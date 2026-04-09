Supreme Court Clarifies Taxability Of Share Substitution In Amalgamations: Role Of Commercial Realisability

In recent years, corporate India has witnessed an increasing number of amalgamations, group consolidations, and share-swap mergers driven by restructuring, capital efficiency, and regulatory considerations. Such transactions are often designed on the assumption that share-for-share exchanges are tax neutral, particularly where no cash changes hands.

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In recent years, corporate India has witnessed an increasing number of amalgamations, group consolidations, and share-swap mergers driven by restructuring, capital efficiency, and regulatory considerations. Such transactions are often designed on the assumption that share-for-share exchanges are tax neutral, particularly where no cash changes hands. The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Jindal Equipment Leasing & Consultancy Services Ltd. v. Commissioner of Income Tax [(2026) SCC OnLine SC 41] calls for a closer examination of that assumption. By examining when substitution of shares may, in certain circumstances, give rise to taxable business income, the judgment provides important guidance for companies, tax advisors, and restructuring professionals engaged in corporate reorganisations.

Corporate amalgamation is a statutory process under which one company merges into another and the transferor company ceases to exist, with its assets and liabilities vesting in the transferee by operation of law. While company law treats this as continuity of enterprise, income-tax law must examine whether any real economic gain arises. This tension lies at the heart of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Jindal Equipment Leasing & Consultancy Services Ltd. (supra). The judgment addresses a narrow but recurring question: When shares held by an assessee are extinguished and replaced by shares of another company pursuant to amalgamation, does taxable business income arise under Section 28 of the Income-tax Act, 1961?

The Supreme Court emphasized that taxability under Section 28 turns on the doctrine of real income, requiring that any alleged gain be real, commercially realizable, and capable of valuation.





A Corporate Restructuring That Raised a Tax Question

The controversy arose in a factual setting where the distinction between investment and trading stock became decisive. The appellants were investment companies of the Jindal Group holding promoter shares in Jindal Ferro Alloys Ltd. (JFAL) and Jindal Strips Ltd. (JSL). JFAL was amalgamated with JSL under a court-sanctioned scheme effective upon filing of orders with the Registrar of Companies on 22 November 1996. Shareholders of JFAL received 45 shares of JSL for every 100 shares held.

In their returns of income for Assessment Year 1997–98, the appellants claimed that the receipt of shares of Jindal Strips Limited did not give rise to any taxable income. The assessees relied on Section 47(vii), which exempts from capital gains tax the exchange of shares pursuant to amalgamation where the shares are held as capital assets.

The Core Dispute: Realisation or Mere Substitution?

The Assessing Officer held that the shares were stock-in-trade, and on that basis, he taxed the value of the shares received as business income under Section 28. The Commissioner (Appeals) affirmed this view. The Tribunal, however, allowed the assessees’ appeals, holding that no taxable profit arises in the absence of a sale or transfer. In that regard, Tribunal referred to Commissioner of Income Tax, Bombay v. Rasiklal Maneklal (HUF) and others (1989) 2 SCC 454.

The Revenue carried the matter in appeal before the High Court which allowed the appeal and set aside the Tribunal’s order. Referring to Commissioner of Income-tax, Cochin v. Grace Collis and others (2001) 3 SCC 430, the High Court emphasized that when the shares are held as stock-in-trade, the transaction falls outside the capital gains framework altogether. It held that when an assessee holding shares as trading assets receives shares of the amalgamated company in substitution, the assessee effectively realises the value of its trading assets. Any surplus arising from such realisation would therefore be taxable as business income under Section 28 of the Act. In support of this conclusion, reference was made to the decision of the Supreme Court in Orient Trading Company Ltd. v. Commissioner of Income Tax, Calcutta (1997) 3 SCC 340.

The matter was accordingly remanded to the Tribunal for determination of the foundational factual issue—namely, whether the appellants’ shares in Jindal Ferro Alloys Limited were held as capital assets or as stock-in-trade. Aggrieved by the High Court’s judgment and the remand order, the appellants approached the Supreme Court in the present appeals.

