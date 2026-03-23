Guarantor Liability Revisited: Supreme Court Rejects ‘All Or Nothing’ Rule

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INTRODUCTION

The law relating to guarantees under the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (“Contract Act”), particularly Sections 133 and 139, has long been subject to interpretational complexities. The Supreme Court’s decision in Bhagyalaxmi Co-operative Bank Ltd. v. Babaldas Amtharam Patel, 2026 INSC 205 settles a long-standing uncertainty in guarantee law: whether a surety is completely discharged or only partially relieved when the underlying contract is varied without consent. The issue has significant implications for banking recoveries, as creditors frequently permit variations in credit facilities without formally securing surety’s consent.

FACTS OF THE CASE

The appellant bank extended a cash credit facility of INR 4,00,000/- (approximately USD 4,300) to M/s Darshak Trading Company (Respondent No. 6). Respondents Nos. 1 and 2 stood as sureties and executed contracts of guarantee. Subsequently, the borrower, allegedly in connivance with bank officials, withdrew amounts far exceeding the sanctioned limit. Upon default by Respondent no. 6, the bank initiated recovery proceedings for approximately INR 26,95,000/- (approximately USD 29,000), inclusive of interest against the Respondent no. 6 as well as Respondent no. 1 and 2 being sureties. The dispute essentially revolved around whether the sureties could be held liable beyond the original sanctioned amount when such excess withdrawals were made without their knowledge or consent.

PRIOR PROCEEDINGS

Board of Nominees : Allowed recovery only against the principal borrower; claims against sureties were dismissed.

: Allowed recovery only against the principal borrower; claims against sureties were dismissed. Gujarat State Co-operative Tribunal : Partly allowed the appeal; held sureties liable up to INR 4,00,000/- (approximately USD 4,300) with interest.

: Partly allowed the appeal; held sureties liable up to INR 4,00,000/- (approximately USD 4,300) with interest. Gujarat High Court: Set aside the Tribunal’s order; held that sureties are either fully liable or fully discharged, and discharged them entirely under Section 139.

ISSUES FRAMED BY THE SUPREME COURT

Whether the liability of the sureties is governed by Section 133 (variation of contract) or Section 139 (impairment of surety’s remedy) of the Contract Act.

ARGUMENTS BY THE PARTIES

The bank relied on Section 133, contending that discharge is only prospective, i.e., limited to transactions after the variation, and does not extinguish the entire liability. The sureties invoked Section 139, arguing that unauthorized excess withdrawals impaired their remedies and therefore resulted in complete discharge.

ANALYSIS BY THE SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court undertook a detailed analysis of Sections 133 and 139 of the Contract Act, along with relevant judicial precedents. It observed that Section 133 provides that any variation in the terms of the contract between the principal debtor and the creditor, made without the consent of the surety, results in the discharge of the surety with respect to transactions subsequent to such variation. This provision applies to pre-litigation contractual changes and does not extend to post-decretal arrangements such as the grant of instalments by a court. The fundamental principle underlying Section 133 is that a surety cannot be bound by obligations beyond those to which he originally agreed. Therefore, where the terms of the contract are altered without the surety’s consent, he cannot be held liable for obligations that differ from the original contract of guarantee. However, such discharge is not absolute; it is limited only to liabilities arising after the variation, as the surety’s obligation remains confined to the original terms.

In contrast, Section 139 provides that a surety is discharged if the creditor acts in a manner inconsistent with the rights of the surety or omits to perform a duty owed to him, thereby impairing the surety’s eventual remedy against the principal debtor. The essence of this provision lies in protecting the surety from prejudice that either diminishes his remedies or increases his liability. It is essential for the application of Section 139 that the creditor’s conduct must result in actual impairment of the surety’s remedy against the principal debtor. Thus, it operates as a residuary safeguard ensuring that the surety retains the benefit of all remedies available against the principal debtor upon discharging the debt.

FINAL DECISION

Applying these principles, the Court held that the withdrawal of amounts far exceeding the sanctioned limit of INR 4,00,000/- (approximately USD 4,300) constituted a material variation in the original contract, made without the consent of the sureties. Consequently, Section 133 was applicable. However, the Court clarified that such variation does not lead to complete discharge of the sureties but only relieves them from liability arising after the variation. The High Court’s approach of treating the liability as “all or nothing” was held to be erroneous. Reaffirming that a surety’s liability is co-extensive yet contractually limited, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal and held the sureties liable only up to of INR 4,00,000/- (approximately USD 4,300) along with applicable interest, excluding liability for excess withdrawals. The Court thus rejected the “all or nothing” approach and affirmed a principle of proportionate discharge of surety liability.

ANHAD LAW’S PERSPECTIVE

This judgment is both doctrinally sound and practically significant, as it clarifies the interplay between Sections 133 and 139 of the Contract Act. The Supreme Court decisively rejects the “all or nothing” approach and adopts a proportionate liability framework. It reaffirms that a surety’s liability cannot extend beyond the contract without consent. By recognizing partial discharge, the Court balances competing interests and provides a valuable precedent, strengthening doctrinal clarity in guarantee law and its application in banking and financial disputes.

Additionally, the judgment serves as a cautionary note for banks, financial institutions and other creditors. It underscores the necessity of strict adherence to sanctioned credit limits and highlights that any variation or enhancement in the loan facility must be undertaken only with the informed consent of the surety. Failure to do so may limit the enforceability of claims against sureties.

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