the data strictly necessary for Google to be able to provide Flipkart with Google Cloud services and that Google would not be using such data for any other Google products or services.

Consequently, the CCI unconditionally approved the transaction

