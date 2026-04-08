Emergency Relief In Indian Disputes: The Operation Of Injunctions And Asset Freezes In Commercial Courts

Commercial disputes often involve urgent situations where waiting for a final judgment could lead to serious financial or commercial consequences. In many cases, a party may attempt to breach contractual obligations, misuse intellectual property, or transfer assets in order to avoid potential liability. In such circumstances, courts step in with emergency or interim relief to protect the interests of the parties until the dispute is finally resolved.

In Indian legal system, emergency relief primarily takes the form of injunctions and asset‑preservation orders. These remedies help maintain the status quo and prevent injustice while litigation is ongoing. The legal basis for these remedies is mainly found in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 and the Specific Relief Act, 19631.

The importance of such relief has grown with the establishment of specialised commercial courts under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. These courts aim to ensure speedy resolution of commercial disputes, and interim remedies play a crucial role in ensuring that the subject matter of the dispute is not undermined before the court delivers its final decision2.

Legal Framework Governing Emergency Relief

The law governing emergency relief in India is largely procedural in nature. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC) provides the procedural mechanisms through which courts may grant interim protection during the pendency of a suit.

Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 of the CPC empower courts to grant temporary injunctions where it appears that the property in dispute is in danger of being wasted, damaged, or alienated, or where the defendant threatens to violate the legal rights of the plaintiff3.

Another important provision is Order XXXVIII Rule 5 of the CPC, which allows courts to order attachment before judgment. This provision is invoked where the court believes that the defendant may attempt to dispose of assets to defeat the execution of a possible decree4.

The substantive basis for injunctions is found in the Specific Relief Act, 1963, which recognises different forms of injunctions including temporary, perpetual, and mandatory injunctions. These remedies are discretionary and are granted when necessary to protect legal rights5.

Important judgements –

In Raman Tech & Process Engineering Co. v. Solanki Traders (2008), the Supreme Court clarified that attachment before judgment should not be granted routinely and must only be used where there is clear evidence that the defendant is attempting to defeat the decree.

the Supreme Court clarified that attachment before judgment should not be granted routinely and must only be used where there is clear evidence that the defendant is attempting to defeat the decree. In Tayabbhai M. Bagasarwalla v. Hind Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd. (1997), the Supreme Court acknowledged the authority of courts to issue interim orders to protect the subject matter of the dispute and ensure that judicial proceedings are not rendered ineffective.

Principles Governing Interim Injunctions

Indian courts follow well‑established principles when deciding whether to grant interim injunctions. Three key factors are generally considered: the existence of a prima facie case, the balance of convenience between the parties, and the likelihood of irreparable harm.

A prima facie case means that the applicant has shown a credible legal claim that deserves examination at trial. The balance of convenience requires the court to evaluate which party would suffer greater hardship if the injunction is granted or refused. Finally, the applicant must demonstrate that the harm cannot be adequately compensated by monetary damages alone6.

Types of Injunctions in Commercial Disputes

Temporary injunctions are the most commonly granted form of interim relief in commercial litigation. They are designed to preserve the status quo until the court has an opportunity to fully examine the dispute during trial7.

Another form of relief is the mandatory injunction, which directs a party to perform a specific act to restore the earlier state of affairs. Courts exercise considerable caution while granting mandatory injunctions at the interim stage, as such orders may significantly affect the rights of the parties8.

Attachment Before Judgment and Asset Freezing

In commercial disputes involving financial claims, plaintiffs often worry that defendants may attempt to transfer or conceal assets to avoid satisfying a future judgment. To address this risk, Indian law provides mechanisms such as attachment before judgment and asset‑preservation orders.

Under Order XXXVIII Rule 5 of the CPC, courts may attach the defendant's property where there is a reasonable apprehension that the defendant intends to obstruct or delay the execution of a decree9.

However, courts have repeatedly emphasised that this power must be exercised cautiously. Attachment before judgment should not become a routine remedy but should be granted only where there is clear evidence of an attempt to defeat the judicial process10.

Indian courts have also recognised principles similar to the well‑known Mareva injunctions developed in English law, which restrain parties from dissipating assets during the course of litigation11.

Importance of Emergency Relief in Commercial Courts

Emergency relief plays a particularly important role in commercial litigation because business disputes often involve large financial stakes and time‑sensitive obligations. Without interim protection, a party could suffer irreversible commercial damage even before the court has the opportunity to decide the case.

For this reason, commercial courts frequently grant urgent interim orders, including ex parte injunctions in appropriate circumstances. Such orders are temporary and remain subject to review once the defendant has been given an opportunity to present their case.

Conclusion

Injunctions and asset‑preservation measures form an essential part of the Indian legal system's approach to commercial dispute resolution. They ensure that the rights of parties are protected while litigation is pending and that the final judgment of the court remains effective.

Through statutory provisions and judicial interpretation, Indian courts have developed a balanced framework that protects legitimate commercial interests while preventing the misuse of interim remedies. As commercial disputes continue to grow in scale and complexity, the role of emergency relief will remain central to ensuring effective justice.

Footnotes

1. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; Specific Relief Act, 1963.

2. Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

3. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Order XXXIX Rules 1–2.

4. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Order XXXVIII Rule 5.

5. Specific Relief Act, 1963, Sections 36-42.

6. Dalpat Kumar v. Prahlad Singh (1992) 1 SCC 719.

7. Gujarat Bottling Co. Ltd. v. Coca Cola Co. (1995) 5 SCC 545.

8. Dorab Cawasji Warden v. Coomi Sorab Warden (1990) 2 SCC 117.

9. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Order XXXVIII Rule 5.

10. Raman Tech & Process Engg. Co. v. Solanki Traders (2008) 2 SCC 302.

11. Tayabbhai M. Bagasarwalla v. Hind Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd.(1997) 3 SCC 443.