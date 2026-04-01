Apportionment Of Damages In Cases Of Contributory Breach: An Indian Legal Perspective

INTRODUCTION

Contracts often embody interdependent obligations and continuing duties, such that the conduct of both parties may, in varying degrees, contribute to non-performance or delay. In such circumstances, the determination of liability upon breach assumes considerable significance and engages principles of statutory interpretation, judicial discretion, and commercial equity. A case of contributory breach or delay arises where both parties, by their respective acts or omissions, have occasioned or aggravated the failure of contractual performance. Unlike a unilateral breach where fault can be clearly attributed to one party, such situations require a careful assessment of relative responsibility and causation. The adjudicatory exercise extends beyond identifying the breach and requires an evaluation of the extent to which each party has contributed to the resulting loss. It is a settled principle that a party cannot derive benefit from its own default and cannot recover damages for loss that is attributable to its own conduct. While Indian courts have, on a case to case basis, undertaken an apportionment of damages in such situations, the jurisprudence remains largely fact driven, in the absence of a settled or uniform principle governing such apportionment.

THE STATUTORY FRAMEWORK

Section 73 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 ("the Act") forms the foundational provision governing compensation for breach of contract. It provides that a party suffering from a breach is entitled to compensation for loss or damage which arises naturally in the usual course of things from such breach, or which the parties knew at the time of contracting to be likely to result from it.1 The provision further clarifies that compensation is not recoverable for remote or indirect losses and incorporates the obligation to mitigate damages. The principle of mitigation assumes particular importance in cases involving contributory breach, as it limits recovery where the claimant's own inaction or unreasonable conduct has aggravated the loss. This position has been authoritatively affirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Murlidhar Chiranjilal v. Harishchandra Dwarkadas and Anr., wherein it was held that a claimant cannot recover damages for losses which could have been avoided by taking reasonable steps.2

In addition, Sections 51 to 54 of the Act govern reciprocal promises and the legal consequences of non-performance in such arrangements. Section 51 provides that where reciprocal promises are to be performed simultaneously, a promisor is not bound to perform unless the promisee is ready and willing to perform its corresponding obligation.3 Section 53 stipulates that where one party prevents the other from performing its promise, the contract becomes voidable at the option of the party so prevented, who is also entitled to claim compensation.4 Section 54 addresses circumstances where the performance of one party is contingent upon prior performance by the other, and the latter refuses to perform.5 Read together, these provisions establish that where a party's own default obstructs or impedes the performance of the counterparty, any claim for damages by such party stands correspondingly reduced or defeated, thereby reflecting, albeit indirectly, the underlying principles of fairness and equity.

JUDICIAL DOCTRINES OF APPORTIONMENT OF LIABILITY

Judicial precedents from various High Courts have developed a well settled and nuanced body of jurisprudence on the apportionment of damages in contractual disputes involving contributory breach and concurrent delay. Judicial pronouncements have consistently recognised that where both parties contribute to the breach or delay, the determination of damages must reflect a proportionate allocation of responsibility rather than a rigid attribution of liability. In China Coal Construction Group Corporation v. NHAI, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court upheld the arbitral tribunal's determination adjusting damages on account of contributory delay. The Court affirmed that the principle of contributory breaches in such circumstances is firmly established and cannot be seriously disputed. The decision demonstrates the judicial recognition that concurrent delay warrants a corresponding adjustment in the quantification of damages.6

A similar approach was adopted in Mecon Limited v. Pioneer Fabricators Pvt. Ltd., wherein the Hon'ble Delhi High Court, while partly allowing the Section 34 petition, bifurcated the damages between the parties on account of contributory breach, thereby reducing the award of damages by half. The Court reiterated the settled principle that no party can derive benefit from its own default. In the absence of a clearly ascertainable basis for determining the precise proportion of liability, the Court considered it appropriate to equally divide the damages under the relevant claims.7

This principle has been further reinforced in Ircon International Ltd. v. GPT Rahee JV, where the Hon'ble Court upheld the equal apportionment of delay related claims between the parties upon a finding of concurrent delay, notwithstanding that the Respondent had contributed more significantly to the delay.8 Likewise, in Union of India v. C and C Constructions, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court endorsed the arbitral tribunal's approach of apportioning damages on the basis of 'reasonable estimation', recognising that an exact quantification of each party's contribution may not always be feasible and that a fair and equitable approximation constitutes a valid basis for such determination.9

ANALYSIS

The aforesaid judicial precedents clearly recognise and reaffirm the principle of contributory breach or delay and establish that where both parties are at fault, damages must be apportioned between them. However, a consistent and clearly defined methodology for such apportionment remains absent. The determination of proportion is often left to judicial discretion, which may vary across cases. For instance, in Mecon Limited v. Pioneer Fabricators Pvt. Ltd., the Hon'ble Delhi High Court, in the absence of a contractually prescribed mechanism, upheld an equal division of damages without undertaking a detailed impact-based assessment of the respective contributions of the parties. Similarly, in Union of India v. C and C Constructions, the Hon'ble High Court affirmed the arbitral tribunal's approach for a reasonable estimation in apportioning damages, acknowledging the practical difficulty in precisely quantifying the degree of contribution. While such approaches are pragmatic, they may at times lead to results that either understate or overstate the actual impact of each party's conduct, thereby affecting consistency and transparency in adjudication.

