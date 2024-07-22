ARTICLE
22 July 2024

IndusLaw Deal Report - Vascon

I
IndusLaw

Shinryo Corporation, a leading Japanese conglomerate, has acquired an 84.99% stake in GMP Technical Solutions, the second-largest clean room equipment manufacturer in India. Our firm advised the seller...
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors
Shinryo Corporation, a leading Japanese conglomerate, has acquired an 84.99% stake in GMP Technical Solutions, the second-largest clean room equipment manufacturer in India.

Our firm advised the seller, Vascon Engineers Limited, a Pune-based engineering and real estate firm, and GMP Technical Solutions, on the sale of the stake to Shinryo Corporation.1

INDUSLAW Team:

Minhaz Lokhandwala (Partner), Vwastav Ghosh (Principal Associate) and Yashovardhan Kedia
(Associate)

Other law firms advised:

  • Mori Hamada & Matsumoto and DSK Legal - Shinryo Corporation

Footnotes

1 https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/real-estate/shinryo-corp-to-acquire-clean-room-partition-maker-gmp-technical-solutions-12771627.html

2 https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/japans-shinryo-to-acquire-gmp-technical-
solutions/articleshow/111825945.cms?from=mdr

