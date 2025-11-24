Legal Metrology For E-commerce: Are You Compliant? (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In this podcast bite, Ayush Shukla explains one of the most
critical yet often overlooked legal requirements for online sellers
Legal Metrology compliance. If you sell products on Amazon,
Flipkart, or your own website, understanding the Legal Metrology
(Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 is essential to avoid penalties,
delisting, and loss of consumer trust.
This episode breaks down:
What Legal Metrology means and why it matters for
e-commerce
Key compliance requirements for online listings
Legal consequences of non-compliance
How following the rules builds consumer trust and brand
credibility
Stay informed, stay compliant, and safeguard your business in
India's dynamic digital marketplace.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.