A codified framework, analogous to the doctrine of contributory negligence recognised in several common law jurisdictions, would significantly enhance certainty and predictability in this area. In the United Kingdom, courts have evolved principles to address concurrent delay and contributory responsibility. One of the earliest principles being 'Malmaison Approach' derived from the judgment in Henry Boot v Malmaison.10 This approach assesses the dominant contributing factor to a delay and, accordingly, grants an extension of time to the contractor. For instance, where the major portion of the delay or breach is attributable to the employer, the contractor is granted an appropriate extension of time. However, a key limitation of this approach is that it is confined to extensions of time and does not address the apportionment of damages.11

A similar line of reasoning is discernible in the "dominant cause" approach articulated in Keating on Construction Contracts, wherein a claimant succeeds upon establishing that the delay or breach attributable to the defendant constitutes the predominant or effective cause of the overall contractual default.12 Another method, adopted in several judicial pronouncements, is the "first in line" approach, as derived from Royal Brompton Hospital vs Hammond13, under which the party responsible for the initial act of delay is held solely liable for the entirety of the delay, irrespective of subsequent contributing acts or the relative magnitude thereof.14

However, the aforesaid approaches seek to attribute liability to either party in cases of concurrent delay, thereby lacking a balanced framework wherein damages are apportioned in accordance with the respective share of the breach. Such balance is better reflected in the principle of apportionment derived from the case of City Inn vs. Shepherd Construction15, wherein it was held that the relative significance of each factor causing the delay must be assessed along with the degree of culpability associated with such acts or omissions. Although these principles and approaches are not without limitations, they provide a foundational framework for addressing issues of apportionment. Such a framework could empower courts and arbitral tribunals to apportion damages in proportion to each party's causal contribution to the breach, while remaining subject to the overarching limitations contained in Section 73 of the Act. The introduction of statutory guidance would also reduce the scope for inconsistent outcomes and promote greater coherence in contractual adjudication.

CONCLUSION

The jurisprudence on contributory breach in India reflects a clear judicial inclination towards equitable apportionment of damages, however, the absence of a structured and consistent methodology continues to result in uncertainty and variability in outcomes. While courts have pragmatically relied on principles such as reasonable estimation and equal division, these approaches often lack analytical precision. Comparative doctrines such as the dominant cause and first in line approaches further demonstrate the limitations of attributing exclusive liability in cases of concurrent breach. In this context, the principle of apportionment, grounded in an assessment of causal contribution and degree of culpability, emerges as the most balanced and equitable framework. A statutory recognition of a principle would not only enhance certainty and uniformity in adjudication but also align contractual remedies with the underlying objectives of fairness and commercial justice embodied in the Indian Contract Act, 1872.Top of Form.

Footnotes

1. §73, Indian Contract Act, 1872, No. 09 of 1872, Acts of Parliament, 1872 (India).

2. Murlidhar Chiranjilal v. Harishchandra Dwarkadas and Anr.,1961 SCC OnLine SC 100.

3. §51, Indian Contract Act, 1872, No. 09 of 1872, Acts of Parliament, 1872 (India).

4. Id. at §53.

5. Id. at §54.

6. China Coal Construction Group Corporation v. NHAI, 2007: DHC:5906.

7. Mecon Limited v. Pioneer Fabricators Pvt. Ltd., 2007 SCC OnLine Del 1535.

8. Ircon International Ltd. v. GPT-Rahee JV, 2022 SCC OnLine Del 839.

9. Union of India v. C and C Constructions, 2021: DHC:3457.

10. Henry Boot Construction (UK) Limited v Malmaison Hotel 70 Con LR 32.

11. Yasmin El Hakim, Analysis of concurrent delays in the construction industry, pp 12-14, AUKCF, American University in Cairo, 14 May 2020.

12. Luigi Di Paola and Paolo Sanu, Concurrent Delays, pp 379, ICLR, Vol III, 2006.

13. Royal Brompton Hospital National Health Service Trust v. Hammond and Ors., [2001] EWCA Civ 206.

14. Yasmin El Hakim, Analysis of concurrent delays in the construction industry, pp 12-14, AUKCF, American University in Cairo, 14 May 2020.