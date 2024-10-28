How To Write Declaration On Labels?

Manner of Making Declarations

Rule 9 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 outlines the manner in which declarations should be made on the labels of packaged goods. Every declaration required to be made under these rules shall appear on the principal display panel.

Key aspects include:

Legibility and Placement: Declarations must be clear, legible, and prominent. They should be easily noticeable and readable by the consumer under normal conditions of purchase and use.



Example: The MRP should be in bold and larger font compared to other text.



Language: Declarations should be made in Hindi or English. They can also be in the regional language of the area where the product is sold if necessary. Label Placement: The label containing the required information should be on the principal display panel of the package.



TYPE OF PACKAGE LABEL PLACEMENT i. Rectangular Package One entire side can properly be considered to be the principal display panel side. ii. Cylindrical or nearly Cylindrical Package, 40 percent of the product of the height of the package multiplied by the circumference. iii. Any other shaped Package 40 percent of the total surface of the package, or an area considered to be a principle display panel of the package. Package with Containers and Wrappers:Where a package is provided with an outside container or wrapper such container or wrapper shall also contain all the declarations which are required to appear on the package except where such container or wrapper itself is transparent and the declarations on the package itself are easily readable through such outside wrapper.

Example of a Complete Declaration on a Packaged Commodity:

For a hypothetical product, "Instant Coffee Powder," the label might look like this:

"Instant Coffee Powder

Net Weight: 250 grams

Manufactured by: ABC Pvt. Ltd., 123 Industrial Area, Mumbai, India

Date of Manufacture: April 2024

Best Before: April 2025

MRP: ₹150.00 (Inclusive of all taxes)

Consumer Care: 1800-123-4567, customercare@abc.com

Ingredients: Coffee, Sugar, Milk Powder

Allergen Warning: Contains Milk"

Conclusion

Non-compliance with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 can result in penalties, including fines and imprisonment. The exact penalties depend on the nature and extent of the violation. Ensuring compliance is crucial for businesses to avoid legal issues and maintain consumer trust.

By adhering to these guidelines, manufacturers, packers, and importers can ensure they provide transparent and necessary information to consumers, thereby complying with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.