Against this background, the central question before the Supreme Court was whether substitution of shares in an amalgamation could amount to realisation of business profits.

Competing Theories Before the Court

The Assessee’s Case: No Realisation, No Income

The Appellants challenged the judgment of the High Court on jurisdictional as well as substantive grounds.

At the outset, it was contended that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction under Section 260A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, which confines appellate interference to substantial questions of law framed at the time of admission. The appeals had been admitted only on the question whether receipt of shares of the amalgamated company in substitution of shares of the amalgamating company involves a “transfer”. However, the High Court proceeded to examine the taxability of such receipt depending on whether the shares were held as capital assets or stock-in-trade—an issue neither framed nor argued at the admission stage. Such an exercise, it was submitted, was impermissible in view of Shiv Raj Gupta v. Commissioner of Income-Tax, Delhi, (2020) 425 ITR 420 (SC).

On merits, it was argued that amalgamation does not involve a sale or exchange. Upon amalgamation, the amalgamating company stands dissolved and its shares cease to exist. Substitution of shares in the amalgamated company, therefore, does not involve transfer of any subsisting property and cannot amount to realisation of stock-in-trade. In the absence of realisation, no business income can arise. It was further contended that the definition of “transfer” under Section 2(47) is confined to capital gains under Section 45 and has no application to computation of business income under Section 28.

Reliance was placed on Vania Silk Mills (P) Ltd., Motors & General Stores (P) Ltd. (1991) 191 ITR 647 (SC), and Rasiklal Maneklal (supra) to submit that mere extinguishment of rights or statutory substitution under amalgamation does not constitute a transfer or exchange giving rise to taxable income. Reliance was placed on settled authorities including Commissioner of Income Tax, Bombay City I v. Shoorji Vallabhdas & Co. (1962) 46 ITR 144 (SC), State Bank of Travancore v. Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala (1986) 158 ITR 102 (SC), Commissioner of Income-Tax v. Excel Industries Ltd. and another (2013) 358 ITR 295 (SC), etc., to submit that hypothetical or illusory benefits cannot constitute taxable income.

The Revenue’s Case: Substitution as Commercial Realisation

Opposing the appeals, the learned Additional Solicitor General supported the judgment of the High Court and submitted that where shares are held as stock-in-trade, any profit arising from the receipt of shares of the amalgamated company in substitution of those of the amalgamating company is taxable as business income under Section 28 of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

It was contended that the Tribunal erred fundamentally in holding that business income can arise only upon sale or transfer for consideration. Section 28, it was submitted, does not impose any such restriction. Unlike capital gains under Section 45, taxation under Section 28 does not depend on the existence of a transfer. They argued that Section 28 taxes realisation of business assets even in kind and relied on Orient Trading case (Supra) to contend that substitution of shares amounted to realisation of stock-in-trade.

Applying these principles, it was argued that upon amalgamation the shares of the amalgamating company cease to exist and their value stands realised—either in cash for dissenting shareholders or in shares of the amalgamated company for approving shareholders. Where such realisation results in profit, the same is chargeable to tax under Section 28.

On the concept of real income, reliance was placed on Excel Industries Ltd.case (Supra) to submit that income accrues when a corresponding liability arises. In the present case, once the scheme of amalgamation was sanctioned, a binding obligation arose on the amalgamated company to issue shares or pay cash, thereby satisfying the test of real income.

In the alternative, it was submitted that even if a sale or transfer were required, a scheme of amalgamation has “all the trappings of a sale”, as recognised in Hindustan Lever Ltd. v. State of Maharashtra (2004) 9 SCC 438. Issues relating to valuation, it was argued, are factual and may be examined by the Tribunal on remand, without affecting the correctness of the High Court’s legal reasoning.

