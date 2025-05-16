ARTICLE
16 May 2025

DoT Releases New Radio Equipment Possession Authorization Rules

The Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications) hasreleased draft Telecommunications (Radio Equipment Possession Authorization)...
India Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Pritha Jha,Pavana Padmakumar,Dhruv Jain
+1 Authors
The Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications) has released draft Telecommunications (Radio Equipment Possession Authorization) Rules, 2025 ("Radio Rules"), on February 27, 2025, which will supersede the Indian Wireless Telegraphy (Possession) Rules, 1965. The Radio Rules establish acomprehensive framework for the Radio Equipment Possession Authorisation by introducing two categories of authorizations:

(i) Dealer Possession Authorization: It has a validity period between 1 to 5 years. Any grant for more than one year shall be in multiples of one year or for five years, as requested by the applicant. The authorisation fees is INR 10,000 perannum, payable annually in advance, or, at the dealer's option, in advance for the entire duration of the authorisation; and

(ii) Special Possession Authorization: It has a with validity period of up to 2 years. The authorisation fees is INR 10,000 per annum, or such prorated amount for periods less than one year.

The Radio Equipment Possession Authorisation granted under these Radio Rules must be specific to the premises and location specified in the grant of such authorisation, and for any change of location or premises for the storage of the radio equipment may be under taken only after obtaining the requisite governmental clearances. The Radio Rules also exempt certain radio equipment and entities, including those already holding authorizations under specific sections of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 ("Telecommunications Act"), or valid licenses under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Authorization holders must maintain proper documentation, allow physical verification of equipment, display their authorization conspicuously, and follow strict protocols for selling or transferring radio equipment.

The Radio Rules also outline procedures for renewal, surrender, and breach of conditions, with non-compliance subject to penalties under Chapter VIII of the Telecommunications Act. Digital implementation will be facilitated through a portal to be notified by the Central Government. The draft Radio Rules are open for public objections and suggestions for 30 days from publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

