FSSAI 2026 Amendment: New License & Compliance Rules Explained (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
Tanvi Dalvi’s articles from IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
in India
with readers working within the Law Firm industries
IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
within Law Department Performance, Compliance and International Law topic(s)
In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Tanvi Dalvi unpacks the sweeping reforms introduced under the FSSAI 2026 Amendment Regulations, effective 1 April 2026. The reform introduces perpetual validity for FSSAI licenses, eliminating renewal cycles while shifting to an annual fee model, and revises turnover thresholds bringing more small and medium food businesses under simplified registration.
The episode also explores deemed registration for street vendors under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, alongside a risk-based inspection regime that strengthens food safety enforcement where it matters most. From compliance transitions to practical takeaways, this is a must-listen for food business operators navigating India’s evolving regulatory landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.