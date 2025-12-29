Evolving Packaging Standards In India: Navigating The Recent Changes

In contemporary India, speed and convenience have become defining features of consumer behaviour, particularly with the rise of e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. This shift has significantly transformed how goods are packaged, presented, and sold. Packaging today is no longer a mere logistical necessity. It is a critical medium through which information is conveyed to consumers, making transparency and accuracy central to market trust.

Consider a consumer browsing online for a protein supplement and using filters such as country of origin or product category to narrow their choices. When the product page clearly displays essential information, including ingredients, manufacturer details, licensing particulars, and compliance with applicable safety standards, it enables informed decision-making. Such clarity not only protects consumer interests but also allows manufacturers to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace by signalling credibility and regulatory compliance.

It is against this backdrop of heightened consumer awareness and reliance on packaged information that Indian packaging laws are evolving. To standardise marketplace practices and reinforce consumer protection, several regulatory changes have been introduced, along with proposals for further amendments, under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

Understanding the key legal changes in recent times

The Legal Metrology Act, along with its corresponding rules, lays down a framework which is designed in a way to protect the rights of a consumer, such as the right to Information, by specifying certain standards with reference to labelling, pricing, and measurement of any products.

Proposed changes in E-Commerce Regulations:

In addition to several amendments taking place, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has also issued a draft Amendment to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, proposing that all e-commerce platforms selling imported goods to include a feature of searchable and sortable filter for the listed products based on the country of origin. This would help the consumers make an informed choice giving them the purchasing power and would also foster a sense of accountability among the sellers.

The proposed amendment is in connection with *Rule 6(10) of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, which mandates e-commerce entities to display all mandatory declarations, on their digital or electronic platforms. This proposed additional requirement would also empower the consumers to quickly identify product sources amid vast online inventories, enabling informed choices that align with preferences for domestic or specific-origin goods Guidance from the Department of Consumer Affairs:

Further to these modifications under the Legal Metrology legislations, the new Frequently Asked Questions released by the Department of Consumer Affairs, seek to provide guidance on subject matters, including mandatory declarations on packaged goods and footwear, retail price display, model approval requirements for instruments, verification and stamping of weighing machines, labelling for imported and institutional products and exemptions for research or internal-use equipment. A few of the clarifications laid down are as follows:

If footwear is sold in a box, all mandatory declarations on the box or its label are sufficient. For footwear sold without a box, declarations must be provided through a tag, sticker, or similar means attached to the footwear.

The retail sale price may be declared using either the "₹" symbol or the word "Rs.", fulfilling the requirements under the Packaged Commodities Rules.

Weighing machines of very high accuracy must be verified and stamped after installation at the place of use, before being put into operation. Machines used exclusively for research and development are exempt from this requirement.

For imported products, declaring the name and address of the importer along with the country of origin suffices. Mention of the foreign manufacturer's address is not mandatory.

Packages meant for institutional or industrial consumers are exempt from retail declarations like MRP or consumer care details but must bear a clear statement "Not for Retail Sale".

Larger font sizes than those prescribed under the Rules are allowed. All declarations may appear together on the principal display panel or may be grouped in two separate sections as per the Rule's provisions.

Unit sale price need not be declared for combination, group, or multi-piece packages. Net quantity may be indicated as "1 N" or "1 U" apart from other expressions like "piece," "set," or "pair."

Weights and measures used solely for internal industrial purposes, not affecting consumer transactions, are exempt from mandatory re-verification.

Hiding or omission of MRP is allowed for products marked "Not for Retail Sales – For Institutional Customers Only" or "Evaluation Samples – Not for Sale," as these are exempted. Changes with regard to packaging of medical devices: The recent amendment in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, incorporates the definition of "Principal Display Panel" under Rule 2(h). This new provision states that for any package containing Medical Devices, the provisions of Medical Devices Rules, 2017, will apply for making the declarations and to comply with the labelling requirements.



Further, *Rule 7 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 has been amended to clarify that the height and width of any numeral and letter used for declarations on the principal display panel of packages containing medical devices must conform to the requirement of the Medical Devices Rules. Additionally, the new provisions provide that the height and width of numerals and letters on packages containing medical devices shall also be in conformity with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.These rules specify certain labelling requirements to be followed by the manufacturers of such medical devices. As per **Rule 44, some of the crucial details to be mentioned on the outer covering in which the medical device is packed are as follows: name of the medical device; the details necessary for the user to identify the device and its use; the name of manufacturer and address of manufacturing premises where the device has been manufactured; the correct statement about the net quantity in terms of weight, measure, volume, number of units in metric terms; the month and year of manufacture and expiry (alternately the label shall bear the shelf life of the product).

The amendment also clarifies that the power of the Central Government to provide relaxation to manufacturer or packer under the Packaged Commodities Rules will not extend to the cases involving medical devices.

These changes emphasize the importance of clear communication regarding medical products, which can significantly impact consumer safety. Moreover, this alignment is vital for maintaining quality standards in the healthcare sector.

Conclusion

The recent changes to the Legal Metrology framework reflect a deliberate move towards greater transparency, consistency, and accountability in the marketplace. As packaging increasingly becomes the primary interface between businesses and consumers, regulatory expectations around accuracy, disclosure, and standardisation are naturally tightening.

For businesses, these developments go beyond mere compliance obligations. They require a reassessment of packaging, labelling, and digital product listings to ensure that legal requirements are embedded into everyday commercial practices. Organisations that proactively align their processes with these evolving standards are better placed to reduce regulatory risk, enhance consumer confidence, and maintain credibility in an increasingly scrutinised market environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.