Analysis and Findings of the Supreme Court

Could the High Court Go That Far? The Jurisdictional Challenge

The Supreme Court first addressed the appellants’ preliminary objection that the High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction under Section 260A of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The Court reiterated that Section 260A permits an appeal to the High Court only on substantial questions of law framed at the time of admission, subject to the proviso which allows consideration of any other substantial question of law, provided reasons are recorded and the parties are heard.

The Court held that the High Court was entitled to consider incidental legal issues necessary to decide the appeal, even if not separately framed, referring to R. Nagaraj (dead) through legal heirs and another v. Rajamani and others 2025 Livelaw SC 416 and Mansarovar Commercial Pvt. Ltd v. Commissioner of Income-Tax (2023) 454 ITR 1 (SC). Although the High Court had not separately framed a substantial question on taxability under Section 28, that issue went to the root of the controversy. Once the Tribunal declined to determine whether the shares were held as capital assets or as stock-in-trade, the question of taxability under the Act could not be resolved without addressing the legal consequences that would follow if the shares were found to be stock-in-trade.

Section 28 Revisited: Business Profits Beyond Sale or Transfer

The Court reiterated that Section 28 is broadly framed and taxes real profits arising from business, whether received in cash or in kind. The decisive test is commercial realisation—whether the assessee has obtained a benefit capable of valuation and realisation. The Court referred to Commissioner of Income Tax v. T.V. Sundaram Iyengar & Sons Ltd; Commissioner of Income Tax v. Meghalaya Steels Ltd. and Commissioner of Income Tax v. Woodward Governor India Pvt. Ltd. to demonstrate that commercial realisation, and not formal legal transfer, is the touchstone of taxability under Section 28.

Amalgamation in Tax Law: Transfer, Substitution, or Something Else?

The Supreme Court proceeded to examine the operation of Section 28 of the Income-tax Act in the specific context of amalgamation. Referring to Grace Collis(supra), the Court noted that amalgamation may constitute a transfer for tax purposes, but the real enquiry under Section 28 remains whether a real and presently realisable profit has arisen.

The Turning Point: Commercial Realisability as the Governing Test

The Court then identified the central limiting principle governing taxation under Section 28: commercial realisability. Mere receipt of shares in kind does not suffice. The income, if any, must be real, controllable, and capable of being realised in commercial terms.

In Kanchanganga Sea Foods Ltd. v. Commissioner of Income-tax, Supreme Court had stressed that the recipient must have effective control over what is received; mere receipt without the ability to exploit or realise it commercially does not amount to income. Applying this principle, the Court clarified that although amalgamation results in allotment of shares, such allotment does not automatically amount to commercial realisation.

The Court observed that amalgamation does not neatly fit within the traditional concept of ‘exchange’, particularly given the statutory extinguishment of the amalgamating entity. At the same time, it reaffirmed that the characterisation of such transactions may differ across statutory contexts, especially between capital gains and business income.

At the same time, the Court noted that decisions such as Orient Trading (supra), drawing from the English decision in Royal Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Stephen [(1928)14 TC 22], establish that receipt of an asset of definite money’s worth in substitution for another may, in appropriate cases, amount to commercial realisation of stock-in-trade. Reconciling these strands with Grace Collis (supra), the Court held that the decisive enquiry under Section 28 is not whether the transaction is called a “transfer” or an “exchange”, but whether it results in a real and presently realisable business profit.

The Real Income Doctrine in Operation

In practical terms, the Court identified three indicators relevant to this enquiry: (i) whether the old stock-in-trade has ceased to exist in the assessee’s books; (ii) whether the shares received possess a definite and ascertainable value; and (iii) whether the assessee is in a position, immediately upon allotment, to dispose of those shares and realise money. If these conditions are satisfied, the substitution bears the character of commercial realisation and may attract tax under Section 28.

Conversely, where the allotment merely replaces one form of holding with another without conferring an immediately realisable advantage, no income can be said to accrue at the stage of amalgamation. For instance, where the allotted shares are subject to a statutory lock-in, or where the amalgamated company is closely held and its shares are not quoted on any recognised stock exchange, the allotment does not yield a realisable profit. In such cases, taxation must await actual sale.

