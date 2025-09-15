Tribal Women & Inheritance: What The Rajasthan HC Said (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In this solo episode of the Indialaw LLP Podcast, host Aditi
Rana explores a recent Rajasthan High Court judgment that revisits
a long-debated issue: the exclusion of Scheduled Tribes from the
Hindu Succession Act, 1956 under Section 2(2).
What does this mean for tribal women seeking inheritance rights?
Why did the law originally draw this line, and how does it hold up
in today's constitutional framework of equality and
justice?
Aditi breaks down the judgment in clear, accessible
terms—unpacking the legal reasoning, the social impact, and
the broader implications for gender justice and tribal rights in
India.
