Tribal Women & Inheritance: What The Rajasthan HC Said (Video)

In this solo episode of the Indialaw LLP Podcast, host Aditi Rana explores a recent Rajasthan High Court judgment that revisits a long-debated issue: the exclusion of Scheduled Tribes from the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 under Section 2(2).

What does this mean for tribal women seeking inheritance rights? Why did the law originally draw this line, and how does it hold up in today's constitutional framework of equality and justice?

Aditi breaks down the judgment in clear, accessible terms—unpacking the legal reasoning, the social impact, and the broader implications for gender justice and tribal rights in India.