When Does Profit Truly Arise? The Question of Valuation

A further and settled requirement for the charge of business income under Section 28 is that the profit must be capable of definite valuation. Mere substitution of assets is insufficient; the gain must be capable of quantification with reasonable certainty. The Court reiterated that profits must be capable of definite valuation, citing Commissioner of Income Tax v. Woodward Governor India (P) Ltd (2009) 13 SCC 1.

Taxability arises only upon actual allotment of shares, when the assessee comes into possession of instruments capable of valuation in money’s worth. The Court accordingly identified three cumulative conditions for taxability under Section 28 in amalgamation cases: (i) actual receipt, (ii) present commercial realisability, and (iii) ascertainability of value. Where these conditions are satisfied and the shares are freely tradable with a definite market value, the receipt may be taxed as business income. Conversely, where these attributes are absent—such as where the shares are illiquid, restricted, or incapable of definite valuation—the Court held that Section 28 cannot be extended to tax, hypothetical or notional accretions.

Importantly, the Court clarified that the absence of a ‘transfer’ is not determinative for the purposes of Section 28, which is concerned with real business profits rather than formal legal structures.

Timing of Taxability under Section 28 - Three Critical Junctures

The Court distinguished three temporal points: (i) Appointed Date (ii) Date of Court Sanction (iii) Date of Allotment of New Shares. The Court clarified that the charge under Section 28 is not attracted at the stage of the appointed date or mere sanction of the scheme, but only upon allotment, when the assessee comes into possession of a potentially realisable asset

Supreme Court affirming High Court’s Decision:

The Court broadly endorsed the Revenue’s position in principle, holding that receipt of shares of the amalgamated company in substitution of stock-in-trade can give rise to taxable business profits under Section 28, subject to the facts of each case. At the same time, it emphasized that the application of this principle depends on certain facts inter alia whether the shares are freely realisable, whether they are subject to restrictions, and whether the original holding was indeed stock-in-trade or an investment. These are matters of factual determination. The appropriate course, therefore, was to remit the matter to the Tribunal for fresh adjudication in accordance with law. In conclusion, the reasoning of the High Court was substantially upheld, with the matter remitted for factual determination, and the appeals were disposed of accordingly, with no order as to costs.

Notably, the Court’s approach is explicitly fact-sensitive. It emphasised that the presence or absence of commercial realisability would depend on factors such as marketability, liquidity, transfer restrictions, and the nature of the shares received. As a result, the judgment does not lay down a bright-line rule, but rather a framework requiring careful factual evaluation in each case

Why This Judgment Matters for Corporate Restructuring

Corporate amalgamations are no longer rare or exceptional transactions; they have become a routine instrument of business strategy. Groups consolidate subsidiaries to improve efficiency, reorganise holdings to unlock value, and undertake share-swap mergers to preserve liquidity and align long-term ownership. In such transactions, tax treatment is often a decisive factor in determining commercial viability. The ruling is also significant because share-swap structures are widely used in mergers and acquisitions, both in traditional industries and in the technology and startup ecosystem. Share swaps allow businesses to combine operations or acquire targets without large cash outflows, preserving liquidity while aligning stakeholders in the merged entity. Where such transactions involve entities that treat shares as trading assets, the judgment introduces a new layer of tax analysis at the stage of structuring itself. Tax authorities, in turn, may subject restructuring transactions involving trading portfolios to closer scrutiny, especially where substantial gains arise upon substitution of shares.

Another important implication lies in the Court’s emphasis on the test of commercial realisability. By holding that taxability depends on whether the substituted shares are capable of definite valuation and immediate realisation, the judgment introduces a nuanced and fact-dependent framework that will shape future litigation. This framework provides both clarity and uncertainty: clarity because it identifies the governing test, and uncertainty because its application will depend heavily on the facts of each case, including liquidity, marketability, and restrictions on transfer.

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